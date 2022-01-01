Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

🗣 Rangnick on Jones
Ralf Rangnick to MUTV: "He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out so for me it was the logical choice."
Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑
Cristiano Ronaldo starts against Wolves, the team he made his first Premier League start against back in 2003 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OWyek0f43J— GOAL (@goal) January 3, 2022
Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days
Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.
New year, new Phil Jones.
Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence
📋 Our first starting XI of the new year...#MUFC | #MUNWOL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 3, 2022
