Matchday LIVE: Man City down Chelsea, Man Utd draw Aston Villa, PSG & Juventus win

Take a look back at all the key incidents from Saturday's matches

Updated
FT: PSG 2-0 Brest

2022-01-15T21:52:08.613Z

A strong and assured performance from the Ligue 1 leaders, with Kylian Mbappe and Thilo Kehrer both on the scoresheet. PSG have now extended their lead to 11 points, with Nice in second place.

FT: Juventus 2-0 Udinese

2022-01-15T21:44:00.785Z

And that's the job done for Juventus, who secured a 2-0 victory courtesy goals by Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie. They're now fifth in Serie A, eight point adrift of leaders Inter.

GOAL! Juventus 2-0 Udinese

2022-01-15T21:25:06.846Z

It's Weston McKennie with a fine strike for Juventus, putting the Old Lady in a firm 2-0 lead.

GOAL! PSG 2-0 Brest

2022-01-15T21:15:52.984Z

That was coming. Thilo Kehrer strikes wonderfully to double PSG's lead, and the French giants are now 11 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

PSG 1-0 Brest

2022-01-15T21:11:42.409Z

Marco Verratti comes so close to doubling PSG's lead in what should've been a peach of the goal, but it's missed. PSG still look to be steering the ship firmly here.

FT: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

2022-01-15T20:52:15.244Z

And Egypt have secured the victory in Afcon! It's their first win in the tournament, all thanks to Mohamed Salah.

HT: PSG 1-0 Brest

2022-01-15T20:48:58.607Z

The French giants lead going into the break, courtesy Kylian Mbappe's goal – his 10th of the Ligue 2 season.

Goal disallowed! Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

2022-01-15T20:44:52.327Z

VAR has disallowed Guinea-Bissau's goal!!! Egypt remain in the lead.

GOAL! Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Egypt

2022-01-15T20:39:00.066Z

Well then. Egypt's lead didn't last very long. Mama Balde with the equaliser!

GOAL! PSG 1-0 Brest

2022-01-15T20:32:58.991Z

And there we have it! Kylian Mbappe strikes in the 32nd minute to put PSG 1-0 up against Brest.

It truly was a goal that he carved out himself, finding a pocket of space to send his shot into the net via the post.

WATCH: Salah puts Egypt ahead in Afcon

2022-01-15T20:30:43.223Z

GOAL! Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Egypt

2022-01-15T20:26:46.867Z

Do we have magical powers?! Just a few minutes after our earlier post, Mohamed Salah – of course – slots one in for Egypt to finally put them in the lead after 69 minutes.

You're welcome!

Guinea-Bissau 0-0 Egypt

2022-01-15T20:19:57.511Z

It's still scoreless in the second half of this Afcon game. If Egypt keep performing like this, Liverpool could potentially have him back in the squad sooner rather than later.

PSG 0-0 Brest

2022-01-15T20:11:23.609Z

It's Brest with the chance through Irvin Cardona here as Donnarumma is forced to make a crucial save early on.

Kick-off: PSG 0-0 Brest

2022-01-15T19:56:40.262Z

We're now underway in the final top-flight domestic fixture of the evening, with Juventus still underway against Udinese.

Over in Afcon, Mohamed Salah's Egypt are currently 0-0 to Guinea-Bissau in the second half.

Coutinho: 'I missed the Premier League'

2022-01-15T19:55:06.000Z

Philippe Coutinho told reporters as he left the pitch: "I miss these games, I miss the Premier League."

It's been quite a wild ride for Coutinho – leaving for Barcelona in what was a dream move, getting loaned to Bayern instead, returning to the Premier League to play under Aston Villa manager (and former team-mate) Steven Gerrard, and scoring the equaliser and providing the assist. What a life!



Magic in the air

2022-01-15T19:34:00.000Z

FT: Villa 2-2 Man Utd

FT: Villa 2-2 Man Utd

2022-01-15T19:30:00.000Z

Villa 2-2 Man Utd

Aston Villa have a new hero - and Manchester United have another headache.

The final whistle goes at Villa Park, where Philippe Coutinho's second-half cameo has sealed a remarkable comeback for the hosts to ensure the spoils are shared.

Steven Gerrard will be chuffed to bits with what his new man has done. Ralf Rangnick will have some serious questions of his side's defensive capabilities - again.

WATCH: Coutinho nets for dream debut

2022-01-15T19:21:00.000Z

Villa 2-2 Man Utd

GOAL: Villa 2-2 Man Utd

2022-01-15T19:14:00.000Z

THE PHILIPPE COUTINHO EFFECT IS ALIVE AND KICKING!

The Brazilian, in the space of a heartbeat, has turned this game on its head!

Manchester United's defence fail to deal with a short ball on the left edge that Ramsey snaps up. The latter returns the favour with a square ball that lunging defenders can't deal with and Coutinho leathers home at the far post.

What a disaster this has been for the Red Devils. What a moment it has been for Aston Villa.

GOAL: Villa 1-2 Man Utd

2022-01-15T19:09:00.000Z

(Jacob Ramsey)

A lifeline for Aston Villa!

Philippe Coutinho has taken only a few minutes to get into the swing of things at Villa Park, and he hurls them back into this game with a glorious assist.

The playmaker executes a lovely one-two and then plays Jacob Ramsey in at close-range, who powers a finish into the back of the net.

WATCH: Fernandes adds second for Man Utd (US only)

2022-01-15T19:08:00.000Z

Villa 0-2 Man Utd

Team News: Juventus vs Udinese

2022-01-15T19:05:00.000Z

Coutinho on for Villa debut

2022-01-15T19:00:00.000Z

Villa 0-2 Man Utd

GOAL: Villa 0-2 Man Utd

2022-01-15T18:58:00.000Z

(Bruno Fernandes)

Is that game, set and match to Manchester United?

Bruno Fernandes is at the double and he almost takes the back of the net off with that strike!

It's a thunderbolt to put some much-needed space between them and their hosts.

Villa build up chances

2022-01-15T18:42:00.000Z

Villa 0-1 Man Utd

Back underway

2022-01-15T18:35:00.000Z

Villa 0-1 Man Utd

The second half is just getting underway at Villa Park - and Manchester United are looking to build on their lead.

But Steven Gerrard's side look absolutely fired up for action. Can they spin this one around?

Bad times for Rafa

2022-01-15T18:27:00.000Z

FT: Norwich 2-1 Everton

HT: Villa 0-1 Man Utd

2022-01-15T18:20:00.000Z

Martinez error sees Red Devils lead

There goes the whistle for the break - and it is Manchester United on top in the last Premier League clash of the day.

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence hasn't hurt the Red Devils, who started superbly, though they got a helping hand from Emi Martinez to let through Bruno Fernandes' free-kick.

There's plenty to come in this one still though!

Red Devils composed despite pressure

2022-01-15T18:13:00.000Z

Villa 0-1 Man Utd

This is a game where Aston Villa have grown to a point, but take nothing away from Manchester United.

This is one of their better performances under the stewardship of Ralf Rangnick.

They'll be frustrated that they've not pulled further clear so far.

Villa finding their feet

2022-01-15T18:06:00.000Z

Villa 0-1 Man Utd

We always talk about Bruno

2022-01-15T17:48:00.000Z

Villa 0-1 Man Utd

GOAL: Villa 0-1 Man Utd

2022-01-15T17:36:00.000Z

(Bruno Fernandes)

The perfect start for Manchester United - and an absolute nightmare for Emi Martinez!

The Red Devils have built pressure with a slew of plays down the left flank, but they now feint a free-kick and Bruno Fernandes runs in-field with it.

He sweeps the ball in towards the near post and Edinson Cavani flicks a leg out towards it. He appears to miss entirely, but it distracts the goalkeeper's attention enough for him to fumble the shot and let it fall between his legs and over the goal-line!

KO: Villa vs Man Utd

2022-01-15T17:30:00.000Z

Final PL game of the day underway

Talk about noise at Villa Park!

The hosts are hungry and out for revenge - and against a Manchester United side who have been far from their best, and are missing some key men, Steven Gerrard might fancy it.

Here we go!

Another Lewandowski milestone

2022-01-15T17:20:00.000Z

FT: Koln 0-4 Bayern

Ace from ASM

2022-01-15T17:15:00.000Z

FT: Newcastle 1-1 Watford

Rangnick explains Ronaldo absence

2022-01-15T17:00:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

Just in from Sky Sports, Ralf Rangnick has revealed why Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford don't make the cut - and indeed, it is injury-related issues for both in the end.

"Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.

"Marcus had a dead leg in training the day before yesterday and it got worse overnight. Again, we decided not to take him with us."

FT: PL mid-afternoon games come to a close

2022-01-15T16:55:00.000Z

Norwich stun Everton, Newcastle denied win, Wolves beat Saints

The whistles have gone elsewhere in the Premier League now - and talk about shocks and late drama!

Norwich's early double is enough to hand them a shock win over fellow stragglers Everton, despite RIcharlison's response in a 2-1 result.

Newcastle meanwhile were denied a win late on after Joao Pedro cancelled out Allan Saint-Maximin's finish in a 1-1 clash at St James' Park.

Wolves meanwhile stave off a late Southampton fightback, with Adama Traore's injury-time effort doing enough to ward off James Ward-Rrowse's response at Molineux.

Can Coutinho seal Villa rebirth?

2022-01-15T16:40:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

If some big names don't make the starting XI for the visitors though, then the hosts will have their eye on a man named on their bench.

Philippe Coutinho has struggled since leaving the Premier League, by and large, though he has won some of the top club honours in the game - and there are hopes that a reunion with former team-mate Gerrard can help bring him back to his best.

He might get his first taste of action tonight at Villa Park.

Rangnick rings big changes

2022-01-15T16:35:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

Well, Ralf Rangnick is going to want a response of a performance after their less-than-convincing FA Cup win over Steven Gerrard's men last time out.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks to have not recovered from his injury to miss out entirely, but Marcus Rashford's absence is a very interesting sign.

Harry Maguire meanwhile only makes the bench. Has he been dropped by the coach or is this tactical instead? Either way, after his superb England performances, he has had his struggles this term.

FT: Koln 0-4 Bayern

2022-01-15T16:21:00.000Z

Lewandowski hat-trick steals the show

The whistle goes with minimal added time in the Bundesliga - because, really, there is no reason to prolong Koln's pain.

Bayern Munich deliver another reminder of their title credentials as Robert Lewandowski's hat-trick helps them rout their hosts.

Onwards and upwards, once again, for the champions.

Pinpoint

2022-01-15T16:18:00.000Z

Wolves 1-0 Saints

The great pretenders?

2022-01-15T16:08:00.000Z

FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

GOAL: Koln 0-4 Bayern

2022-01-15T16:03:00.000Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

More hat-trick heroics for Robert Lewandowski!

Honestly, he must have the keys to Munich by now, surely? One of the greatest to ever wear the badge.

Leroy Sane is the man who supplies him the chance again, turning two defenders inside before slipping the short ball through. The Poland star times his run to the second, and taps in once more for his third.

Muller still magical

2022-01-15T15:58:00.000Z

Koln 0-3 Bayern

GOAL: Koln 0-3 Bayern

2022-01-15T15:53:00.000Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

Let it sink in, once more, that Robert Lewandowski did not win the Ballon d'Or last year.

The man might not always have the magic box of tricks that Lionel Messi does, but as a clinical finisher, no-one compares to him in men's football right now, surely?

It's another one for this game, as he bags a brace by latching onto Leroy Sane's throughball and tapping it in across the face of goal.

HT: Premier League games reach midway point

2022-01-15T15:48:00.000Z

Norwich on top against Everton, Wolves lead Saints

The whistle goes at Carrow Road, Molineux and St James' Park - and it is good news for two teams in particular.

That rapid-fire double for Norwich has given them an unexpected lead over Everton, who continue to look one toffee away from becoming completely unwrapped.

Wolves meanwhile have the lead against Southampton thanks to a Raul Jimenez penalty, while there is nothing to split Newcastle United and Watford. The former could really do with a win after their big new signings.

De Bruyne celebrates with kids

2022-01-15T15:42:00.000Z

FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

Rapid fire

2022-01-15T15:37:00.000Z

Norwich 2-0 Everton

Back underway in the Bundesliga

2022-01-15T15:32:00.000Z

Koln 0-2 Bayern

The second half is underway in Koln - and if the first half was anything to go by, it's going to be a routine walk in the park for Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants look so in control, so composed, it's hard to see how the wind might shift against them.

But one goal against the run of play can do strange things to a match and they know it.

The greatest?

2022-01-15T15:27:00.000Z

HT: Koln 0-2 Bayern

Toffees unstuck in Canaries smash-and-grab

2022-01-15T15:22:00.000Z

Norwich 2-0 Everton

A half-time update may be not needed in the Premier League for Everton's prospects - they're two goals down already against Norwich!

The Canaries have seized a big lead with finishes inside three minutes of each other, just beyond the quarter-hour mark.

A Michael Keane own goal and a Adam Idah effort have got the Toffees on the back foot. Dean Smith looks like the canary that got the cat. Rafa Benitez looks like his reputation on the red side of Merseyside is back on the rise again.

HT: Koln 0-2 Bayern

2022-01-15T15:17:00.000Z

Lewandowski leads latest success for champions

That's the whistle in the Bundesliga - and Bayern Munich are on top against Koln on the road today.

Robert Lewandowski needed VAR to chip in to award his first following an incorrect call by the linesman, before Corentin Tolisso finished off an absolutely gorgeous team move for the visitors.

Do Koln have a response? Or is this going to be business as usual for Bayern?

WATCH: Tolisso nets superb team goal for Bayern (US only)

2022-01-15T15:05:00.000Z

Koln 0-2 Bayern

KO: Premier League games underway

2022-01-15T15:00:00.000Z

Six sides in mid-afternoon action

Back to England for a moment - we're just underway in our trio of mid-afternoon games in the Premier League.

Newcastle host Watford, Norwich face Everton and Wolves welcome Southampton, in a clutch of matches that could really have some serious ramifications on the relegation race.

GOAL: Koln 0-2 Bayern

2022-01-15T14:55:00.000Z

It's turning into a tough day at the office for Koln - but Bayern Munich, take a bow!

Some wonderful interplay flits the ball from inside their own half, from right to left and back again across the pitch, and comes to a close with a cut-back header to Corentin Tolisso.

The World Cup winner tops it off by sweeping a peach of a finish in at the far post. What an absolute delight that one is!

Shutout

2022-01-15T14:50:00.000Z

FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

North London Derby off

2022-01-15T14:45:00.000Z

Spurs vs Arsenal

GOAL: Koln 0-1 Bayern

2022-01-15T14:40:00.000Z

(Robert Lewandowski)

First blood to the champions!

Robert Lewandowski's neat pivot and easy finish inside the box looks like it will not stand at first glance for an offside infringement in the build-up.

But VAR gives it a second look and correctly reverses the decision! Add another one to the Poland superstar's haul.

Wild horses

2022-01-15T14:35:00.000Z

FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

KO: Koln vs Bayern

2022-01-15T14:30:00.000Z

Bundesliga action underway

From the Premier League to the Bundesliga, another champion side is in action, looking to add more fuel to the fire of their defence.

Bayern Munich have headed to Koln today, in pursuit of three more points, as they look to claim yet another piece of silverware.

Will it be rich pickings for them? Or could there be a banana-skin in store?

De Bruyne delights in long-range success

2022-01-15T14:28:00.000Z

FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

FT: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

2022-01-15T14:23:00.000Z

De Bruyne strike seals victory for champions

The final whistle goes - and just listen to that roar around the Etihad Stadium!

Kevin De Bruyne's second-half finishes hands victory to Manchester City, and gives Pep Guardiola's men three points in the title race over rivals Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel can only watch as the champions move further ahead at the summit. The home crowd is absolutely elated. City's players embrace hard. Is that the fight for the crown finished?

Came back haunted

2022-01-15T14:18:00.000Z

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

De Bruyne delivers typical magic

2022-01-15T14:13:00.000Z

You could frame the hug Pep Guardiola gives Kevin De Bruyne as the latter is replaced and hang it in any art gallery.

The Belgian has risen to the occasion once more for Manchester City, as he so often has when they have needed someone to unlock the final keyhole in games.

With him in top gear, can anyone genuinely stop this team, at home and abroad this year?

Chelsea face final frantic act

2022-01-15T14:08:00.000Z

Man City 1-0 Chelsea

Is there anything at all in Chelsea's legs to take this one to the champions? They've looked a shade of the side that beat a nervy Manchester City in last term's Champions League Final.

Thomas Tuchel is a few steps away from imploding, by the looks of things. A draw here would not have been great; a loss would be even worse.

It is hard to say that they don't deserve it though. Manchester City have controlled this game for so much of its length. They will be worthy victors if they hold on for it.

GOAL: Man City 1-0 Chelsea

2022-01-15T13:58:00.000Z

(Kevin De Bruyne)

The deadlock is broken!

It felt like it might take something special for Manchester City to open this one up, despite the way they have commanded this match - and Kevin De Bruyne supplies it with a wonderful sweep of his right foot.

A routine pass from Kepa is intercepted in midfield, and the Belgian carves around defence before curling the ball in at the opposite post as he approaches the box from the left. Absolutely sensational stuff.

Pep Guardiola looks like he might take off like a rocket down the sidelines. That is a huge goal in the title race and both teams know it.

Kepa to the rescue once more

2022-01-15T13:53:00.000Z

That's another superb save from Kepa to keep this game goalless just now!

The Chelsea goalkeeper leaps for the top-left corner of his net as a Manchester City free-kick soars towards it.

His parry is strong and his team-mates congratulate him. He's kept them in this match, for sure.

Chelsea prepare changes with game at stalemate

2022-01-15T13:48:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

City see penalty appeal waved off

2022-01-15T13:43:00.000Z

Raheem Sterling nips into the box and gets caught in the middle of a Chelsea sandwich, between Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Alonso.

He goes down and Manchester City holler for a penalty, but nothing comes their way.

The visitors have their own problems in defnce to contend with though, given that their number nine was all the way back there.

Magpies' money men

2022-01-15T13:33:00.000Z

Newcastle v Watford

We're back underway this very minute at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Chelsea, but elsewhere in the Premier League, Newcastle have just pulled up for their game with Watford.

In tow? The million-pound men combo of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

They'll need to deliver the goods for their new club today.

Blues off the mark

2022-01-15T13:23:00.000Z

HT: Man City 0-0 Chelsea

HT: Man City 0-0 Chelsea

2022-01-15T13:18:00.000Z

Goalless at interval in PL clash

There goes the half-time whistle at the Etihad Stadium - and it is some very good work from Kepa that means this one is all square between Manchester City and Chelsea.

After a bright start, the Champions League holders have found the going tough against the incumbent Premier League kings - but so far, Pep Guardiola has not cracked Thomas Tuchel and forced submission.

There's a long way to go in this game yet however.

Kepa rescues Chelsea's bacon

2022-01-15T13:10:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

That should really be the opener to Manchester City - but Jack Grealish is outmatched by Kepa to save Chelsea's place in this game!

With half-time fast approaching, the Aston Villa man has a perfect chance to put one past the goalkeeper after the visitors have their defence unlocked.

But it is deflected away and arcs just wide of the right post. Superb work from the shotstopper!

Blues feel the heat

2022-01-15T13:05:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Bide your time

2022-01-15T13:01:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Deadlock remains intact at Etihad Stadium

2022-01-15T12:55:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

We're halfway through the first half and there's not been too much to shout about so far.

Some of Chelsea's early grunt up front has been parried by City's effective power down the wings, with Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish doing some fine work out wide.

There's no goal yet however, meaning this one remains finely poised.

Will Rashford buck drought today?

2022-01-15T12:45:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

As Manchester City and Chelsea get stuck into each other, several of their England internationals are out to give a good account of themselves.

But on the other side of the city, Marcus Rashford has found it the going tough over the past few months.

Just what does the Three Lions star and all-round champion fellow need to do to get his mojo back?

Visitors flex early muscle

2022-01-15T12:40:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

Like a pendulum

2022-01-15T12:35:00.000Z

Man City 0-0 Chelsea

KO: Man City vs Chelsea

2022-01-15T12:30:00.000Z

First of five PL games underway

It's a loud and proud crowd by the standards of the Etihad Stadium today, as Romelu Lukaku wanders into the centre-circle to begin proceedings.

Both sides take the knee at the whistle - and they we are underway in this absolutely titantic title clash in the Premier League!

The outcome of the 2021-22 race for the crown could hinge on the next few hours.

Gallagher gives Blues further hope

2022-01-15T12:25:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

Regardless of what happens for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea today, at least one of their players will have had a good weekend - even if he is currently pulling on a different shirt across the city.

Conor Gallagher was on the scoresheet for Crystal Palace yesterday in their draw against Brighton, and the Blues loanee looks to be going from strength to strength.

He'll be an astute talent when he returns to the Stamford Bridge fold.

City after ball players at the back?

2022-01-15T12:20:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

Ronaldo to reignite Man Utd's season?

2022-01-15T12:15:00.000Z

Villa vs Man Utd

Once the dust has settled on the blue side of Manchester though, attention will turn to the red, as Manchester United look to turn their faltering campaign around once more.

Ralf Rangnick's start has delivered a stream of unsteady results, but he undoubtedly has some of the best players of their generations at his disposal on their day, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese's homecoming to Old Trafford has been a very mixed bag by his standards, but at the very least he'll continue to be around the game for years to come if he has his way. Can he reignite their fortunes?

Titans set for almighty tussle

2022-01-15T12:10:00.000Z

Man City vs Chelsea

There's nothing quite like a table-topping clash to kick the weekend off, is there?

They don't come more freighted with modern history too. Just over half-a-year ago, Manchester City's march towards a maiden Champions League title came up short at the final hurdle when Chelsea stunned them in Portugal.

Now, the two meet for the second time since that fateful day - and for only the second time as the leading pair in the Premier League too.

Team News: Man City vs Chelsea

2022-01-15T12:05:00.000Z

Ziyech starts, Mount drops to bench

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-01-15T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog, thanks for joining us!

You're in for a treat as it's a busy day of match action, featuring some of Europe's biggest sides! 🤩

Stap yourself in, here's the rundown of what's to come...

Time (GMT)

Match

12:30pm

Man City vs Chelsea

2:30pm

FC Koln vs Bayern

5:30pm

Aston Villa vs Man Utd

7:45pm

Juventus vs Udinese

8pm

PSG vs Brest

