Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Liverpool & Tottenham in Premier League action, Barcelona derby & updates from all today's games

All the latest updates from across the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and more, with the Reds, Barca and Europe's elite in action

Updated
Comments (0)
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2021-22
Getty Images

Liverpool still scoreless

2022-02-13T14:16:50.413Z

Just over 15 minutes have been played at Turf Moor and Liverpool have not yet managed to breach the Burnley goal. The Clarets are threatening in bursts, so it will be interesting to see how the half pans out.

GOAL! Wolves take the lead against Spurs

2022-02-13T14:06:47.819Z

Raul Jimenez has fired Wolves ahead against Tottenham in London! It's 1-0! The Mexico international did brilliantly to capitalise on Spurs' inability to clear the danger and needed just two touches to beat Hugo Lloris. Antonio Conte will be furious.

Premier League 2pm kick-offs underway! 💪

2022-02-13T14:00:00.000Z

  • Burnley vs Liverpool
  • Newcastle vs Aston Villa
  • Tottenham vs Wolves

Liverpool need a win to close the gap on Man City, while Newcastle will be keen to carry on their 'Great Escape' from the drop zone and Spurs can potentially leapfrog Arsenal with three points against Wolves.

Here we go! ⚽️

Here's a reminder of what's in store 💻

2022-02-13T13:49:34.003Z

Here's a selection of today's biggest games

2pm - Burnley vs Liverpool

2pm - Newcastle vs Aston Villa

2pm - Tottenham vs Wolves

2:30pm - Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

4:30pm - Leicester vs West Ham

5pm - Sassuolo vs Roma

7:45pm - Atalanta vs Juventus

8pm - Espanyol vs Barcelona

(All times UK)

Rafael Leao sends AC Milan top

2022-02-13T13:38:59.577Z

AC Milan have kept the pressure on in the race for glory in Italy with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria at San Siro. Rafael Leao's eighth-minute strike was sufficient for the Rossoneri, who are - for now - top of Serie A ahead of city rivals Inter, who have a game in hand.

Mike Maignan provided the assist for the decisive goal - the first time a goalkeeper has done so for Milan since the legendary Dida did so against Ascoli in 2006.

It's matchday! We're live! ⚽️

2022-02-13T13:30:00.000Z

You are most welcome to GOAL's live matchday blog, featuring the latest news and updates from across the day's action in the Premier League, La Liga and more.

Liverpool take on Burnley, while Tottenham face Wolves in the headline games from England, while Barcelona play local rivals Espanyol in the pick of games from Spain. We'll have a full run-down of games shortly.

In the meantime, stay tuned for team news, goal alerts, VAR incidents and everything you could possibly want to know about the day's games as they unfold!

🙌