Matchday LIVE: Manchester United, Manchester City in action as Chelsea & Leicester chase Champions League spot

🗣 Rodgers: 'We'll recover and get ready for the weekend'
Brendan Rodgers to Sky Sports: "It was a very hard fought game. We're obviously disappointed with the goals. We conceded a needless corner and didn't pick up well enough. The penalty is very, very, very, harsh. It's one that we will learn from.
"It was a great atmosphere. It's brilliant to have the supporters back. We had to weather that storm which we knew would come. We did that, but the nature of the goals we gave away wasn't so good. If we showed a little bit more patience we might have created one or two more opportunities but it wasn't to be."
"My players gave everything and I'm so proud of them. We're playing against a top side with top players. We'll recover and get ready for the weekend now."
"It's over 38 games. We've won so many big games this season. We just missed out in a few details tonight but overall the players have given me absolutely everything. Now we can recover for a few days.
"Liverpool have a couple of games. Chelsea have a tough game away at Aston Villa. I've always said we just need to concentrate on ourselves. We're still in that top four and we've got one more game to go. If we win it and it's still not enough for us we have to accept that. It's still been a great season."
"It would be really disappointing [to miss out on top four]. But our story and your story is different. If we just fall short after 38 games as the team with the eighth biggest budget, it shows we fought really hard and just missed out. There are still points to play for and we'll be ready for that."
Great to have some of our fans back at the Bridge 🙌🏾💙
🗣 Werner: 'Always close, then at the end not really'
Timo Werner to Match of the Day: "It's good that we have fans back in the stadium. We missed it so much. That's why you play football because you want a full stadium. There was only 8,000 here today but it was so loud. It made it a lot of fun to play today and you saw that on the pitch.
"The first half was a bit like a mirror of the whole season for me. Always close, then at the end not really. When you are young and in the final of the Champions League it's no problem."
"It was really hard after the [FA Cup] final. You want to win every final. The game was so big that we couldn't have so much things in our head about the final because we had to concentrate on this game. It was much more important because when you don't play Champions League next season it means a lot."
🗣 Tuchel: 'No time for celebration, the job is not done yet'
"On Sunday we had the post match talk and you go on from there. Today is what we demand, played with high intensity and aggression and the team did very good.
"It is a bit frustrating but we speak about doing it again, go into the box, stay patient and play with a cool head. Keep the fire up and we played a high intensity game.
"We defended so strong, did not give many chances but escaped with a deserved win. It is a different game with fans."
Remaining fixtures:
Chelsea:
Aston Villa (A)
Leicester City:
Spurs (H)
Liverpool:
Burnley (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
What will the Premier League top four look like come the end of the season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/DN6ugQUxka
🗣 Guardiola: 'Congratulations to Brighton'
Manchester City mananager Pep Guardiola to BT Sport: "11 v 11 is tough but 10 v 11 for 80 minutes is so difficult. Congratulations to Brighton for the victory and the season.
"At 2-0 we conceded quickly. That's why it's nice to have already won the Premier League. Ilkay Gundogan got a kick. He started the second half but had niggles."
Chelsea applaud the fans as they leave the pitch 👏
The Battle at The Bridge, Pt. 2.
The top four race intensifies 🔥
FT: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
ALL OVER AT THE BRIDGE! Chelsea have their revenge on Leicester after the FA Cup final!
The Blues take all three points against Leicester and remain above them in the Premier League table – the race for top four continues!
Chelsea's top four hopes are in their own hands after a vital win over Leicester City 🔵
Chelsea with a change, with Azpilicueta off for Zouma.
The Blues captain is also carded for taking a long time to come off.
We're heading into the final five minutes of regular time, with both sides looking likely to score.
Chelsea have been dominant, but could the Foxes snatch a point from this?
A wholesome stat! 📆
7 - Kelechi Iheanacho is the first player in Premier League history to score a goal on all seven days of the week within a single season in the competition.
GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Leicester
Timo Werner has a goal disallowed by VAR for offside ❌— Goal (@goal) May 18, 2021
Timo Werner has a goal disallowed by VAR for handball ❌
Timo Werner wins a penalty after a VAR check ✅ pic.twitter.com/zLLf81ufXW
GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Leicester
PENALTY! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester
VAR checking for a penalty as Werner was fouled inside the box.
It is a penalty!
Leicester have a corner, after Chilwell makes a block from Albrighton.
That was a disappointing delivery. Cleared.
GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester
Corner for Chelsea.
Chilwell swings it in... and Rudiger scores! GOAL!
HT: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester
FT: Brighton 3-2 Manchester City
Brighton come from 2-0 down to beat the champions 😎
Tim-oh no Werner
Werner is top of the charts for offside in the Premier League now. After a few in this game, he has reached 41 offside calls for the season.
Mount tries to thread it into the box, but it's been cleared.
Chelsea with shot after shot aftr shot here, but no dice.
"Timo Werner has reached that point whether you laugh or you cry."
Same.
NO GOAL: Chelsea 0-0 Leicester
VAR checking the Werner goal. The ball looks to have hit Werner on the arm. Oh dear. Timo and VARs do not get along.
It's been ruled out due to handball!
GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Leicester
GOAL WERNER! That's just about over the line!
Timo Werner 🤝 Goals disallowed for offside
Fine margins for the Chelsea number 11 😫
Fine margins for the Chelsea number 11 😫 pic.twitter.com/4pontPj7bC
This Brighton vs Man City game! 🤯
What a turnaround!— Goal (@goal) May 18, 2021
⚽️ Gundogan 2'
🟥 Cancelo 10'
⚽️ Foden 48'
⚽️ Trossard 50'
⚽️ Webster 72'
⚽️ Burn 76' pic.twitter.com/Rv01OHerVw
GOAL! Brighton 3-2 Man City
NO GOAL!!! Timo Werner thinks he's scored, but it's OFFSIDE!
This game. Wow.
Brighton 2-2 Man City
Kante's effort is saved by Schmeichel, and Chelsea again... but it's skied by Pulisic. Blues have a corner.
Amazing start by Chelsea.
Reece James with a chance, but it's wide.
Chelsea dominating from the start here.
Thomas Tuchel is fuming! What a start inside five minutes.
And we're underway at Stamford Bridge!
Liverpool fans probably have their eyes glued to the screen...
GOAL! Brighton 1-2 Man City
GOAL!!!! Brighton 0-2 Man City
Brighton 0-1 Man City
Solskjaer addressing the fans who are left in the stadium: "It's great to have you back. I know we're not where we want to be the league but hopefully we can bring a trophy back next week."
10 - Manchester United have dropped 10 points from winning positions at Old Trafford this season - their highest ever such total at home in a Premier League campaign.
FT: Man Utd 1-1 Fulham
Fans return to Old Trafford 🙌
But they didn't get to see a win 🤝
But they didn't get to see a win 🤝#MUNFUL pic.twitter.com/81nOc9iQJU
It's Fulham who are heaping the pressure into the final minutes of stoppage time.
Can they find the winner?
Cavani is being subbed off, to an ovation from the Old Trafford faithful.
Sepp van de Beek replaces him.
VAR currently checking for offside against Fulham – and it's given.
1-1!
GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Fulham
GOAL!!!!! Joe Bryan scores the equaliser with 15 minutes left on the clock!
Old Trafford has been silenced!
Brighton 0-1 Man City
Should Joao Cancelo have been sent off? 🤔🔴
Brighton 0-1 Man City
3 - Man City are only the third side in Premier League history to both score a goal and have a men sent off in the opening 10 minutes of a match in the competition, after Blackburn v Leeds in February 1995 and Norwich v Portsmouth in January 2005.
Team news: Chelsea vs Leicester
The line-ups are in for the showpiece game today!
