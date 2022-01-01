Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Man City & Liverpool battle to thrilling draw while Barcelona make late comeback

Follow all of today's football live, with goal updates, team news and incidents from across the top leagues

Updated
Comments (0)
Mohamed Salah Bernardo Silva Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Thank you and good bye

2022-04-10T21:05:00.000Z

Well, what a day that was. It could be been twoo all-time duds in Italy and Spain tonight, and we'd still have been blessed by one brilliant battle along the M62 in northern England.

Manchester City hold the advantage in the Premier League title race - but they have not cast a fatal blow against Liverpool yet. And both have unfinished business in the FA Cup sooner rather than later...

Until the next time, thank you for joining us - and have a great week!

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Leave it late

2022-04-10T21:00:00.000Z

FT: Levante 2-3 Barca

FT: Levante 2-3 Barca

2022-04-10T20:54:00.000Z

There's the final whistle in La Liga - and Barcelona have pulled it out of the bag with not one but two great escapes in the space of a match.

Credit Levante, who gave a fine account of themselves.

But the Blaugrana are returning to their perch among Europe's best right now.

GOAL: Levante 2-3 Barca

2022-04-10T20:50:00.000Z

(Luuk de Jong)

BARCELONA SURELY WIN IT IN INJURY TIME!

Luuk de Jong is mobbed by his team-mates and no wonder - he has struck in the final seconds of this match to hand Barcelona certain victory, after the Blaugrana conceded three penalties today.

Levante look absolutely wrecked.

GOAL: Levante 2-2 Barca

2022-04-10T20:41:00.000Z

(Gonzalo Melero pen)

The hosts hit back from the spot again!

Levante have a third - yes, a third! - penalty of the match, and Gonzalo Melero buries it into the back of the net to tie this one up heading into the home stretch.

Barcelona look absolutely furious with themselves.

FT: Torino 0-0 Milan

2022-04-10T20:40:00.000Z

Visitors slip up in title race

There goes the all-time whistle - and a goalless draw has potentially spelled out major ramifications for the Serie A title race.

Milan are held to a point by Torino, which means they extend their lead at the summit - but only by two rather than the expected four.

Inter sit behind them, with a game in hand. Suddenly, the champions have a chance to move top again. What a battle this is turning out to be.

Service with a smile

2022-04-10T20:27:00.000Z

Levante 1-2 Barca

GOAL: Levante 1-2 Barca

2022-04-10T20:21:00.000Z

(Pedri)

The turnaround is complete inside five minutes for Barcelona!

The hottest young player in Europe has got in on the action too.

It is Pedri who nabs a second for the visitors and puts Xavi's side in the driving seat of this match.

GOAL: Levante 1-1 Barca

2022-04-10T20:17:00.000Z

(Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang)

What a response from the Blaugrana!

It's that man again - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nabs yet another goal to continue the blistering start he has enjoyed in his Barcelona career!

Ousmane Dembel supplies the assist too. He's loving life at Camp Nou once more.

Levante miss penalty!

2022-04-10T20:14:00.000Z

Levante 1-0 Barca

Two penalties in the blink of an eye for Levante - but Roger Marti cannot convert this one!

It's a golden chance to truly punish Barcelona for some sloppy defending but this one doesn't hit the mark.

We continue, with over half-an-hour left to play.

GOAL: Levante 1-0 Barca

2022-04-10T20:10:00.000Z

(Jose Luis Morales pen)

Captain fantastic from the spot for the hosts - and Barcelona trail in La Liga!

Dani Alves is cited for a foul in the box and up steps Levante skipper Jose Luis Morales to take the penalty.

There's no mistake there, and the visitors are on the back foot.

Back underway in La Liga

2022-04-10T20:00:00.000Z

Levante 0-0 Barca

Here we go again in La Liga then.

Barcelona have enjoyed a fine 2022 under Xavi - but could they slip up here?

We'll find out soon enough.

Milner credits fans on the road

2022-04-10T19:50:00.000Z

FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool

HT: Levante 0-0 Barca

2022-04-10T19:45:00.000Z

That's the whistle in La Liga - and Barcelona too have found themselves frustrated.

They are goalless against Levante, who are holding their own so far in this encounter.

