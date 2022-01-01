Matchday LIVE: Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham & Leeds involved in Premier League title, top-four & relegation deciders on final day

Glittering
Another trophy for Pep Guardiola's collection 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zm1mcvqcNZ— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
AC Milan crowned champions of Serie A
AC MILAN ARE CHAMPIONS OF ITALY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 11 YEARS 🇮🇹🏆 pic.twitter.com/YJg7EdyB6Q— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Spurs finish on a high
Tottenham win the race for Champions League football 🌟 pic.twitter.com/nwWBfXjpDl— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Man City trophy lift
After another epic season, Manchester City get their hands on the Premier League title...
"THIS is typical City now."— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!! 🏆✨ pic.twitter.com/oRt5yWzr54
Joy for Guardiola
🎙️ "Please welcome the Champions of England, the PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS, MANCHESTER CITY!!" 👏 pic.twitter.com/Bs7CBFJXt0— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
Winning habit
10 - Since his first season in charge of a top-flight club in 2008-09, Pep Guardiola has won more top-flight titles across the big-five leagues in Europe (Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga) than any other manager (10). Unique. #PL pic.twitter.com/7lOJSWHuYV— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Top keeper
A third successive @premierleague Golden Glove Award for @edersonmoraes93! 🌟🧤 pic.twitter.com/APjNRNmQ9t— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
Work to do for Ten Hag
6 & 0 - Manchester United have lost six consecutive away league matches for the first time since March 1981 and have failed to end a league campaign with a positive goal difference (0 in 2021-22) for the first time since 1989-90 (-1). Onlooker. #PL pic.twitter.com/UzZLAPPnuL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Chelsea's new owner
Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel on the pitch together at Stamford Bridge. #cfc pic.twitter.com/wlY7unsXyt— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 22, 2022
Smile, Mo
Mohamed Salah couldn't have done any more 😞 pic.twitter.com/W0r5pQxlmB— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Leaving it late
4 - Leeds United have scored four winning goals in the 90th minute in the Premier League this season, the most of any team in the division. Limbs. #PL pic.twitter.com/2z4324MEaB— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
City still clearing pitch for trophy lift
Scenes at the Etihad after @ManCityUS win their 4th Premier League title in 5 years! #ChanpionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/gTb9pbanFJ— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022
History for Son
1 - Tottenham’s Son Heung-Min is the first Asian player to win the Premier League Golden Boot (sharing the award with Mo Salah), with the attacker netting 23 goals in 2021-22. Shared. #PL pic.twitter.com/gTC5yOis4r— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Dominant
6 - Manchester City have won their sixth Premier League title, with four of those coming in the last five seasons. Crowned. #PL pic.twitter.com/g0gE2fPWOI— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Heartbreak for Reynolds & Wrexham
Someone should get a message to the Wrexham owners box ASAP 😬 pic.twitter.com/qhgyxxlARa— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2022
Top marksman
Mo Salah gets his Playmaker of the Year and Premier League Golden Boot awards at Anfield 🇪🇬👑#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aN1zQNAPLv— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
Goal posts broken in City pitch invasion
Chaos at the Etihad, with the goal posts being broken during a title-winning pitch invasion.
Pep gets big calls right
The greatest substitution in Premier League history 👏 pic.twitter.com/EUN7K9a8PU— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
So near, yet so far
Liverpool came so close 💔 pic.twitter.com/PeGeHWCPlo— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Son & Salah share Golden Boot on 23 goals
In amongst all the drama, Mo Salah secured a share of his third Premier League Golden Boot, alongside Son Heung-min#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/HpfK3Rrvyy— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Raphinha celebrates with Leeds fans
Look at Raphinha!! 😂 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/3kBZxJOBsU— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
Final Premier League table
After all that chaos, here is the final Premier League table - with City taking the title, Spurs qualifying for the Champions League, Man Utd finishing sixth and Leeds beating the drop as Burnley go down.
The 2021/22 #PL season: ✅ pic.twitter.com/YqFp4dbxET— Premier League (@premierleague) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Giroud's second for Milan
Here is how Giroud helped to put Milan in complete control of the Serie A title race...
