Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid in action as Premier League returns

Fernandes opener gives hosts edge

The whistle goes and that is half-time at a packed Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' close finish - set up by a delightful touch from Paul Pogba and netted past Illan Meslier despite the keeper's efforts - is what splits Manchester United and Leeds United at the break.

Add Raphael Varane's official arrival into the Red Devils fold and there's been much to cheer for the hosts.