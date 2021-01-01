Matchday LIVE: Man Utd host Man City in huge derby clash as Chelsea, Barcelona & Real Madrid also in action

De Gea keeps game at one-goal gap
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Huge saves, @D_DeGea 👏— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2021
Our no.1 pulls off an impressive save to deny Jesus and then Cancelo from range.#MUFC | #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/JktddDxSM2
Unwanted history
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
1 - Eric Bailly is the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester derby in the Premier League. Oops. pic.twitter.com/2sDhVNj8lC— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
WATCH: Bailly turns ball into own net for City opener
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
🗣 "Eric Bailly felt he had to go for it - with catastrophic results"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2021
Manchester City go ahead early against Manchester United thanks to an own goal...
📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL
📲 #MUNMCI blog 👉 https://t.co/umdg3ueH0l pic.twitter.com/giYJNGallo
Manchester City go ahead early on a United own goal! #MUNMCI— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 6, 2021
📺 NBCSN and @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/5HD9MO9CG5
Disaster start for Red Devils
Man Utd 0-1 Man City
Pain 😳 pic.twitter.com/7p6THbaYwN— Goal (@goal) November 6, 2021
GOAL: Man Utd 0-1 Man City
(Eric Bailly OG)
It's the worst possible start for Manchester United in this derby clash - Eric Bailly has turned the ball into his own net!
After half-chances at both ends, Manchester City force the Red Devils into shapelessness with two dangerous crosses. Victor Lindelof sees off the first but Joao Cancelo is undeterred.
He flicks a return effort in from the left edge. Bailly lunges for it at the near post, miscues and puts the ball behind his goalkeeper.
KO: Man Utd v Man City
After a wreath has been laid by both managers for Remembrance Day and The Last Post has echoed around Old Trafford, the whistle goes - and we are underway at Old Trafford!
Strap in folks. This could be a firework of a game.
Shaw hits magic marker
Man Utd v Man City
💯💯@LukeShaw23 is set for a landmark United appearance today 👏#MUFC | #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/10haHj6Kuj— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2021
King of City
Man Utd v Man City
👑👑👑#ManCity pic.twitter.com/WuKAiGbu1G— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2021
Warmups underway
Man Utd v Man City
🔴 𝑼 𝑵 𝑰 𝑻 𝑬 𝑫 🔴#MUFC | #MUNMCI— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2021
Derby delights
Man Utd v Man City
3 - Manchester United have won three of their last four league games against Manchester City, as many as in their previous 16 against them. Derby. pic.twitter.com/aJXz7Nd44v— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021
Last time out... bar a few
Man Utd v Man City
Vincent Kompany in central midfield 👀— Goal (@goal) November 6, 2021
So much has changed at Manchester City since Cristiano Ronaldo’s last derby. pic.twitter.com/fL4oV06UIk
Ronaldo out to rewrite final chapter
Man Utd v Man City
It's fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester derby moments most likely hinge on that date in late 2008, when he picked up a red card - his second in the fixture, no less, more than any other player.
He's back today to rewrite that history - and as the man keeping Manchester United in the goals, you'd back him to be at the centre of any great escape.
A time for heroes?
Man Utd v Man City
1 - Despite being played 48 times in the Premier League, the Manchester derby has seen fewer hat-tricks scored (1) than a single PL game between Wigan & Blackburn in Dec 2007 (2). Odd.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2021
We look back at some of the previous PL games between Man Utd & Man City on @OptaAnalyst. ⬇️
City up for a fight
Man Utd v Man City
READY AND RARING!!! 🔵🔴#ManCity pic.twitter.com/xZrNy2WqRE— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2021
Guardiola stacks the deck
Man Utd v Man City
On the other side of the field, master tactician Pep Guardiola continues to work around the lack of an established number nine by naming a superb playmaker at the centre of his front three.
Today, it is Kevin De Bruyne who fills the role. Jack Grealish will have to make do with the bench, as will Raheem Sterling, with Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus on either side of the Belgian.
The wealth of forward talent there for the champions is mighty. They arrive as favourites, despite that shock loss to Crystal Palace.
Where magic is made
Man Utd v Man City
Iconic Manchester Derby moments 📸— Goal (@goal) November 6, 2021
A fixture in which legends are born. pic.twitter.com/jFJbPYCFYE
Solskjaer sticks to formation guns
Man Utd v Man City
Thoughts then, Red Devils fans?
Having returned to the 3-5-2 formation with victory against Tottenham and a draw with Atalanta in midweek, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keeps the faith - but can his formation get the ball forward?
The central duo of Fred and Scott McTominay, behind Bruno Fernandes, could struggle to get the ball up for Cristiano Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood. Paul Pogba of coruse remains out of the picture following his red card against Liverpool - while Jadon Sancho must settle for the bench again.
Team News: Man Utd v Man City
Ronaldo heads 3-5-2 for hosts, Grealish benched for visitors
🚨 𝑻𝑬𝑨𝑴 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺 🚨— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2021
Introducing the Reds line-up for the Manchester derby ✊#MUFC | #MUNMCI
Your derby day line-up! 🔵🔴— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 6, 2021
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden
SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Sterling, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/OmTbxgVcUq
Get ready to rumble...
Man Utd v Man City
COME ON UNITED!! 🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/6hhZYBDw8C— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) November 6, 2021
Only one hot ticket in town...
Man Utd v Man City
There's going to be football until the cows come home today - but come on, there's really only one game on everybody's lips.
The Manchester Derby has seldom failed to deliver in recent years - and this time, it comes with the bonus of all the added intrigue the season has thrown up.
Cristiano Ronaldo is back for his first such game in over a decade. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could well be here for his last. And Pep Guardiola wants a response after a shock loss to Crystal Palace.
It's got the makings of a thriller, this one.
Today's order of play
That will be the delightful kick-off on a true feast of football action over today as well, taking in all five of Europe's top leagues, as a host of heavyweights do battle on the fields of the continent. In running order today, Goal will be bringing you live updates from:
1230: Manchester United v Manchester City
1430: Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg
1500: Brentford v Norwich City
1500: Chelsea v Burnley
1500: Crystal Palace v Wolves
1515: Celta Vigo v Barcelona
1700: Juventus v Fiorentina
1700: Brighton v Newcastle
1730: RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
2000: Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome, everybody, to Goal's live matchday coverage!
One week ago, the writing looked to be on the wall for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United - and once more, Cristiano Ronaldo helped engineer a major result for his boss.
But now, the pair are truly in crunch territory, against Premier League champions and biggest rivals Manchester City. For the former, it could be do-or-die - and for the latter, it's a chance to rewrite history in his favour.