We're also back underway in Serie A, as Milan go in search of victory against Torino.

HT: Torino 0-0 Milan

2022-04-10T19:30:00.000Z

There goes the whistle for the break in Serie A - and Milan are yet to find a breakthrough against Torino.

The heavyweights have some work to do in this one.

Henderson vows title fight

2022-04-10T19:06:00.000Z

FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool

KO: Levante v Barca

2022-04-10T19:00:00.000Z

No regrets for Pep

2022-04-10T18:44:08.858Z

Manchester City spurned late opportunities to beat Liverpool and take a giant step towards the Premier League title, but Pep Guardiola has no regrets in a race that is going down to the wire.

He has told BBC Sport: “Against that team it was almost impossible. You have to play these types of games. We are top of the table still so we have a feeling that we miss a huge opportunity to make a stamp but there are many games left.

"You are a manager for these types of games of course. The way we play these teams with those threats up front... They are incredible. With our courage of play and the chances we had, especially in the last minute... We defended incredibly well and created a few chances. We go forward.

"I don't have any regrets. They can miss whatever they want. It was positive. It is football and it happens.

"We will relax a little bit then prepare for the Champions League."

Pep Guardiola Trent Alexander-Arnold Manchester City Liverpool GFX
Getty Images

Klopp: It was like a boxing fight!

2022-04-10T18:34:35.412Z

Jurgen Klopp relishes heavyweight slug fests with Pep Guardiola, and Liverpool’s latest meeting with Manchester City was no different as two Premier League title hopefuls played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The Reds boss told Sky Sports afterwards: "I think we can describe it as a boxing fight, both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock. I liked a lot of things. I thought we were closer than ever.

"The second half start was much better. City really tried obviously things like balls in behind. It makes sense when you have these smart runs. In moments when we tried to breath a little bit another one comes. It was a great game and the result, we have to live with and can live with.

"We could do better but in a lot of moments we did really well. The intensity of the game is crazy. It was good fun, I liked it."

Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Ex-City star still going strong

2022-04-10T18:29:46.050Z

‘Prepared to suffer’

2022-04-10T17:53:28.528Z

Jordan Henderson admits that Liverpool were a little ‘hectic’ in their 2-2 draw at Manchester City, with the Reds struggling to play with a high line at times.

The Reds skipper has told Sky Sports: "It was an intense game which we knew it would be. We knew it would be tough but we wanted to give it everything and get the win. We couldn't do that but we didn't lose. It's not the end of the world, we are still in the race, so positives and negatives.

"I think we started OK but we were a little hectic at times. Of course we knew we would come under pressure early on, they are a fantastic team. I felt we settled down a bit and caused them problems. It's pleasing how we twice came from behind. We want to do better of course.

"You have to keep going, you have to be prepared to suffer. You have to stay positive, stay on the front foot and not give them time. It worked at times, at others we can defend better."

Jordan Henderson Liverpool Manchester City 2021-22
Getty

Stat pack

2022-04-10T17:50:36.182Z

  • Both Premier League games between Man City and Liverpool this season have ended as draws, the first time they've shared a draw in both league meetings in a season since 2012-13.
  • Liverpool are now winless in five Premier League matches against Manchester City (D3 L2), their joint-longest run without a victory against them along with a five game run between November 2011 and December 2013.
  • Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season, only netting more in one previous campaign (13 in 2019-20). In all competitions, De Bruyne has scored in his last four matches for City, his longest run of consecutive scoring games for the club.
  • Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold has assisted 44 Premier League goals, four more than any other player. His assist for Diogo Jota’s goal was his first against Man City in the Premier League, meaning he has now registered at least one assist against all other 19 current Premier League sides.
Mohamed Salah Bernardo Silva Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

City favourites for the title?

2022-04-10T17:43:18.856Z

Kevin De Bruyne says it is still too early to predict the destination of the Premier League following Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, which keeps the Blues one point in front.

The Belgian midfielder has told Sky Sports: “I know people said whoever wins gets the title. But it's too hard, the schedule is too tough for both teams to win every game, but we will try."

He added on the game itself: "It was hard. To be fair I think we played excellent. The way we played was very good and we should score more. It is what it is. It was a great game.

