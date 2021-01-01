Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Manchester City in action as Chelsea & Leicester chase Champions League spot

Brendan Rodgers to Sky Sports: "It was a very hard fought game. We're obviously disappointed with the goals. We conceded a needless corner and didn't pick up well enough. The penalty is very, very, very, harsh. It's one that we will learn from.

"It was a great atmosphere. It's brilliant to have the supporters back. We had to weather that storm which we knew would come. We did that, but the nature of the goals we gave away wasn't so good. If we showed a little bit more patience we might have created one or two more opportunities but it wasn't to be."

"My players gave everything and I'm so proud of them. We're playing against a top side with top players. We'll recover and get ready for the weekend now."

"It's over 38 games. We've won so many big games this season. We just missed out in a few details tonight but overall the players have given me absolutely everything. Now we can recover for a few days.

"Liverpool have a couple of games. Chelsea have a tough game away at Aston Villa. I've always said we just need to concentrate on ourselves. We're still in that top four and we've got one more game to go. If we win it and it's still not enough for us we have to accept that. It's still been a great season."

"It would be really disappointing [to miss out on top four]. But our story and your story is different. If we just fall short after 38 games as the team with the eighth biggest budget, it shows we fought really hard and just missed out. There are still points to play for and we'll be ready for that."