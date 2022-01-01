Matchday LIVE: Nottingham Forest & Huddersfield contest Championship play-off final in race for Premier League

Nottingham Forest team announced
📋 Team news 🆚 Huddersfield Town— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 29, 2022
1️⃣ change for The Reds as Keinan Davis comes in for Sam Surridge
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/onv7740PdP
Huddersfield starting XI revealed
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) May 29, 2022
Carlos Corberán makes 2️⃣ changes for this afternoon’s @SkyBetChamp Play-Off Final at Wembley!
Great to see Sorba Thomas return to the starting XI this afternoon, whilst Matty Pearson is among the substitutes 👏#htafc | @SportsBrokerHQ pic.twitter.com/qc67HNhvlZ
Huddersfield arrive at Wembley
We've arrived at the home of Football 📍#htafc | #htafcRoadToWembley pic.twitter.com/K1xKL1IHUB— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) May 29, 2022
Nottingham Forest fans ready to go
#ForestAllOverTheWorld 🌏— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) May 29, 2022
🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/qrBaCV1AuR
Who will win the Championship play-off final?
Both teams are in excellent form heading into the clash.
Huddersfield, in particular, are looking strong as they are on a nine-game unbeaten run.
Nottingham Forest are a strong team, too, though and have lost just two of their last nine matches.
Welcome to the matchday blog!
Hello, and thank you for joining GOAL as we take in the Championship play-off final.
Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest will battle it out at Wembley to decide who goes on to play in the Premier League next season.