"I think it should [be more before half-time] but we were still winning. The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game."

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Happy with a point

2022-04-10T17:37:20.289Z

FT: Man City 2-2 Liverpool

2022-04-10T17:22:41.064Z

All over at the Etihad and the points are shared.

Probably a fair reflection on an entertaining encounter in which both sides played to win.

Still nothing to choose between them as the Premier League title race appears set to go down to the wire.

Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Could have won in

2022-04-10T17:22:00.576Z

Mahrez gets a late sight of goal, but dinks over the top!

It clipped the post

2022-04-10T17:18:32.757Z

Taking no chances

2022-04-10T17:17:12.545Z

Barren run over

2022-04-10T17:11:18.686Z

WATCH: Sterling denied by VAR

2022-04-10T17:01:50.733Z

Here is how tight the call was that prevented Sterling from restoring City's lead...

Had support in the middle

2022-04-10T17:00:35.992Z

Sterling effort ruled out

2022-04-10T16:51:00.111Z

City think they lead for a third time, but VAR denies them.

Sterling was looking to get in on the act against his former club with a composed finish.

Liverpool were carved open again, allowing Sterling to race in behind.

As Alisson came out to meet him, the England man rolled into the net, but his run was made a fraction too soon.

It's all going on!

2022-04-10T16:50:00.893Z

Liverpool asking all the questions

2022-04-10T16:40:53.956Z

WATCH: Mane pulls Liverpool level again

2022-04-10T16:39:10.010Z

Here is how Mane restored parity within seconds of the restart...

GOAL! Man City 2-2 Liverpool

2022-04-10T16:34:19.466Z

What a start to the second half!

Inside 50 seconds, Liverpool are level.

Salah threads a pass between the City defence, with Mane beating the offside trap to beat Walker to the ball and fire beyond Ederson.

Man City vs Liverpool second half

2022-04-10T16:31:14.048Z

Back underway at the Etihad.

The first 45 was a thrilling affair, so are we in for more of the same?

The visitors certainly need to raise their game, particularly at the back, if they are going to take something from it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Phil Foden Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Roma trail

2022-04-10T16:25:15.206Z

Unwelcome first

2022-04-10T16:23:58.412Z

Big game player

2022-04-10T16:22:12.729Z

HT: Man City 2-1 Liverpool

2022-04-10T16:17:14.205Z

The hosts hold a narrow lead at the interval.

It has been an action-packed encounter, with De Bruyne and Jota netting early on.

Both sides have had chances since then, but Liverpool have paid the price for holding a high line.

Gabriel Jesus’ goal is the difference at the moment, but you get the impression that there is more to come!

Gabriel Jesus Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Winning habit

2022-04-10T16:12:33.620Z

GOAL! Man City 2-1 Liverpool

2022-04-10T16:06:16.431Z

City edge back in front as Liverpool continue to play their way into trouble.

From a corner, Jesus beats the offside trap by running off Alexander-Arnold at the back post.

He was work to do when reaching the ball, but lifts it over Alisson and into the roof of the net.

City in behind Trent

2022-04-10T16:04:46.021Z

De Bruyne clips the post

2022-04-10T15:59:59.732Z

City's goalscorer has gone close again.

He is able to collect a pass from Cancelo and spin inside the box.

The Belgian drags a left-footed shot and it flicks behind off the foot of the post.

Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Liverpool 2021-22
Getty

Ederson was off his line

2022-04-10T15:58:49.868Z

Caution

2022-04-10T15:58:13.271Z

Close again from City

2022-04-10T15:56:21.410Z

Risky business

2022-04-10T15:53:18.956Z

WATCH: Jota levels for Liverpool

2022-04-10T15:48:45.327Z

Here is how Jota restored parity for Liverpool, with Klopp's men hitting straight back...

Man for the big occasion

2022-04-10T15:45:38.509Z

GOAL! Man City 1-1 Liverpool

2022-04-10T15:43:13.570Z

What a start!

Liverpool hit back as Robertson crosses from the left and picks out Alexander-Arnold.

He brilliantly cushions a pass back into the path of Jota, who makes no mistake from close range.

WATCH: De Bruyne fires City in front

2022-04-10T15:39:10.499Z

Here is how, via the aid of a deflection, De Bruyne gave City an early lead...