GIROUD AGAIN!— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2022
AC Milan are coasting to the Scudetto ⚫️🔴
Rafael Leao with another big contribution! pic.twitter.com/rHQWWwOjpl
THEY'RE AT IT AGAIN 🔥— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 22, 2022
RAFAEL LEAO FINDS OLIVIER GIROUD FOR MILAN'S SECOND. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Il1rl6Pomv
The mood on Merseyside
FULL TIME AT ANFIELD#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lpT4yMEgNB— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
Premier League kings
MANCHESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS FOR THE SIXTH TIME 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GKdgZvqVDS— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Milan easing to Serie A title
A sublime first 45, more of this lads! ❤️🖤— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 22, 2022
Ancora 45 minuti, non molliamo un centimetro ❤️🖤#SassuoloMilan #SempreMilan@Acqua_Lete pic.twitter.com/KwwmJbFuz2
FT: Premier League scores
Arsenal 5-1 Everton
Brentford 1-2 Leeds
Brighton 3-1 West Ham
Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 2-1 Watford
Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd
Leicester 4-1 Southampton
Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-5 Tottenham
GOAL! Brentford 1-2 Leeds
Harrison for Leeds to see them safe.
ASDABSSDBASHDBJAGSVDGAVSHJDGVASGJHDVAHJSVDHJASVDJHAVSDHVASJHDVASJHDVJHASVDJHAVSDJHV!!! ARGGHHHHHHH!!!! GET IN!!!! YESSS!!!! JACK HARRISSSSOOOOONNNNNN!!! pic.twitter.com/ad2M808koG— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
Man City are Premier League champions!
All over at the Etihad and CIty prevail 3-2 in another final day thriller.
Pep Guardiola's side are Premier LEague champions 2021-22.
SENSATIONAL.— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
💙 3-2 🦁 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/iQWjWEZve4
WATCH: Salah gives Liverpool the lead
Here is how Salah edged Liverpool in front....
Salah finally puts Liverpool in front! 👀— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
As things stand, it's not enough to win the title 🏆❌
The Reds' fate is in the hands of Aston Villa... pic.twitter.com/nfYJBLiHai
Salah gives Liverpool the lead over Wolves!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022
Liverpool need help from Aston Villa to secure the Premier League title.
📺: @USA_Network #LIVWOL | #ChampionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/NCfDtiL1N6
GOAL! Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
Robertson has sealed the points for the Reds, but they reamin in second place.
ROBBO MAKES IT 3-1!!!! pic.twitter.com/SBKWT8CuO7— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Gundogan completes City comeback
Here is how Gundogan completed City's turnaround against Villa...
🎙️ "ILKAY GUNDOGAN YOU LITTLE DANCER!!" 🕺— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
Manchester City turn it around at the Etihad!! WOW!! pic.twitter.com/4tRqwuvJUj
BEDLAM AT THE ETIHAD!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022
İlkay Gündoğan's second goal of the match wins Manchester City the title.
📺: @peacockTV #MCIAVL | #ChampionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/AZZjFWIXvc
GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Wolves
Salah finally has Liverpool in front, but it may not be enough now.
SAAALLLAAAAHHH!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m8YH4l4JRy— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
Premier League latest
Arsenal 5-1 Everton
Brentford 1-1 Leeds
Brighton 2-1 West Ham
Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
Chelsea 1-1 Watford
Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool 1-1 Wolves
Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-5 Tottenham
GOAL! Man City 3-2 Aston Villa
What is it about City and the final day!
They now lead courtesy of Gundogan, who ghosts in at the back post to spark wild scenes of celebration at the Etihad.
ILKAY GUNDOGANNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
IT'S THREEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
💙 3-2 🦁 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/gHVYYDQ9U2
GOAL! Leicester 3-1 Southampton
Ward-Prowse netted a penalty for the Saints, but Perez has the Foxes two goals clear again.
TWO-GOAL GAP: 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗗!!! 💙 💙 💙#LeiSou pic.twitter.com/kv9Kzswsan— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Man City 2-2 Aston Villa
Unbelievable!
City are level. Rodri passes the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.
RODRIGOOOOOOOO!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
COME ONNNNNNN!!!!!!!
💙 2-2 🦁 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/yuPLDWzfX2
GOAL! Man City 1-2 Aston Villa
Gundogan nods home at ther back post for City.
It can't happen again from two down, can it?
GUNDOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
💙 1-2 🦁 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/QSFF9guBBo
GOAL! Norwich 0-5 Tottenham
Son leads the race for the Golden Boot.
FIVE!! HEUNG-MIN SON HAS A SECOND!!! pic.twitter.com/pPR5yXl4Pt— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Burnley 1-2 Newcastle
Cornet pulls one back to give the Clarets hope.
69' GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Burnley have one back and it's Cornet who fires home from close range. 1-2#BURNEW | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/otaCBJ6EVo— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Leicester 2-0 Southampton
Vardy ending the season in style.
GOOOOOOOOAAAAATTTTT GOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!! 🐐 🐐 🐐#LeiSou pic.twitter.com/Rsn3R7QOZR— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Norwich 0-4 Tottenham
Golden Boot-chasing Son has his goal.
HE'S GOT HIS GOAAAALLLLL pic.twitter.com/HUiuuHH3EO— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Man City 0-2 Aston Villa
Wow!
Former Liverpool star Coutinho has danced through to add a second for Villa.
COUTINHOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/9DcXjr9e6r— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Giroud's huge goal for Milan
Giroud loves a big goal, and here is how he has given AC Milan the lead on the final day in Italy...
Olivier Giroud absolutely loves a big goal 😍— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2022
AC Milan get the early lead they badly wanted to settle the nerves...
The away fans erupted when it crossed the line! pic.twitter.com/8qRMtzPBmO
RAFAEL LEÃO FINDS OLIVIER GIROUD TO GIVE MILAN THE BREAKTHROUGH! 💥 pic.twitter.com/4pABrOziuY— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Raphinha's nerveless penalty
Here is how Raphinha crashed home a penalty that may see Leeds safe...
A MASSIVE GOAL FOR LEEDS UNITED!! ⚪⚡— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
Raphinha puts away the penalty after a mistake from #BrentfordFC's David Raya 😬
Burnley are now 2-0 down as well! pic.twitter.com/msxcazEQ9h
RAPHINHA! He scores the penalty kick to give Leeds the 1-0 lead.— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022
Leeds now hold a 3-point lead over Burnley.
📺: @peacockTV #ChampionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/0zl7E3XM6m
Milan take the lead
AC Milan are heading towards title glory, with Giroud giving them the lead against Sassuolo.
⏱️ 17'— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 22, 2022
GOOOAAAALLLLLL! @_OlivierGiroud_ fires through Consigli's legs after some great work from @RafaeLeao7! 😍#SassuoloMilan 0-1 #SempreMilan @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/w96RWq0mog
GOAL! Norwich 0-3 Tottenham
Spurs have fourth place wrapped up, with Kulusevski on target again.
THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS. pic.twitter.com/gMzEkcGQni— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Newcastle
More good news for Leeds as Wilson nets his second at Turf Moor.
HE DOES IT AGAIN! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/awPVIQ5ZlV— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Arsenal 4-1 Everton
Gunners now out of sight at the Emirates, with Gabriel getting in on the act.
⚡️ANOTHER ONE⚡️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
💪 Go on @biel_m04
🔴 4-1 🔵 (59)#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/3obECGjF3r
GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Leeds
Huge goal for Leeds as Raphinha holds his nerve and fires into the top corner from the penalty spot.
RAPHINHAAAAAA!!! FROM THE PENALTY SPOT!!! pic.twitter.com/WfV7uPW7wM— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Everton
The Gunners restore their two-goal lead through Cedric.
👊 WHAT A GOAL!!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
🔥 @OficialCedric
💪 COME ON ARSENAL
🔴 3-1 🔵 (56)#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/68ljGyaQGx
Mane goal chalked off
Mane has the ball in the net at Anfield, but the flag is up. VAR checks and the effort doesn't stand.
Action-packed final day in the Premier League.
The flag is up. Mane finished it off superbly too. He was off though. Jota with the pass.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
Big miss by City
Huge chance for Jesus. City far livelier in the opening five minutes of the second half— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 22, 2022
Leaks at the back
10 - Arsenal have conceded in each of their last 10 Premier League games, the longest current run without a clean sheet in the division. Susceptible. #PL pic.twitter.com/wVhJ3sElEW— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Veltman nets for the Seagulls, which drops the Hammers back down to seventh below Man Utd.
