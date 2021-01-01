Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1

Greetings and salutations! The final day of season is here in the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1.

What a year it has been. We've seen hegemonies and records broken, new challengers upsetting the old order and a few familiar faces will soon be moving on to new challenges.

Atletico Madrid clinched La Liga glory on the final day yesterday, while Robert Lewandowski set a new goal high as the Bundesliga also concluded on Saturday.

England, Italy and France will follow Spain and Germany by bringing the curtain down today and there is still plenty to play for.

Stay tuned to Goal for all the news and updates as they happen on the final day of Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1 seasons.