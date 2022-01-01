Matchday LIVE: Manchester City host Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

Nothing quite like the latter stages of European competition, is there? And the four sides who have made it this far have certainly earned their place.

Tonight, it's the two sides who sit top of the pile in their domestic leagues. In the blue corner, Manchester City are looking to go one step further after last year's heartbreak, driven by the ghosts of Portugal.

And in the white corner, it's Real Madrid - long-term kings of the Champions League, but seeking to get back into the swing of things after three years without a final.