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Liverpool

2022-04-10T15:35:07.955Z

Sterling sees Alisson deny him when presented with a clear sight of goal, but City get the breakthrough.

Liverpool can't get out and De Bruyne ghosts past Fabinho.

His shot flicks of Matip and into the bottom corner. Game on!

Man City vs Liverpool underway

2022-04-10T15:29:58.396Z

Off we go!

Who will take the spoils in an epic encounter? We are about to find out.

First vs second

2022-04-10T15:19:09.872Z

Familiar foes

2022-04-10T15:12:20.397Z

Norwich's main man

2022-04-10T15:00:58.353Z

Premier League full-time scores

2022-04-10T14:54:11.465Z

  • Leicester 2-1 Crystal Palace
  • Brentford 2-0 West Ham
  • Norwich 2-0 Burnley

Brentford continued their flying form with a comfortable 2-0 win over West Ham, a result which comes as a blow to the Hammers after witnessing their rivals slip up yesterday. Bottom-of-the-table Norwich, meanwhile, struck a big win against relegation rivals Burnley, meaning the Clarets are firmly back in the mire. Elsewhere, Leicester held on to see off Crystal Palace, who failed to mount a challenge beyond Wilfried Zaha's rebounded penalty.

GOAL! Napoli pull one back!

2022-04-10T14:50:09.766Z

Victor Osimhen makes is 2-3 against Fiorentina. Can Napoli get that equaliser!?!

Who will win? Man City or Liverpool?

2022-04-10T14:46:25.192Z

Kevin De Bruyne says that the team which makes fewest mistakes will come out on top when Man City face Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off).

"The one that is more clinical [will win], the team that makes fewer mistakes than the other," De Bruyne told Sky Sports. "Sometimes you can play a good game and lose, so we're going to try to perform as well as we can."

GOAL! Pukki makes it 2-0

2022-04-10T14:44:51.702Z

Norwich have doubled their advantage against Burnley through Teemu Pukki and that surely seals the three points.

Mbuemo all about the Ws

2022-04-10T14:40:31.810Z

Fiorentina go 3-1 up!

2022-04-10T14:35:22.561Z

Arthur Cabral adds a third for Fiorentina! Napoli require a massive effort if they are to claw something back now.

GOAL! Ikone restores Fiorentina lead

2022-04-10T14:32:24.114Z

Jonathan Ikone has struck to make it 2-1 to Fiorentina, cancelling out Mertens' equaliser.

Man City and Liverpool teams are in!

2022-04-10T14:30:00.000Z

Zaha pulls one back for Palace!

2022-04-10T14:26:04.890Z

Crystal Palace reduce the deficit through Wilfried Zaha, making it 2-1 to Leicester with just over an 20 minutes left on the clock. Zaha's penalty was saved by Schmeichel initially, but the Ivory Coast international made no mistake on the rebound.

GOAL! Brentford double their lead!

2022-04-10T14:24:19.593Z

Ivan Toney makes it 2-0 to Brentford, with Bryan Mbuemo returning the favour by teeing him up. West Ham don't look like they'll be able to take advantage of Arsenal and Manchester United losing yesterday at this rate...

Napoli equalise!

2022-04-10T14:21:28.066Z

Dries Mertens scores to make it 1-1 between Napoli and Fiorentina! An immediate impact from the Belgian.

Premier League second halves back underway!

2022-04-10T14:08:52.792Z

Will we see a few more goals?

This doesn't bode well for Burnley...

2022-04-10T14:00:00.000Z

Easy like a Sunday afternoon for Lookman 👀

2022-04-10T13:57:52.777Z

Premier League half-time scores

2022-04-10T13:47:56.816Z

  • Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace
  • Brentford 0-0 West Ham
  • Norwich 1-0 Burnley

Goals from Lookman and Dewsbury-Hall have given Leicester a 2-0 advantage against Crystal Palace, while Norwich take a narrow lead into the break against Burnley thanks to an early Lees-Melou strike. It remains scoreless in the London derby between Brentford and West Ham.

GOAL! Leicester double their lead!

