Thank you and good bye
Well, what a day that was. It could be been twoo all-time duds in Italy and Spain tonight, and we'd still have been blessed by one brilliant battle along the M62 in northern England.
Manchester City hold the advantage in the Premier League title race - but they have not cast a fatal blow against Liverpool yet. And both have unfinished business in the FA Cup sooner rather than later...
Until the next time, thank you for joining us - and have a great week!
Leave it late
FT: Levante 2-3 Barca
FT: Levante 2-3 Barca
There's the final whistle in La Liga - and Barcelona have pulled it out of the bag with not one but two great escapes in the space of a match.
Credit Levante, who gave a fine account of themselves.
But the Blaugrana are returning to their perch among Europe's best right now.
GOAL: Levante 2-3 Barca
(Luuk de Jong)
BARCELONA SURELY WIN IT IN INJURY TIME!
Luuk de Jong is mobbed by his team-mates and no wonder - he has struck in the final seconds of this match to hand Barcelona certain victory, after the Blaugrana conceded three penalties today.
Levante look absolutely wrecked.
GOAL: Levante 2-2 Barca
(Gonzalo Melero pen)
The hosts hit back from the spot again!
Levante have a third - yes, a third! - penalty of the match, and Gonzalo Melero buries it into the back of the net to tie this one up heading into the home stretch.
Barcelona look absolutely furious with themselves.
FT: Torino 0-0 Milan
Visitors slip up in title race
There goes the all-time whistle - and a goalless draw has potentially spelled out major ramifications for the Serie A title race.
Milan are held to a point by Torino, which means they extend their lead at the summit - but only by two rather than the expected four.
Inter sit behind them, with a game in hand. Suddenly, the champions have a chance to move top again. What a battle this is turning out to be.
Service with a smile
Levante 1-2 Barca
GOAL: Levante 1-2 Barca
(Pedri)
The turnaround is complete inside five minutes for Barcelona!
The hottest young player in Europe has got in on the action too.
It is Pedri who nabs a second for the visitors and puts Xavi's side in the driving seat of this match.
GOAL: Levante 1-1 Barca
(Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang)
What a response from the Blaugrana!
It's that man again - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nabs yet another goal to continue the blistering start he has enjoyed in his Barcelona career!
Ousmane Dembel supplies the assist too. He's loving life at Camp Nou once more.
Levante miss penalty!
Levante 1-0 Barca
Two penalties in the blink of an eye for Levante - but Roger Marti cannot convert this one!
It's a golden chance to truly punish Barcelona for some sloppy defending but this one doesn't hit the mark.
We continue, with over half-an-hour left to play.
GOAL: Levante 1-0 Barca
(Jose Luis Morales pen)
Captain fantastic from the spot for the hosts - and Barcelona trail in La Liga!
Dani Alves is cited for a foul in the box and up steps Levante skipper Jose Luis Morales to take the penalty.
There's no mistake there, and the visitors are on the back foot.
Bragging rights
Back underway in La Liga
Levante 0-0 Barca
Here we go again in La Liga then.
Barcelona have enjoyed a fine 2022 under Xavi - but could they slip up here?
We'll find out soon enough.
Milner credits fans on the road
FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool
HT: Levante 0-0 Barca
That's the whistle in La Liga - and Barcelona too have found themselves frustrated.
They are goalless against Levante, who are holding their own so far in this encounter.
We're also back underway in Serie A, as Milan go in search of victory against Torino.
Jesus frustrated to fall short
FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool
HT: Torino 0-0 Milan
There goes the whistle for the break in Serie A - and Milan are yet to find a breakthrough against Torino.
The heavyweights have some work to do in this one.
Robertson credits Reds performance
FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool
De Bruyne filled with pride
FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool
Henderson vows title fight
FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool
KO: Levante v Barca
Strap yourselves in
Barca stalwart
No regrets for Pep
Manchester City spurned late opportunities to beat Liverpool and take a giant step towards the Premier League title, but Pep Guardiola has no regrets in a race that is going down to the wire.