Chelsea XI: Mendy; James, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner, Pulisic
Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Emerson, Zouma, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Abraham, Giroud
Leicester: Schmeichel, Castagne, Fofana, Söyüncü, Thomas, Albrighton, Tielemans, Ndidi, Pérez, Maddison, Vardy
Subs: Amartey, Praet, Mendy, Morgan, Iheanacho, Ward, Ricardo Pereira, Choudhury, Fuchs
GOAL! Brighton 0-1 Man City
What a present for the fans! 🎁
Cavani on May 10th: "It is one of the things that I have given huge amounts of thought to, the fact that I can play in front of a packed house at Old Trafford. It is, to be honest, a dream and something marvellous when it actually comes true."
He gave them a treat 👏
He gave them a treat 👏 pic.twitter.com/EkVGmScVJo
HT: Man Utd 1-0 Fulham
Fulham have given the ball away again, and Cavani pounces on it - but Carvalho clears it this time.
Fulham are making an early change, after Harrison Reed is down injured.
Joachim Andersen coming on.
Muscly defending from Fred to prevent Carvalho from doing some damage.
No card for Fred.
United in with another great chance, with more leaky defensive mistakes from Fulham – but the home side have been failing to capitalise, save for their goal.
Edinson Cavani really just scored from there 😳
There was a brief scare for Man Utd after VAR checked for offside, but it's been deemed legal.
What a sensational strike that was from Cavani!
If Man Utd win here, it'll only be the *second* time they manage to clinch a top-two spot since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
Anyone remember what happened in the season immediately after he departed? 👀
GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Fulham
GOAL!!! Edinson Cavani scores a brilliant goal after pouncing on a mistake from Fulham!
He scores from distance, and the Red Devils lead!
Bruno Fernandes whips a ball in, but it's cleared.
Man Utd having some good activity around the Fulham box, but missing that final spark.
Team news: Brighton vs Man City
Here's how the champions line up for their away trip to Brighton.
Manchester City's XI to take on Brighton 🔵
Who wins? 🤔
Who wins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0ud9WrCcat
That sound of fans singing and chanting.
That isn't automatic and powered by controls.
Who's got goosies?
We're underway at Old Trafford, with fans in full voice.
What beautiful, beautiful noise! Man Utd will guarantee second place with a win here.
This is your five-minute warning until Manchester United vs Fulham kicks off!
Brighton vs Man City will begin at 7pm, with Chelsea vs Leicester at 8:15pm.
Is there anything better? 🥰
😄 It's been too long.
What. A. Sight. 😍
Fans are back 😍
FANS RETURN!!!!!!!!!
Fans will be in attendance for all of today's Premier League fixtures, of up to 10,000 – or 25 per cent – of stadium capacity.
REJOICE!
Everything to play for in the race for top four
Today's showpiece match will, obviously, be Chelsea and Leicester's Premier League clash as they both strive to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.
Both teams and Liverpool are in the running for the final two top four spots, and any result at Stamford Bridge will suit the Reds. Whoever wins all of their remaining games will definitely score that coveted Champions League spot!
Team news: Man Utd vs Fulham
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood, Cavani
Subs: Henderson, Telles, Bailly, Williams, Amad, Mata, Matic, Van de Beek, Rashford
Fulham XI: Areola, Ream, Adarabioyo, Bryan, Carvalho, Reed, Lemina, De Cordova-Reid, Lookman, Zambo Anguissa, Cavaleiro
Subs: Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Onomah, Rodák, Andersen, Tete, Maja, Odoi, Hector
Man Utd's XI 🆚 Fulham
What's your prediction? 👇
What's your prediction? 👇 pic.twitter.com/yQm06jCrae
Hello everyone, and welcome to Goal's matchday blog!
This afternoon and evening we will be covering the biggest games taking place in the Premier League, where top four is still left to play for.
We kick off with Manchester United vs Fulham at 6pm, followed by Brighton vs Manchester City and, of course, Chelsea vs Leicester in the repeat of Saturday's FA Cup final.
Team news coming imminently!