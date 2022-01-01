Matchday LIVE: Leeds host Man Utd, Bayern Munich, Barcelona & Inter all in action

The Premier League action gets up and running with a grudge match at Elland Road, while two Midlands neighbours go head-to-head later on.

Catalan giants will be taking aim at the top four in La Liga, two title hopefuls from the Bundesliga will both take to the field, while the defending champions in Italy are looking for a first Serie A win in the best part of a month.

Here is how Sunday’s schedule looks:

1400 Leeds vs Man Utd

1430 Bayern vs Greuther Furth

1515 Valencia vs Barcelona

1630 Wolves vs Leicester

1630 Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach

1700 Inter vs Sassuolo

(All times GMT)