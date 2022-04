The lads on Sky Sports have been discussing the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool should the club fail to agree a new contract with the Egyptian and Roy Keane reckons Spain would be a realistic destination.

"It might be about new experience. Heโ€™s at Liverpool, no doubt heโ€™s happy, but this idea that itโ€™s just about the money, itโ€™s far from it," mused the former Manchester United captain.

"Heโ€™s been abroad before, I think itโ€™s if he fancies a new experience. Italy, I know they mightnโ€™t have the money over there, but Spain would certainly be an option for him."

Jamie Carragher is worried that Salah might tarnish his legacy at Anfield if he joins a rival club, but remains optimistic that he'll stay

"I donโ€™t think Liverpool will up their offer at the moment," admitted the former Reds defender. "I think it would be sad if he did move on to a rival in this country, heโ€™d lose his legacy - look at Fernando Torres when he went to Chelsea. I just donโ€™t think itโ€™d be good for his career because where could he go thatโ€™s better than Liverpool right now?"

Where, indeed, is the question!