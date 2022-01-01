Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid host Barcelona in El Clasico, with Liverpool, Man City, PSG & Juventus also in action

Join GOAL for all live updates, goals and incidents from across today's football, with El Clasico, FA Cup, Premier League and more

Updated
Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco Marquinhos PSG 2021-22
GOAL! Monaco go in front!

2022-03-20T12:25:19.932Z

Wissam Ben Yedder fires the hosts ahead against PSG. An absolutely sensational first-time finish at the near post makes it 1-0!

Will Liverpool keep on winning? 🔴

2022-03-20T12:17:55.674Z

It was a good night for Liverpool fighters in the UFC's London event last night, but will the Reds be able to carry on their winning form as they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest?

Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett told reporters that Liverpool are on for the quadruple this season after submitting Rodrigo Vargas.

What do you reckon? 🤔

By the way, 'The Baddy' may be a Reds supporter, but he has a fan in the form of Everton and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney!

A reminder of some of today's games 👇

2022-03-20T12:06:19.705Z

What a day of football! 🤩

All times UK

  • 12 noon - Monaco vs PSG
  • 12:30pm - Crystal Palace vs Everton
  • 2pm - Leicester City vs Brentford
  • 2pm - Juventus vs Salernitana
  • 3pm - Southampton vs Man City
  • 4:30pm - Tottenham vs West Ham
  • 5pm - Roma vs Lazio
  • 6pm - Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
  • 6:30pm - Koln vs Borussia Dortmund
  • 8pm - Real Madrid vs Barcelona

No Messi for PSG today 👎

2022-03-20T12:00:49.533Z

They booed him last week (along with Neymar) but Lionel Messi is absent from the PSG squad this week.

Here are the teams for today's game:

PSG (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Danilo Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti; Georginio Wijnaldum, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe.

Monaco (4-1-4-1): Alexander Nubel; Ruben Aguilar, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Caio Henrique; Aurelien Tchouameni; Gelson Martins, Youssouf Fofana, Jean Lucas, Aleksandr Golovin; Wissam Ben Yedder.

Here we are now, another matchday live!

2022-03-20T12:00:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's live blog of today's football! Grab a seat and get comfortable. 😎

We've got so many exciting games to look forward to across Sunday, beginning with Paris Saint-Germain versus Monaco, with FA Cup action involving Liverpool and Manchester City, while Tottenham are playing in the Premier League.

The big one later in the evening is El Clasico, as Real Madrid host Barcelona in La Liga, and before that the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Roma are in action.

Stay tuned for all the updates as they come through from across the grounds!