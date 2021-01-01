Matchday LIVE: Man City, PSG, Liverpool, Inter and Real Madrid all in action

GOAL AJAX!
Ajax are your first goalscorers of the late games as Haller has fired them into the lead over Sporting CP just two minutes in!
Kickoff!
We're underway all across Europe.
Here. We. Go.
Teams are taking the field
A look at Inter-Real Madrid
👏👏👏 ¡Locura en el Meazza con el @Inter_es!— Goal España (@GoalEspana) September 15, 2021
😡😡😡 ¡Pitos para el @realmadrid!
¡A puuunto de arrancar la @ChampionsLeague para ambos esta temporada!
📽️ @MarioCortegana pic.twitter.com/1AYVbaqd0H
Haaland is inevitable
Erling Haaland in the #UCL— Goal (@goal) September 15, 2021
Played: 17
Scored: 21
He's a cheat code 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S2iqLYrn9c
All final from the early games
Today's first two games are over.
Led by Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund took down Besiktas in Turkey to start their campaign with three points.
Meanwhile, Sheriff also earned all three points by stunning Shakhtar Donetsk, with the newcomers winning 2-0.
All class from Henderson
Ahead of today's match against AC Milan, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Simon Kjaer for his actions as Denmark captain this summer.
I’d like to welcome @acmilan’s @simonkjaer1989 to Anfield this evening. He set new standards of leadership during Euro 2020 when Christian Eriksen fell ill. pic.twitter.com/0yiYZ0i6gz— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021
Inside Messi's first month
Today marks Messi's first start with PSG, but the Argentine has already been with the club for over a month.
Goal takes you inside everything that's gone on for Messi in that month, from gifts to house-hunting to getting to know Sergio Ramos.
Messi joins Ronaldo and Xavi in illustrious club
With Wednesday's start, Lionel Messi is set to make his 150th Champions League appearance.
He's only the third outfield player to reach that mark, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 177, and Xavi, who retired with151 UCL appearances.
Dzeko and Lautaro up top for Inter
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) September 15, 2021
Here's the cast of #InterReal!#UCL #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/VQn2yJfkZm
Benzema leads the way for Real Madrid against Inter
📋✅ Our starting XI 🆚 @Inter_en! #UCL pic.twitter.com/IPP964Ydfj— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 15, 2021
USMNT's Adams starts for RB Leipzig
📋 @jessemarsch's XI to take on @ManCity!— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 15, 2021
🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig #MCIRBL pic.twitter.com/JyJSZlKAU7
A strong team for Manchester City
Your #UCL starting XI for tonight! 💪— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 15, 2021
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Ake, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Mahrez.
SUB | Carson, Slicker, Walker, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, Lavia.
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/EWdOPGnE1h
And the Milan XI
Our 11 Devils for the big #UCL return 📜😈— AC Milan (@acmilan) September 15, 2021
I nostri 11 per il grande ritorno in @ChampionsLeague 📜😈#LiverpoolMilan #SempreMilan
@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/b2VR8jXU6o
Van Dijk and Mane dropped for AC Milan clash
Liverpool team to play Milan— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 15, 2021
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Origi.
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Phillips#LFC
Messi, Neymar, Mbappe... Oh my!
Tonight’s starting 1⃣1️⃣! ⚡️#UCL | #CLUPSG pic.twitter.com/uG8KsxjIQk— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 15, 2021
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy evening of Champions League football.
Several of the competition's biggest contenders are in action this evening with there being quite a few clashes between heavyweights.
Manchester City, after reaching the final last season, are set to open this season's competition against German powerhouses RB Leipzig while Liverpool will face an old rival in AC Milan.
Real Madrid and Inter are set to face off as well while Atletico Madrid will take on Porto and Ajax head to Portugal to take on Sporting CP.
Plenty of eyes, though, will be on Brugge, as PSG's attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and the newly-signed Lionel Messi will take the field together against Club Brugge.