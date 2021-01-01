Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Manchester City in action as Chelsea & Leicester chase Champions League spot

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games around Europe

Updated
Comments (0)
Jorginho Chelsea Premier League 2020-21
Getty

That's all, folks! 👋

2021-05-18T21:59:22Z

Thanks for sticking with us through all the bonkers action today, and we'll be back tomorrow with even more action across the Premier League and beyond.

Peace out!

🗣 Rodgers: 'We'll recover and get ready for the weekend'

2021-05-18T21:54:54Z

Brendan Rodgers to Sky Sports: "It was a very hard fought game. We're obviously disappointed with the goals. We conceded a needless corner and didn't pick up well enough. The penalty is very, very, very, harsh. It's one that we will learn from.

"It was a great atmosphere. It's brilliant to have the supporters back. We had to weather that storm which we knew would come. We did that, but the nature of the goals we gave away wasn't so good. If we showed a little bit more patience we might have created one or two more opportunities but it wasn't to be."

"My players gave everything and I'm so proud of them. We're playing against a top side with top players. We'll recover and get ready for the weekend now."

"It's over 38 games. We've won so many big games this season. We just missed out in a few details tonight but overall the players have given me absolutely everything. Now we can recover for a few days.

"Liverpool have a couple of games. Chelsea have a tough game away at Aston Villa. I've always said we just need to concentrate on ourselves. We're still in that top four and we've got one more game to go. If we win it and it's still not enough for us we have to accept that. It's still been a great season."

"It would be really disappointing [to miss out on top four]. But our story and your story is different. If we just fall short after 38 games as the team with the eighth biggest budget, it shows we fought really hard and just missed out. There are still points to play for and we'll be ready for that."

🗣 Werner: 'Always close, then at the end not really'

2021-05-18T21:48:56Z

Timo Werner to Match of the Day: "It's good that we have fans back in the stadium. We missed it so much. That's why you play football because you want a full stadium. There was only 8,000 here today but it was so loud. It made it a lot of fun to play today and you saw that on the pitch.

"The first half was a bit like a mirror of the whole season for me. Always close, then at the end not really. When you are young and in the final of the Champions League it's no problem."

"It was really hard after the [FA Cup] final. You want to win every final. The game was so big that we couldn't have so much things in our head about the final because we had to concentrate on this game. It was much more important because when you don't play Champions League next season it means a lot."

🗣 Tuchel: 'No time for celebration, the job is not done yet'

2021-05-18T21:40:08Z

Thomas Tuchel to BBC Sport: "It was a strong performance and well deserved performance. No time for celebration, the job is not done yet, two more games to go. Very happy to play in front of supporters, it was a huge difference today.

"On Sunday we had the post match talk and you go on from there. Today is what we demand, played with high intensity and aggression and the team did very good.

"It is a bit frustrating but we speak about doing it again, go into the box, stay patient and play with a cool head. Keep the fire up and we played a high intensity game.

"We defended so strong, did not give many chances but escaped with a deserved win. It is a different game with fans."

We're in for a roller-coaster finish! 🎢

2021-05-18T21:36:59Z

🗣 Guardiola: 'Congratulations to Brighton'

2021-05-18T21:29:43Z

Manchester City mananager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "11 v 11 is tough but 10 v 11 for 80 minutes is so difficult. Congratulations to Brighton for the victory and the season.

"At 2-0 we conceded quickly. That's why it's nice to have already won the Premier League. Ilkay Gundogan got a kick. He started the second half but had niggles."

Chelsea applaud the fans as they leave the pitch 👏

2021-05-18T21:24:33Z

A great showing from the team, and the fans are of course delighted. This is what football's all about!

The top four race intensifies 🔥

2021-05-18T21:14:40Z

Top four is in Chelsea's hands now. If they win their final game, Champions League football is secured next season. 🔵

FT: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:13:09Z

ALL OVER AT THE BRIDGE! Chelsea have their revenge on Leicester after the FA Cup final!

The Blues take all three points against Leicester and remain above them in the Premier League table – the race for top four continues!

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:10:01Z

We're in for longer stoppage time now, after those scuffles...

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:08:03Z

Frustrations bubbling over, with fans egging it all on. Atmosphere!

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:07:32Z

Zouma tries to keep the peace, but Chelsea and Leicester are hashing it out on the sidelines here. So many bodies involved. SCENES!

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:07:13Z

Oh dear! Ricardo's challenge on Chilwell causes him to go down, and there is a scuffle happening! A SCUFFLE!

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:06:42Z

Into stoppage time.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:05:14Z

Werner off for Giroud.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:05:07Z

You've got to score those, or at least force the goalkeeper into making a save. Disastrous.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:04:45Z

WHAT A MISS! Ayoze with a massive chance to finish it off for Leicester but he skies it over the bar!