BACK ON LEVEL TERMS! 💥 pic.twitter.com/CJT6rlFDAN— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Leicester 1-0 Southampton
Maddison opens the scoring for the Foxes.
YEP, HIM AGAIN!!! 😍 😍 😍 #LeiSou pic.twitter.com/CUikTLMHEA— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 22, 2022
Changes at the break
Milner replaces Thiago at half time.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
Zinchenko on for Fernandinho at half time— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 22, 2022
Comeback on the cards?
2019 - Manchester City find themselves behind at half time in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since November 2019. Upset? #PL pic.twitter.com/XQJWVpjzmu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Back underway
Second-halves in the Premier League are getting underway, with there still all to play for at the top and bottom of the division.
There will be tears at the end, but who will be shedding happy ones and who will be left disappointed?
Manchester City and Liverpool go into the final 45 minutes of the season level on points 😰 pic.twitter.com/Wa4pOXZxG6— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Haunting Red Devils
3 - No player to previously play for Man Utd in the Premier League has scored more goals against them in the competition than Wilfried Zaha (3). Haunting. #PL pic.twitter.com/WdhndtcSTd— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
History for Blues
0 - Chelsea are the first team in Premier League history to go through a whole season without ever being behind at half-time. Ascendancy. #PL pic.twitter.com/zVNBDQM8bo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
As it stands
- Man City and Liverpool are level on points, with the Blues top on goal difference.
- Spurs are fourth, with Arsenal fifth.
- West Ham are in sixth and Manchester United seventh.
- Leeds are out of the relegation zone, with Burnley dropping in.
HT: Premier League scores
Arsenal 2-1 Everton
Brentford 0-0 Leeds
Brighton 0-1 West Ham
Burnley 0-1 Newcastle
Chelsea 1-0 Watford
Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd
Leicester 0-0 Southampton
Liverpool 1-1 Wolves
Man City 0-1 Aston Villa
Norwich 0-2 Tottenham
GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Everton
The Toffees pull one back through Van de Beek.
We've got one back before the break! Yes, @Donny_beek6! 👏— Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022
🔴 2-1 🔵 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/0YFEXcAoF9
Always delivers
9 - Harry Kane has scored nine goals on the final day of Premier League seasons, the joint-most in the competition’s history alongside Andrew Cole and Les Ferdinand. Legacy. #PL pic.twitter.com/wfAc2xp5UD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Cash stuns Man City
Here is how Cash gave Villa the lead and shredded nerves at the Etihad...
VILLA TAKE THE LEAD!!— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
Matty Cash fires in a header to put Aston Villa in front at the Etihad 😱 pic.twitter.com/uULS2aVBmq
Matty Cash heads Villa into the lead over Manchester City!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022
Manchester City and Liverpool are tied on points, but City lead due to goal differential.
📺: @NBC & @PeacockTV#MCIAVL | #ChampionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/ms5ST3JqJR
GOAL! Brighton 0-1 West Ham
The Hammers want sixth place, and they lead through Antonio.
GET IN THERE!!!!!!!!!!!#BHAWHU pic.twitter.com/uFwJ6bUWAt— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 22, 2022
Day of drama
THE TITLE RACE IS ALIVE 💥 pic.twitter.com/IjRaiiFfcX— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Crystal Palace 1-0 Man Utd
Zaha on target against his former club. More misery for the Red Devils.
36: Wilf picks up a loose pass, bullies his way through the United defence and turns it into the far corner.— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 22, 2022
GET IN 💥
🦅 1-0 🔴#CPFC | #CRYMUN https://t.co/WhomOFLsVR
GOAL! Man City 0-1 Aston Villa
Villa take the lead!
Cash stuns the Etihad. The visitors haven't offered much, but Digne crosses from the left and his fellow full-back arrives to nod home.
GET IN CASHYYYYYYYYYY pic.twitter.com/CDQrj9wVMc— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Norwich 0-2 Tottenham
Anything Arsenal can do, so can Spurs. Kane is among the goals once more for Conte's men.
2-0, HARRY KAAAANNEEEE!!! pic.twitter.com/8Mx6KELoo9— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Everton
Quick-fire double from the Gunners, with Nketiah doubling their lead.
👊 EDDIE WITH THE SECOND!!!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
📞 @EddieNketiah9
💪 COYG
🔴 2-0 🔵 (31)#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/d2CnDazFKN
WATCH: Mane levels for Liverpool
Here is how Mane restored parity at Anfield...
