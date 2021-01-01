Matchday LIVE: Final day action from Premier Soccer League

Thabo Nodada will not feature in the Citizens' last game of the season.

The 26-year-old midfielder is not in the 18 men panel to take on Mamelodi Sundowns today.

Coach Tinkler names his team:



- Ajagun starts for City ✔️

- Anderson starts again ✔️

- Zulu replaces Martin ✔️

- Mkhize captains the side ✔️



Let’s go boys! 🔥#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/haYcYestuu — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 5, 2021

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Nodada reiterated his desire to leave the club. Read More Here