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:01:53Z

Chelsea with a change, with Azpilicueta off for Zouma.

The Blues captain is also carded for taking a long time to come off.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T21:00:09Z

Vardy clears the corner, and Foxes are now looking to break on the counter.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:59:17Z

Pulisic with a chance, and... Chelsea corner.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:59:04Z

We're heading into the final five minutes of regular time, with both sides looking likely to score.

Chelsea have been dominant, but could the Foxes snatch a point from this?

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:56:16Z

A wholesome stat! 📆

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:53:51Z

Werner tries to bicycle-kick his shot into the goal, but it's way wide.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:51:39Z

Uh-oh. Leicester have confidence from that goal now, and are now surging forward/

GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:51:18Z

Kelechi Iheanacho slots one back in for Leicester after a blunder by the Blues! Are the Foxes back in this now?

Chelsea 2-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:46:47Z

Finally!

Chelsea 2-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:43:00Z

If, and only if, Liverpool win against Burnley tomorrow, top four will be out of Leicester's hands (if the score stays like this, of course).

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:40:04Z

Jorginho slots in the penalty, cool as a cucumber.

PENALTY! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:40:03Z

VAR checking for a penalty as Werner was fouled inside the box.

It is a penalty!

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:38:11Z

Chelsea have a free-kick just outside the box after Werner is brought down.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:38:10Z

Werner thunders down the pitch and... saved by Schmeichel.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:37:58Z

Leicester have a corner, after Chilwell makes a block from Albrighton.

That was a disappointing delivery. Cleared.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:35:02Z

Leicester make a sub, with Maddison off for Iheanacho.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:33:04Z

Rudiger has a Cruyff moment there.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:29:40Z

Kelechi Iheanacho is being readied to come on for the Foxes.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:28:58Z

Leicester's free-kick is cleared by Silva.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:27:54Z

Mount looks to be down injured after a challenge, but he's back up and running.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:23:36Z

If Liverpool win tomorrow, they will equal Leicester on 66 points – but will go ahead on goal difference.

Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:22:29Z

That's a defensive disaster from Leicester, and it's an easy tap-in for Rudiger. As it stands, Chelsea move up above Leicester in the live Premier elague table.

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:21:46Z

Rudiger scores to give the Blues a massive lead!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:19:44Z

Corner for Chelsea.

Chilwell swings it in... and Rudiger scores! GOAL!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:19:39Z

We're back underway for a massive final 45 minutes at Stamford Bridge.

HT: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T20:02:59Z

We're goalless at the break.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:58:19Z

Brilliant from Mount to put it into the box, but Pulisic hoofs it into the net.

FT: Brighton 3-2 Manchester City

2021-05-18T19:57:00Z

Brighton have defeated the champions at the AmEx!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:56:24Z

Tielemans takes the corner, and it's cleared.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:55:36Z

Leicester at long last have a corner!

Tim-oh no Werner

2021-05-18T19:55:17Z

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:54:25Z

Mount tries to thread it into the box, but it's been cleared.

Chelsea with shot after shot aftr shot here, but no dice.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:53:37Z

"Timo Werner has reached that point whether you laugh or you cry."

Same.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:52:45Z

Mount with a shot. Skies it over.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:50:52Z

Poor Timo. Tim-oh no Werner.

NO GOAL: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:50:24Z

VAR checking the Werner goal. The ball looks to have hit Werner on the arm. Oh dear. Timo and VARs do not get along.

It's been ruled out due to handball!

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:49:38Z

GOAL WERNER! That's just about over the line!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:49:03Z

Corner by Chilwell, and it's cleared - another corner for Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:48:48Z

Oh, Timo!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:48:12Z

Great chance for Werner to score, but he's blocked by Castagne. Blues corner.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:47:35Z

Thomas Tuchel makes a change, with N'Golo Kante off for Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:45:06Z

Mateo Kovacic is getting ready to come on for Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:44:05Z

Chilwell swing in the corner, and it's headed over by Silva.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:43:25Z

Mount with a daring shot, and it's over the goal. Chelsea on the front foot here!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:41:45Z

Pulisic driving Chelsea forward here. The Blues are happy to play keep-ball.

This Brighton vs Man City game! 🤯

2021-05-18T19:40:48Z

GOAL! Brighton 3-2 Man City

2021-05-18T19:38:02Z

GOAL!!! Dan Burn puts Brighton ahead against City at the AmEx!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:37:39Z

What a blow for Chelsea. That would've been an amazing goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:37:22Z

NO GOAL!!! Timo Werner thinks he's scored, but it's OFFSIDE!