Sadio Mane has Liverpool back on track 👀— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
That assist by Thiago is out of this world! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5D8hZK1q8I
Mane gets the equalizer for Liverpool!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022
Liverpool are back to within a point of Manchester City.
📺: @USA_Network #LIVWOL | #ChampionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/iaJgrAFLO1
GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Everton
The Gunners remain on Spurs' tail, with Martinelli converting from the spot.
😍 GABIIIIIIIII— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
🎶 One-nil to The Arsenal
🔥 COME ON LADS
🔴 1-0 🔵 (27)#ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/MAZQpSHtkB
Some assist
Thiago Alcantara, the pass master 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AOCepfmOHV— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Wolves
The Reds are level again. Some noise at Anfield!
Mane is sent scampering through on goal, and he bundles into the back of the net. Back in the hunt.
SAAAAADDDDIIIIIIOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uKgx9bSQJz— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
VAR pain for Leeds
Leeds appear to have enjoyed a couple of brilliant minutes, but Gelhardt has an effort at Brentford chalked off by VAR.
19' Joffy has the ball in the back of the net, but it's ruled offside after a VAR check. Still 0-0— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Newcastle
Wilson makes no mistake from the penalty spot.
YESSSSSSSSS!!!! pic.twitter.com/FOYhhyucXq— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022
Almost two for Wolves
Dendoncker misses a great chance for Wolves— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Norwich 0-1 Tottenham
Kulusevski has Spurs in front, as they take complete control of the race for fourth place.
KUUULLLUUUUU pic.twitter.com/Gzpph2mGO1— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
Still goalless at the Etihad
The place to be! ✨— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
💙 0-0 🦁 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/IBTo757TiG
Liverpool go close
Close for Liverpool. Robertson releases Diaz down the left but his square ball evades everyone in the six-yard box.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Watford
Kai Havertz has broken the deadlock at Stamford Bridge, turning home from close range, with Chelsea leading against already-relegated Watford.
THERE'S THE OPENER! 😁— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 22, 2022
🔵 1-0 🔴 [11] #CheWat pic.twitter.com/W97CyUIhzn
Dream start for City
LIVERPOOL 0-1 WOLVES 😱 pic.twitter.com/egE41sQKct— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
WATCH: Neto stuns title-chasing Liverpool
Here is how Neto helped Wolves to silence Anfield inside the opening minutes...
That wasn't in the script! 📃— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022
Wolves have given Liverpool a mountain to climb 🏔️ pic.twitter.com/I83bRY3qGB
Pedro Neto's early goal stuns the Anfield crowd!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 22, 2022
📺: @USA_Network#LIVWOL | #ChampionshipSunday | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/CjELglAjZB
Hollywood stars at Wembley
Of course, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are at Wembley to cheer on Wrexham! 🌟🌟#FATrophy #FATrophyFinal pic.twitter.com/8k4if4nMtE— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 22, 2022
GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Wolves
Liverpool fall behind very early on, giving themselves a mountain to climb.
GOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL!! pic.twitter.com/erqMk5tTia— Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2022
Atmosphere at the Etihad
Here we go then… #mcfc pic.twitter.com/53ulZcY2dz— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 22, 2022
Here we go!
Games are underway on the final day of the Premier League season, with there plenty still at stake for those at both ends of the table.
Let the drama commence!
