Matchday LIVE: Liverpool vs Real Madrid & Dortmund vs Man City in UEFA Champions League action

Can Liverpool manage another big comeback against a Spanish side?

In 13 previous knockout ties in European competition where they’ve lost the first leg by 2+ goals, Liverpool have progressed twice. The most recent example was overturning a 0-3 first leg deficit against Barcelona en route to winning the 2018-19 Champions League.

Where Liverpool are good at comebacks, Real Madrid are superb at defending their lead winning 15 of their 16 previous knockout round ties when winning the first leg by 2+ goals.

Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 23 UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches since a goalless draw with Manchester City in the 2015-16 semi-final (50 goals).

Mohamed Salah has scored in each of his last four Champions League appearances and Seven of Marco Asensio’s eight Champions League goals for Real Madrid have come in the knockout stages of the competition. Of all players to have scored more than five goals in the competition, no-one has scored a higher share in these rounds (88%).

Expect goals in Anfield tonight!