This game. Wow.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:37:07Z

Chelsea with another dangerous attack and... GOAL!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:34:33Z

No penalty!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:34:13Z

Ug-oh. Tielemans was looking to clear the ball, but Werner goes down around the box. Shouts for penalty to Chelsea.

Brighton 2-2 Man City

2021-05-18T19:33:47Z

GOAL!!!! Webster equalises against the champions!!!

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:32:22Z

Soyuncu with a rough challenge on Pulisic. No card.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:29:04Z

Tielemans with a shot, saved by Mendy.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:28:24Z

Leicester with their turn to mount the pressure now.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:26:08Z

Mount plays it into Kante, who slips before collecting – and it's out for a goal-kick. Leicester being hammered with pressure.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:24:55Z

Chilwell swings it in, but it's cleared. Chelsea still dangerous though.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:24:23Z

Kante's effort is saved by Schmeichel, and Chelsea again... but it's skied by Pulisic. Blues have a corner.

Amazing start by Chelsea.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:23:41Z

Chelsea threatening again, with Pulisic bursting forward – but he can't find the pass into the box.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:21:41Z

Reece James with a chance, but it's wide.

Chelsea dominating from the start here.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:20:30Z

Thomas Tuchel is fuming! What a start inside five minutes.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:19:41Z

HUGE CHANCE! An amazing effort by the Blues as Chilwell shoots to score, but it's missed. 

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-18T19:16:13Z

And we're underway at Stamford Bridge!

Liverpool fans probably have their eyes glued to the screen...

GOAL! Brighton 1-2 Man City

2021-05-18T19:11:41Z

HERE WE GO!!! Trossard pulls one back for Brighton! What a goal! The Brighton fans are delighted.

GOAL!!!! Brighton 0-2 Man City

2021-05-18T19:09:21Z

Man City get things back up and running quickly! Phil Foden scores to double City's lead!

Brighton 0-1 Man City

2021-05-18T19:07:01Z

We're back underway at the AmEx.

🏟

2021-05-18T19:04:02Z

🤦‍♀️

2021-05-18T18:54:31Z

FT: Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:53:18Z

And it's over! Manchester United settle for a draw against Fulham.

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:50:18Z

It's Fulham who are heaping the pressure into the final minutes of stoppage time.

Can they find the winner?

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:48:33Z

Luke Shaw receives a yellow after bringing down Tete. Just some frustrations showing here now.

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:46:15Z

Cavani is being subbed off, to an ovation from the Old Trafford faithful.

Sepp van de Beek replaces him. 

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:44:38Z

Five minutes left of regular time for either side to find a winner.

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:39:17Z

Fernandes with another shot, but it was lacking in power. Saved.

Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:36:04Z

VAR currently checking for offside against Fulham – and it's given.

1-1!

GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:34:45Z

GOAL!!!!! Joe Bryan scores the equaliser with 15 minutes left on the clock!

Old Trafford has been silenced!

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:32:41Z

CHANCE! Mason Greenwood with an incredible chance to double the score but fluffs his shot, aiming straight at the 'keeper, who blocks it. Fernandes has the follow-up, but it's skied.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:26:23Z

Great ball into the Fulham box, but nobody gets it. Greenwood should have been all over it!

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:25:34Z

Bruno Feranndes with a shot, but it's saved by the goalkeeper!

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:24:42Z

Rashford goes down inside the penalty area after a touch, but no penalty to Man Utd given.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:23:12Z

Fulham take a good free-kick but it goes past everyone! Lemina finally takes a shot, and it's straight into the Stretford End.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:20:41Z

Man Utd make a change, with Rashford on for McTominay.

Brighton 0-1 Man City

2021-05-18T18:20:17Z

Oh dear 🤦‍♀️

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:19:38Z

Fulham with a chance as Carvalho tries to nudge it into the box, but De Gea is (as usual) at the right place at the right time! Save

Team news: Chelsea vs Leicester

2021-05-18T18:17:15Z

The line-ups are in for the showpiece game today!

Chelsea XI: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Pulisic

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud

Leicester: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Söyüncü, Thomas, Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Pérez, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Amartey, Praet, Mendy, Morgan, Iheanacho, Ward, Ricardo Pereira, Choudhury, Fuchs

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:11:09Z

Bruno Fernandes takes the free-kick, and it's well wide of goal.

Brighton 0-1 Man City

2021-05-18T18:10:23Z

Oh dear. It's a red card for Cancelo in the Brighton-Man City game!

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:10:01Z

Lemina goes in on a harsh challenge on McTominay, and he is handed a yellow.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T18:04:16Z

We are also back underway at Old Trafford!

GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Man City

2021-05-18T18:03:36Z

GOAL!!!! That didn't take very long! Ilkay Gundogan opens the scoring for the champions!