THE FINAL DAY 🧨 pic.twitter.com/kzB2PzIFjA— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Team news: Inter vs Sampdoria
📋| LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) May 22, 2022
Our starting 1️⃣1️⃣ for #InterSampdoria 💪⚽
Powered by @EASPORTSFIFA
#FORZAINTER ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/KFObubio7s
📄 | FORMAZIONE— U.C. Sampdoria | #WeStandForPeace 🕊️ (@sampdoria) May 22, 2022
Ecco gli 1️⃣1️⃣ scelti da #Giampaolo per #InterSamp.#SerieATIM#FORZADORIA 🔵⚪🔴⚫⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/FlZKr2k4iv
Team news: Sassuolo vs AC Milan
📄 #SassuoloMilan: la formazione ufficiale neroverde ⤵️— U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) May 22, 2022
(4-3-3) Consigli; Muldur, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori#ForzaSasol 💪🖤💚 @eToroItalia pic.twitter.com/kHdOfdLwks
#SassuoloMilan: the starting line-up— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 22, 2022
We want to see 11 lions 🔥#SempreMilan@EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/HqXiEFZzK7
Gunner break records
2 - Bukayo Saka (20y 259d) is set to become the second youngest player to feature in every match in a full Premier League season for Arsenal, after Cesc Fàbregas in 2006-07. Ever-present. #PL pic.twitter.com/TZ7UzfzK7w— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Almost time
Would love to be in Thiago and Diaz's warm up group. It's usually Fabinho, but today it's Tsimikas and Firmino.#LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/QYI4j8JYGc— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
Faith in youth
25y 242d - For their final game of the campaign, Leeds have named their youngest starting XI in terms of average age in the Premier League this season. Trusted. #PL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Star of the future
Harvey Vale wins Chelsea academy player of the year. #cfc pic.twitter.com/3rAsUCTGUc— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 22, 2022
New Man Utd boss at Palace
Erik ten Hag will be taking charge at Manchester United this summer, and he is in attendance at the Red Devils' final day outing at Crystal Palace.
Faultless from City
5 - Heading into today’s encounter with Aston Villa, Man City have won all five of their final league games of the season under Pep Guardiola – it’s the best such 100% record for a manager in the competition’s history. Assertion. #PL pic.twitter.com/VoXEFlaOuT— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Bamford out with Covid
📰 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀: One change for #LUFC, Greenwood for Klich; Roberts named on the bench; Bamford misses out after testing positive for Covid-19— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
Fortress Anfield
22 - Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 Premier League home games (W17 D5). If they avoid defeat against Wolves it will be the fifth time they’ve gone through an entire Premier League campaign without losing at home, the joint-most of any team (Chelsea also 5). Fortress. #PL pic.twitter.com/jTsuc8hrQD— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Goals incoming?
Ready to go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kAevtdzEAM— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
New kit for Arsenal
🔴 Today's dressing room ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/TLn9NZwwZn— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
Hope for Leeds?
17 & 18 - Burnley have lost their final league game in each of the last five Premier League campaigns, since their return to the division in 2016, while Leeds have lost their final league game in just one of their 13 Premier League seasons (W5 D7). Survival. #PL pic.twitter.com/CHuUpNHAui— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Raring to go
Looking to finish strong ✊ #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/XsfkTkWnrQ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
One final push! 💪#ManCity pic.twitter.com/LO3LMAfIeP— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
Cause for concern?
6 - This is the sixth time Spurs have faced a side already relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season, though they’ve lost more of those games (3) than they’ve won (2). Unlikely. #PL pic.twitter.com/nWcPfq2Jss— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 22, 2022
Down in north London...
For one last time this season… pic.twitter.com/frieUHhrd7— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 22, 2022
Over in Liverpool...
The setting...#LFC 🔴 #LIVWOL pic.twitter.com/7GDHwR0ymq— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 22, 2022
In Manchester...