He has told BBC Sport: “Against that team it was almost impossible. You have to play these types of games. We are top of the table still so we have a feeling that we miss a huge opportunity to make a stamp but there are many games left.
"You are a manager for these types of games of course. The way we play these teams with those threats up front... They are incredible. With our courage of play and the chances we had, especially in the last minute... We defended incredibly well and created a few chances. We go forward.
"I don't have any regrets. They can miss whatever they want. It was positive. It is football and it happens.
"We will relax a little bit then prepare for the Champions League."
Milan in the mood
Klopp: It was like a boxing fight!
Jurgen Klopp relishes heavyweight slug fests with Pep Guardiola, and Liverpool’s latest meeting with Manchester City was no different as two Premier League title hopefuls played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.
The Reds boss told Sky Sports afterwards: "I think we can describe it as a boxing fight, both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock. I liked a lot of things. I thought we were closer than ever.
"The second half start was much better. City really tried obviously things like balls in behind. It makes sense when you have these smart runs. In moments when we tried to breath a little bit another one comes. It was a great game and the result, we have to live with and can live with.
"We could do better but in a lot of moments we did really well. The intensity of the game is crazy. It was good fun, I liked it."
Ex-City star still going strong
Barca’s surroundings today
Quality entertainment
Still in the hunt
Barca in the building
Feeling the love
Team news: Levante vs Barcelona
Dramatic win for Roma
‘Prepared to suffer’
Jordan Henderson admits that Liverpool were a little ‘hectic’ in their 2-2 draw at Manchester City, with the Reds struggling to play with a high line at times.
The Reds skipper has told Sky Sports: "It was an intense game which we knew it would be. We knew it would be tough but we wanted to give it everything and get the win. We couldn't do that but we didn't lose. It's not the end of the world, we are still in the race, so positives and negatives.
"I think we started OK but we were a little hectic at times. Of course we knew we would come under pressure early on, they are a fantastic team. I felt we settled down a bit and caused them problems. It's pleasing how we twice came from behind. We want to do better of course.
"You have to keep going, you have to be prepared to suffer. You have to stay positive, stay on the front foot and not give them time. It worked at times, at others we can defend better."
Stat pack
- Both Premier League games between Man City and Liverpool this season have ended as draws, the first time they've shared a draw in both league meetings in a season since 2012-13.
- Liverpool are now winless in five Premier League matches against Manchester City (D3 L2), their joint-longest run without a victory against them along with a five game run between November 2011 and December 2013.
- Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season, only netting more in one previous campaign (13 in 2019-20). In all competitions, De Bruyne has scored in his last four matches for City, his longest run of consecutive scoring games for the club.
- Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted 44 Premier League goals, four more than any other player. His assist for Diogo Jota’s goal was his first against Man City in the Premier League, meaning he has now registered at least one assist against all other 19 current Premier League sides.
Smalling puts Roma in front!
Roma level
EQUALISER!!!!— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 10, 2022
Team news: Torino vs AC Milan
City favourites for the title?
Kevin De Bruyne says it is still too early to predict the destination of the Premier League following Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, which keeps the Blues one point in front.
The Belgian midfielder has told Sky Sports: “I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But it's too hard, the schedule is too tough for both teams to win every game, but we will try."
He added on the game itself: "It was hard. To be fair I think we played excellent. The way we played was very good and we should score more. It is what it is. It was a great game.
"I think it should [be more before half-time] but we were still winning. The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game."
Happy with a point
Time to reflect
Hug it out
Where will the title end up?
FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool
All over at the Etihad and the points are shared.
Probably a fair reflection on an entertaining encounter in which both sides played to win.
Still nothing to choose between them as the Premier League title race appears set to go down to the wire.
Could have won in
Mahrez gets a late sight of goal, but dinks over the top!
Taking no chances
Barren run over
Will he be smiling at the end?
WATCH: Sterling denied by VAR
Here is how tight the call was that prevented Sterling from restoring City's lead...
GOAL OVERTURNED! 😲— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022
Raheem Sterling has the ball in the net but the offside flag comes to Liverpool's rescue.