Brighton 0-0 Man City

2021-05-18T18:01:53Z

We are now underway at the AmEx.

What a present for the fans! 🎁

2021-05-18T17:55:34Z

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:48:11Z

Cavani's incredible strike the sole goal of this first half.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:47:33Z

Shaw with a shot from distance after Fulham lose the ball again, but it's way wide.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:46:52Z

Fulham try searching for an equaliser on the stroke of half-time, but their efforts are cleared.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:43:43Z

Fulham give the ball away again, but Man Utd fail to pounce.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:43:25Z

Bruno Fernandes tries to take a shot after a Man Utd corner is cleared, but it's saved.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:41:39Z

Joe Bryan receives medical treatment. Blood is flowing freely from his nose after a collision.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:38:40Z

CHANCE! Carvalho breaks free to go one 1v1 with De Gea, but the Man Utd 'keeper saves!

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:34:40Z

Fulham have given the ball away again, and Cavani pounces on it - but Carvalho clears it this time.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:31:32Z

Fulham are making an early change, after Harrison Reed is down injured.

Joachim Andersen coming on.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:30:46Z

Anguissa with a chance after Fulham take their corner, but it's saved by De Gea.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:30:08Z

Muscly defending from Fred to prevent Carvalho from doing some damage.

No card for Fred.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:28:42Z

United in with another great chance, with more leaky defensive mistakes from Fulham – but the home side have been failing to capitalise, save for their goal.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:26:35Z

Fernandes with a shot on target, but it's saved! It's another careless mistake by Fulham, potentially gifting United with another goal.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:21:00Z

Another chance for United, with Greenwood failing to hit the target.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:19:08Z

Oyh! Bruno Fernandes with a challenge as Fulham try to break on the counter, and he's been given a yellow card.

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:17:48Z

There was a brief scare for Man Utd after VAR checked for offside, but it's been deemed legal.

What a sensational strike that was from Cavani!

Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:17:41Z

If Man Utd win here, it'll only be the *second* time they manage to clinch a top-two spot since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Anyone remember what happened in the season immediately after he departed? 👀

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:16:18Z

GOAL!!! Edinson Cavani scores a brilliant goal after pouncing on a mistake from Fulham!

He scores from distance, and the Red Devils lead!

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:14:50Z

Cavani does some sarcastic clapping at Lee Mason, but it's been deemed a clear and obvious error.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:14:30Z

Cavani wins a corner from Wan-Bissaka's cross, but feels like he should've gotten a penalty after a tussle with a Fulham player!

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:12:10Z

Bruno Fernandes whips a ball in, but it's cleared.

Man Utd having some good activity around the Fulham box, but missing that final spark.

Team news: Brighton vs Man City

2021-05-18T17:11:48Z

Here's how the champions line up for their away trip to Brighton.

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:06:29Z

SHOT! Pogba has a chance, but doesn't do enough to keep the shot down, and it's skied over the goal.

That sound of fans singing and chanting.

2021-05-18T17:03:19Z

That isn't automatic and powered by controls.

Who's got goosies?

Man Utd 0-0 Fulham

2021-05-18T17:00:57Z

We're underway at Old Trafford, with fans in full voice.

What beautiful, beautiful noise! Man Utd will guarantee second place with a win here.

2021-05-18T16:55:26Z

This is your five-minute warning until Manchester United vs Fulham kicks off!

Brighton vs Man City will begin at 7pm, with Chelsea vs Leicester at 8:15pm.

FANS RETURN!!!!!!!!!

2021-05-18T16:19:58Z

Fans will be in attendance for all of today's Premier League fixtures, of up to 10,000 – or 25 per cent – of stadium capacity.

REJOICE!

Everything to play for in the race for top four

2021-05-18T16:11:29Z

Today's showpiece match will, obviously, be Chelsea and Leicester's Premier League clash as they both strive to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

Both teams and Liverpool are in the running for the final two top four spots, and any result at Stamford Bridge will suit the Reds. Whoever wins all of their remaining games will definitely score that coveted Champions League spot!

Team news: Man Utd vs Fulham

2021-05-18T16:02:40Z

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Rashford

Fulham XI: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Carvalho, Reed, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid, Lookman, Zambo Anguissa, Cavaleiro

Subs: Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Rodák, Andersen, Tete, Maja, Odoi, Hector

Hello everyone, and welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-05-18T15:59:40Z

This afternoon and evening we will be covering the biggest games taking place in the Premier League, where top four is still left to play for.

We kick off with Manchester United vs Fulham at 6pm, followed by Brighton vs Manchester City and, of course, Chelsea vs Leicester in the repeat of Saturday's FA Cup final.

Team news coming imminently!