Final day of the season… #mcfc pic.twitter.com/WZPmMDQXpC— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 22, 2022
Team news: Leicester vs Southampton
For our season finale, here's our starting XI 📝#LeiSou pic.twitter.com/vpfUgrtOdn— Leicester City (@LCFC) May 22, 2022
Facing the Foxes 😇— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 22, 2022
The #SaintsFC side for the final day of the #PL season: pic.twitter.com/9iX9Qpc73J
Team news: Brighton vs West Ham
Today's TEAM. 👊 Here's how we line-up against @WestHam this afternoon! 📝— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 22, 2022
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3 ✘ #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ao6n8hTcbh
📋 Our final lineup of the 2021/22 season looks like this!— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 22, 2022
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒@betway | #BHAWHU pic.twitter.com/UllxPDQ9kF
Team news: Chelsea vs Watford
Your Chelsea team news! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #CheWat pic.twitter.com/by2OwpAFYE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 22, 2022
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 22, 2022
Here's how the Hornets line up for our final game of the 2021/22 campaign.#CHEWAT pic.twitter.com/ujDW12ZEfK
Team news: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYMUN— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) May 22, 2022
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2022
Here's your United starting XI for the final game of the season 💪#MUFC | #CRYMUN
Team news: Burnley vs Newcastle
📋 For the final time this season, here's our line-up to take on @NUFC 💫— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 22, 2022
𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄 𝐎𝐍 𝐘𝐎𝐔 𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐒!#BURNEW | @SpreadexSport | #TogetherWeCanUTC pic.twitter.com/nJYbxWaq72
🚨 TEAM-NEWS 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2022
HWTL! 👊 pic.twitter.com/oaJPzNn9Zx
Team news: Brentford vs Leeds
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 22, 2022
➡ Janelt replaces the injured Norgaard
🔙 Onyeka returns to matchday squad
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BRELEE pic.twitter.com/KOYXVGbr2r
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI... pic.twitter.com/uFhLIUPntl— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 22, 2022
Team news: Norwich vs Tottenham
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 22, 2022
▪️ Krul replaces Gunn
▪️ Sørensen starts ahead of Gibson
▪️ Rashica in for Gilmour#NCFC | #NORTOT pic.twitter.com/pa9fUn7IaX
Here's how we line-up for our final #PL game of the season! 👇 pic.twitter.com/03PDfhlrSh— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
Team news: Arsenal vs Everton
🚨 TEAM NEWS— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 22, 2022
🧱 Gabriel starts in defence
💪 Elneny holds the midfield
🌶 Saka in attack
🔜 #ARSEVE pic.twitter.com/xtK8qQtQPi
🔵⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️🔵— Everton (@Everton) May 22, 2022
Frank makes 6️⃣ changes as Tom Davies makes his first appearance since November. COYB! 👊
🔴 #ARSEVE 🔵 pic.twitter.com/dH9VAaD5wR
Team news: Liverpool vs Wolves
This is how we line up for the final day of the @premierleague season 👊🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
Divock Origi misses out with a minor muscle issue.#LIVWOL
✌️ Two changes— Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2022
💥 Raul and Pedro leading the line
Our team for the final time this season 👇
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/1Mf0V9fyv4
Team news: Man City vs Aston Villa
📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.
SUBS | Carson, Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee.#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/6Y9LF4a9Gt
This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City this afternoon. 👊 #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/z8YHywSTCp— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022
City are ready
Big welcome for the #mcfc bus… pic.twitter.com/OfqleSthbr— Jonathan Smith (@jonnysmiffy) May 22, 2022
Or red?
37 games down... 1 to go ✊🔴 pic.twitter.com/lPKVWFNPpw— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 21, 2022
Blue?
GAME 🔛#ManCity | @okx pic.twitter.com/iaVlLeQosM— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
It won’t happen again… will it?
It's not over until it's over. pic.twitter.com/gnZz40xaNn— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Will former Reds have a say today?
If someone had said at the start of the season that Liverpool's title hopes on the final day rested with Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RIQJgTC6Sh— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
The prize at stake
Soon. pic.twitter.com/EFEdzqroU3— GOAL (@goal) May 22, 2022
Today’s order of play
All of the Premier League fixtures on the final matchday of the season will kick-off at the same time, meaning that all 20 sides will be in action at once.
Plenty of attention will be focused on the Etihad Stadium and Anfield, but there is also the promise of fireworks in north and west London, Norfolk and the North West.
Title-deciding contests in Italy will get underway as a tense finale in England plays out, with there plenty to keep everyone stuck on the edge of their seat.
1600 Arsenal vs Everton
1600 Brentford vs Leeds
1600 Brighton vs West Ham
1600 Burnley vs Newcastle
1600 Chelsea vs Watford
1600 Crystal Palace vs Man Utd
1600 Leicester vs Southampton
1600 Liverpool vs Wolves
1600 Man City vs Aston Villa
1600 Norwich vs Tottenham
1700 Sassuolo vs AC Milan
1700 Inter vs Sampdoria
All times BST
Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live, with our rolling blog set to keep you across all of the action on what promises to be another thrilling afternoon of elite competition.
The final day of the Premier League season is set to take centre stage - with title, top-four and relegation deciders on the cards – with the English top-flight delivering another captivating campaign in 2021-22.
Elsewhere, the Serie A title will be heading to Milan, but it is yet to be determined whether AC or Inter will be celebrating on opposing sides of that fierce San Siro divide.
With so much to get through, strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride!