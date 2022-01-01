Villa vs Man Utd

Once the dust has settled on the blue side of Manchester though, attention will turn to the red, as Manchester United look to turn their faltering campaign around once more.

Ralf Rangnick's start has delivered a stream of unsteady results, but he undoubtedly has some of the best players of their generations at his disposal on their day, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese's homecoming to Old Trafford has been a very mixed bag by his standards, but at the very least he'll continue to be around the game for years to come if he has his way. Can he reignite their fortunes?