It remains Man City 2-2 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/fEXIaJD4MD
Sterling scores but the goal is disallowed for offside.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022
The score means 2-2.
📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/KXs8c263jn
Had support in the middle
Celebrating in style
Roma behind at the break
Sterling effort ruled out
City think they lead for a third time, but VAR denies them.
Sterling was looking to get in on the act against his former club with a composed finish.
Liverpool were carved open again, allowing Sterling to race in behind.
As Alisson came out to meet him, the England man rolled into the net, but his run was made a fraction too soon.
It's all going on!
Held his nerve
Liverpool asking all the questions
WATCH: Mane pulls Liverpool level again
Here is how Mane restored parity within seconds of the restart...
🎙️ "Alexander-Arnold... Salah... IN FOR SADIO MANEEE!"— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022
It's level AGAIN at the Etihad!! What a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/os2x3jEB6X
Salah plays a perfect ball to the birthday boy Sadio Mane and makes it 2-2 less than a minute into the half! @LFCUSA— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022
📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/j9o14Vbv0u
GOAL! Man City 2-2 Liverpool
What a start to the second half!
Inside 50 seconds, Liverpool are level.
Salah threads a pass between the City defence, with Mane beating the offside trap to beat Walker to the ball and fire beyond Ederson.
SAAAAADDDDIIIIIOOOOO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qzVOUQdjuw— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2022
Man City vs Liverpool second half
Back underway at the Etihad.
The first 45 was a thrilling affair, so are we in for more of the same?
The visitors certainly need to raise their game, particularly at the back, if they are going to take something from it.
Roma trail
Unwelcome first
Big game player
HT: Man City 2-1 Liverpool
The hosts hold a narrow lead at the interval.
It has been an action-packed encounter, with De Bruyne and Jota netting early on.
Both sides have had chances since then, but Liverpool have paid the price for holding a high line.
Gabriel Jesus’ goal is the difference at the moment, but you get the impression that there is more to come!
WATCH: Jesus restores City's lead
Here is how Gabriel Jesus put City back in front...
BIG GAME PLAYER!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022
Gabriel Jesus puts Manchester City back in front! 😤 pic.twitter.com/TAM6Bxa2y8
What a ball by Joao Cancelo to Gabriel Jesus!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022
Jesus makes it 2-1 @ManCityUS!
📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/ketHL7X43p
Winning habit
GOAL! Man City 2-1 Liverpool
City edge back in front as Liverpool continue to play their way into trouble.
From a corner, Jesus beats the offside trap by running off Alexander-Arnold at the back post.
He was work to do when reaching the ball, but lifts it over Alisson and into the roof of the net.
GABBBYYYYYYYY!!!! 🇧🇷🤙— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2022
🔵 2-1 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/xOmPu6B0A1
City in behind Trent
De Bruyne clips the post
City's goalscorer has gone close again.
He is able to collect a pass from Cancelo and spin inside the box.
The Belgian drags a left-footed shot and it flicks behind off the foot of the post.
Ederson was off his line
Caution
Close again from City
Risky business
Over in Italy
What a season he is having
WATCH: Jota levels for Liverpool
Here is how Jota restored parity for Liverpool, with Klopp's men hitting straight back...
LEVEL!!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022
Diogo Jota equalises for Liverpool! 👊
How many goals are we going to have here? 👀💥 pic.twitter.com/US3pFMFtSb
What a start to the game!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022
It took less than 10 minutes for Liverpool to find their equalizer through Jota!
📺: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/TTQLEjiazw
Man for the big occasion
GOAL! Man City 1-1 Liverpool
What a start!
Liverpool hit back as Robertson crosses from the left and picks out Alexander-Arnold.
He brilliantly cushions a pass back into the path of Jota, who makes no mistake from close range.
DIIIIIOOOOOGOOOOOO!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9auLoNcWpB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2022
WATCH: De Bruyne fires City in front
Here is how, via the aid of a deflection, De Bruyne gave City an early lead...
IT'S IN!!!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022
Kevin De Bruyne fires Manchester City in front after five minutes!! 😮 pic.twitter.com/tdaGcE4VFz
The Captain Kevin De Bruyne opens the scoring for @ManCityUS just 5 minutes in!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022
📺; @USA_Network & @Telemundo #MCILIV | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/93Fb2Cfuc2
GOAL! Man City 1-0 Liverpool
Sterling sees Alisson deny him when presented with a clear sight of goal, but City get the breakthrough.
Liverpool can't get out and De Bruyne ghosts past Fabinho.
His shot flicks of Matip and into the bottom corner. Game on!
BIG GAME PLAYER!!!!!! 💙🔥— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2022
🔵 1-0 🔴 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/gCwzaD77x7
Man City vs Liverpool underway
Off we go!
Who will take the spoils in an epic encounter? We are about to find out.
Here we go!
Interested spectator
Blues ready for business
First vs second
Familiar foes
Special guest at the Etihad
Great to have him back
Reds ready for Blues
Stage is set in Manchester
Team news: Roma vs Salernitana
Norwich's main man
Fiorentina hold on to beat Napoli
Premier League full-time scores
- Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace
- Brentford 2-0 West Ham
- Norwich 2-0 Burnley
Brentford continued their flying form with a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham, a result which comes as a blow to the Hammers after witnessing their rivals slip up yesterday. Bottom-of-the-table Norwich, meanwhile, struck a big win against relegation rivals Burnley, meaning the Clarets are firmly back in the mire. Elsewhere, Leicester held on to see off Crystal Palace, who failed to mount a challenge beyond Wilfried Zaha's rebounded penalty.
GOAL! Napoli pull one back!
Victor Osimhen makes is 2-3 against Fiorentina. Can Napoli get that equaliser!?!
Who will win? Man City or Liverpool?
Kevin De Bruyne says that the team which makes fewest mistakes will come out on top when Man City face Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off).
"The one that is more clinical [will win], the team that makes fewer mistakes than the other," De Bruyne told Sky Sports. "Sometimes you can play a good game and lose, so we're going to try to perform as well as we can."
GOAL! Pukki makes it 2-0
Norwich have doubled their advantage against Burnley through Teemu Pukki and that surely seals the three points.
👋 Salah 👋 VVD
The Reds have arrived in Manchester.
All checked in for #MCILIV 👋 pic.twitter.com/rRWOff6iUT— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2022
Mbuemo all about the Ws
Fiorentina go 3-1 up!
Arthur Cabral adds a third for Fiorentina! Napoli require a massive effort if they are to claw something back now.
GOAL! Ikone restores Fiorentina lead
Jonathan Ikone has struck to make it 2-1 to Fiorentina, cancelling out Mertens' equaliser.
Man City and Liverpool teams are in!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Sterling
SUBS | Steffen, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/UFnY6Qw3d1
🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2022
Our line-up to face @ManCity this afternoon 👊#MCILIV
Zaha pulls one back for Palace!
Crystal Palace reduce the deficit through Wilfried Zaha, making it 2-1 to Leicester with just over an 20 minutes left on the clock. Zaha's penalty was saved by Schmeichel initially, but the Ivory Coast international made no mistake on the rebound.
GOAL! Brentford double their lead!
Ivan Toney makes it 2-0 to Brentford, with Bryan Mbuemo returning the favour by teeing him up. West Ham don't look like they'll be able to take advantage of Arsenal and Manchester United losing yesterday at this rate...
Napoli equalise!
Dries Mertens scores to make it 1-1 between Napoli and Fiorentina! An immediate impact from the Belgian.
Just under an hour to go... ⏳
We'll have team news in 15 minutes.
GOAL! Mbuemo gives Brentford the lead!
Bryan Mbuemo with a lovely low finish gives Brentford a 1-0 lead against West Ham.
Premier League second halves back underway!
Will we see a few more goals?
This doesn't bode well for Burnley...
Easy like a Sunday afternoon for Lookman 👀
Premier League half-time scores
- Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace
- Brentford 0-0 West Ham
- Norwich 1-0 Burnley
Goals from Lookman and Dewsbury-Hall have given Leicester a 2-0 advantage against Crystal Palace, while Norwich take a narrow lead into the break against Burnley thanks to an early Lees-Melou strike. It remains scoreless in the London derby between Brentford and West Ham.
GOAL! Leicester double their lead!
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, having set up Lookman for the opener, fires one in himself to make it 2-0! Collecting a cut-back pass from Daka, Dewsbury-Hall spun his man before directing a left-footed shot into the back of the net.
GOAL! Leicester take the lead!
Ademola Lookman has fired Leicester in front against Crystal Palace! A timely boost before the break for Brendan Rodgers' side. It's 1-0.
GOAL! Fiorentina lead against Napoli
Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez has fired Fiorentina in front against Napoli. It's 1-0. Will they do AC Milan and Juventus a favour today?
Zouma injury blow for West Ham
It's still 0-0 between the Hammers and the Bees
Chance for the Bees! 🐝
Nearly half an hour gone.
Salah to Spain? 🇪🇸
The lads on Sky Sports have been discussing the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool should the club fail to agree a new contract with the Egyptian and Roy Keane reckons Spain would be a realistic destination.
"It might be about new experience. He’s at Liverpool, no doubt he’s happy, but this idea that it’s just about the money, it’s far from it," mused the former Manchester United captain.
"He’s been abroad before, I think it’s if he fancies a new experience. Italy, I know they mightn’t have the money over there, but Spain would certainly be an option for him."
Jamie Carragher is worried that Salah might tarnish his legacy at Anfield if he joins a rival club, but remains optimistic that he'll stay
"I don’t think Liverpool will up their offer at the moment," admitted the former Reds defender. "I think it would be sad if he did move on to a rival in this country, he’d lose his legacy - look at Fernando Torres when he went to Chelsea. I just don’t think it’d be good for his career because where could he go that’s better than Liverpool right now?"
Where, indeed, is the question!
GOAL! Norwich go in front
We've had our first Premier League goal of the day as Pierre Lees-Melou fires Norwich City in front against Burnley. It's 1-0 at Carrow Road.
Have Liverpool won enough?
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Jurgen Klopp's team needs to win more trophies.
"This Liverpool team haven’t won enough for how good a team they are," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "That’s not a criticism, this is one of the best teams we’ve ever seen in the Premier League… but if you look at what Manchester City or Chelsea have done in the last 10 years, if they don’t win the league they’ll still win the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup."
Does he have a point? 🤔
The 2pm kick-offs are under-way!
And they're off!
Rangers thrash St Mirren
Gers won 4-0
Is Man City vs Liverpool the biggest game in Premier League history?
Game kicks off at 4:30pm UK time...
Thoughts?
Roofe is on fire 🔥
A hat-trick for Rangers!
Rangers look to have put their recent Old Firm and Europa League disappointments behind them as they lead St Mirren 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Kemar Roofe scored three of the goals, showing that he is more than capable of filling the shoes of the injured Alfredo Morelos, with Joe Aribo getting the fourth. Just over 10 minutes to go in that game.
Hat-trick for Immobile as Lazio hammer Genoa
Lazio were runaway winners against Genoa in one of today's early fixtures, with Ciro Immobile scoring three goals in a 4-1 victory.
Here are the Napoli and Fiorentina teams
Team news is in for Norwich vs Burnley
Confirmed XIs for Leicester vs Crystal Palace
Seven changes for the Foxes 🦊
Here are the Brentford and West Ham teams
Another London derby!
Which games are on today? ⚽️
Here's a flavour of what football we have today...
2pm - Brentford vs West Ham
2pm - Leicester vs Crystal Palace
2pm - Norwich vs Burnley
2pm - Napoli vs Fiorentina
4:30pm - Man City vs Liverpool
5pm - Roma vs Salernitana
7:45pm - Torino vs AC Milan
8pm - Levante vs Barcelona
Which fixture are you most excited about? Let me guess...
Hey! 👋
Welcome to GOAL's live match blog for all of today's biggest games.
We've obviously got the crunch clash between Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League to look forward, but we will also bring you updates from the division's other games, as well as matches involving Barcelona, AC Milan and Roma among others.
Stay tuned and get involved!
We've got some team news coming up.