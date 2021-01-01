Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Which teams are playing today? 📅

2021-05-23T14:00:00Z

Here's a taste of who's in action...

PREMIER LEAGUE

⚽️  Arsenal vs Brighton - 4pm

⚽️. Aston Villa vs Chelsea - 4pm

⚽️. Leicester vs Tottenham - 4pm

⚽️. Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 4pm

⚽️  Man City vs Everton- 4pm

⚽️. Wolves vs Man Utd - 4pm

SERIE A

⚽️. Inter vs Udinese - 2pm

⚽️. Atalanta vs AC Milan - 7:45pm

⚽️. Bologna vs Juventus - 7:45pm

⚽️  Napoli vs Verona - 7:45pm

LIGUE 1

⚽️. Angers vs Lille - 8pm

⚽️. Brest vs PSG - 8pm

⚽️. Lens vs Monaco - 8pm

⚽️  Lyon vs Nice - 8pm

HT: Inter 2-0 Udinese

2021-05-23T13:53:03Z

Italian champions Inter kicked off earlier at 2pm against Udinese and they're 2-0 up, cruising. Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen got the goals.

Jota & Henderson boost for Liverpool

2021-05-23T13:52:00Z

Liverpool have confirmed that Diogo Jota and Jordan Henderson are in their 20-man panel for today's game against Crystal Palace.

Not only is that a boost for the Reds, it'll also come as a major relief to Portugal and England, with concerns about the pair's fitness lingering ahead of Euro 2020.

It's the final day of the season!

2021-05-23T13:50:00Z

Greetings and salutations! The final day of season is here in the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1.

What a year it has been. We've seen hegemonies and records broken, new challengers upsetting the old order and a few familiar faces will soon be moving on to new challenges.

Atletico Madrid clinched La Liga glory on the final day yesterday, while Robert Lewandowski set a new goal high as the Bundesliga also concluded on Saturday.

England, Italy and France will follow Spain and Germany by bringing the curtain down today and there is still plenty to play for.

Stay tuned to Goal for all the news and updates as they happen on the final day of Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1 seasons.