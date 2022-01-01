Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Leandro Paredes send PSG 15 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, but the story of the day is undoubtedly the treatment of Lionel Messi and Neymar by the home support.

The South American duo received a frosty reception at Parc des Princes on Sunday with loud boos and, while Neymar got on the scoresheet, they were treated almost as if they were opposition players.

It will be interesting to see if that treatment continues or if it will even have the effect of spurring the pair on to make their doubters eat their jeers.