2022-04-10T13:45:42.028Z

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, having set up Lookman for the opener, fires one in himself to make it 2-0! Collecting a cut-back pass from Daka, Dewsbury-Hall spun his man before directing a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

GOAL! Leicester take the lead!

2022-04-10T13:39:52.731Z

Ademola Lookman has fired Leicester in front against Crystal Palace! A timely boost before the break for Brendan Rodgers' side. It's 1-0.

GOAL! Fiorentina lead against Napoli

2022-04-10T13:33:31.242Z

Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez has fired Fiorentina in front against Napoli. It's 1-0. Will they do AC Milan and Juventus a favour today?

Zouma injury blow for West Ham

2022-04-10T13:29:56.299Z

It's still 0-0 between the Hammers and the Bees

Chance for the Bees! 🐝

2022-04-10T13:25:52.566Z

Nearly half an hour gone.

Salah to Spain? 🇪🇸

2022-04-10T13:16:15.335Z

The lads on Sky Sports have been discussing the possibility of Mohamed Salah leaving Liverpool should the club fail to agree a new contract with the Egyptian and Roy Keane reckons Spain would be a realistic destination.

"It might be about new experience. He’s at Liverpool, no doubt he’s happy, but this idea that it’s just about the money, it’s far from it," mused the former Manchester United captain.

"He’s been abroad before, I think it’s if he fancies a new experience. Italy, I know they mightn’t have the money over there, but Spain would certainly be an option for him."

Jamie Carragher is worried that Salah might tarnish his legacy at Anfield if he joins a rival club, but remains optimistic that he'll stay

"I don’t think Liverpool will up their offer at the moment," admitted the former Reds defender. "I think it would be sad if he did move on to a rival in this country, he’d lose his legacy - look at Fernando Torres when he went to Chelsea. I just don’t think it’d be good for his career because where could he go that’s better than Liverpool right now?"

Where, indeed, is the question!

Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League 2021-22
Getty

GOAL! Norwich go in front

2022-04-10T13:14:43.571Z

We've had our first Premier League goal of the day as Pierre Lees-Melou fires Norwich City in front against Burnley. It's 1-0 at Carrow Road.

Have Liverpool won enough?

2022-04-10T13:01:49.704Z

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Jurgen Klopp's team needs to win more trophies.

"This Liverpool team haven’t won enough for how good a team they are," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "That’s not a criticism, this is one of the best teams we’ve ever seen in the Premier League… but if you look at what Manchester City or Chelsea have done in the last 10 years, if they don’t win the league they’ll still win the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup."

Does he have a point? 🤔

The 2pm kick-offs are under-way!

2022-04-10T13:00:00.000Z

And they're off!

Rangers thrash St Mirren

2022-04-10T12:53:05.953Z

Gers won 4-0

Is Man City vs Liverpool the biggest game in Premier League history?

2022-04-10T12:39:44.271Z

Game kicks off at 4:30pm UK time...

Thoughts?

Roofe is on fire 🔥

2022-04-10T12:35:00.310Z

A hat-trick for Rangers!

Rangers look to have put their recent Old Firm and Europa League disappointments behind them as they lead St Mirren 4-0 in the Scottish Premiership. Kemar Roofe scored three of the goals, showing that he is more than capable of filling the shoes of the injured Alfredo Morelos, with Joe Aribo getting the fourth. Just over 10 minutes to go in that game.

Here are the Napoli and Fiorentina teams

2022-04-10T12:27:12.837Z

Which games are on today? ⚽️

2022-04-10T12:16:11.950Z

Here's a flavour of what football we have today...

2pm - Brentford vs West Ham

2pm - Leicester vs Crystal Palace

2pm - Norwich vs Burnley

2pm - Napoli vs Fiorentina

4:30pm - Man City vs Liverpool

5pm - Roma vs Salernitana

7:45pm - Torino vs AC Milan

8pm - Levante vs Barcelona

Which fixture are you most excited about? Let me guess...

Hey! 👋

2022-04-10T12:15:00.000Z

Welcome to GOAL's live match blog for all of today's biggest games.

We've obviously got the crunch clash between Liverpool and Man City in the Premier League to look forward, but we will also bring you updates from the division's other games, as well as matches involving Barcelona, AC Milan and Roma among others.

Stay tuned and get involved!

We've got some team news coming up.