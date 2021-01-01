Matchday LIVE: Barcelona & Juventus in action after Tottenham defeat Newcastle in Premier League

Thank you
Juve set new Allianz record
FT: Juventus 1-0 Roma
10 - With this win against AS Roma, Juventus have won 10 Serie A games at Allianz Stadium against a single opponent for their first time. Decusse.#SerieA #JuventusRoma pic.twitter.com/Z9tG658d7N— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 17, 2021
Mourinho: Roma deserved to win
FT: Juventus 1-0 Roma
It's Jose Mourinho time - and the Roma boss feels his side deserved the victory, not Juvnetus.
“I can only say I saw a great Roma today. That’s what I told my players in the locker room,” he tells DAZN.
“I saw courage, confidence, belief. Obviously, the defeat will always be a defeat, but if I look at the project, that means looking at the growth of the team over time.
“I might see it differently to you, but I saw the team that deserved to win ended up losing. That is football.”
Guess who's back
FT: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
2011 - Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷 has returned @LaLigaEN more than ten years since his last game on 21st May 2011 when Gavi 🇪🇸, his current mate, was 6 years old & 289 days. Welcome@FCBarcelona #BarcelonaVsValencia pic.twitter.com/C6qGgu8uPF— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2021
Barca claim crucial win
FT: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
Three goals and three points for the Blaugrana - and Ronald Koeman has seen his side pick up what could be a massive result in their season.
They recover from an early Valencia concession to storm back to take victory, with Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay both at the heart of their revival.
For the former in particular, it is sweet after so long out.
Aguero makes return in La Liga
Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
Lost in the backdraft of that goal is a pretty big moment - here comes Sergio Aguero off the bench for Barcelona!
The former Manchester City man - who famously came to the club to play alongside Lionel Messi and then promptly saw him leave for PSG - will get some crucial minutes under his belt.
One of the all-time Premier League greats, back to finish the job in La Liga.
GOAL: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia
(Philippe Coutinho)
That's the game for the Blaugrana!
Valencia have been in with a sniff of a result this second half, but they have not come up with the goods in time to stop Philippe Coutinho from surely winning it for Barcelona.
Sergio Dest sets him up and the close-range finish does the trick.
Juventus down Mourinho in Turin
FT: Juventus 1-0 Roma
That's the full-time whistle - and the Bianconeri take the spoils against Jose Mourinho and company!
The Portuguese will surely have some of his usual words to say on that one.
But the hosts will be delighted to come away with the goods.
Missed a spot!
Juventus 1-0 Roma
1 - Jordan Veretout has failed his very first penalty for AS Roma, with his 14th taken in all competitions for the Giallorossi. Baptism.#SerieA #JuventusRoma pic.twitter.com/I1SdO9GJfD— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 17, 2021
Newcastle issue medical update
FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs
#NUFC can confirm that a supporter who required emergency medical treatment during today's game at St. James’ Park is stable and responsive in hospital. 🙏— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021
Mourinho madness
Juventus 1-0 Roma
• Tammy Abraham thinks he's equalised for Roma vs Juventus— Goal (@goal) October 17, 2021
• Referee brings play back for a Roma penalty
• Jordan Veretout misses the penalty
😳 pic.twitter.com/fNZMnE6kcA
Walking with Memphis
HT: Barcelona 2-1 Valencia
1+1 - @Memphis 🇳🇱 has scored & provided an assist both in a single game for the firs time for @FCBarcelona in all competitions. The Dutch has done it for the first time in a single league game at home since August 2019 for Lyon vs Angers (2+1). Responsibility#BarcelonaValencia pic.twitter.com/PZuul4cPir— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2021
Barca lead at break
Depay penalty edges hosts over Valencia
That's the whistle at Camp Nou too - and Barcelona are on course for a crucial three-point haul.
An absolute rocket from Ansu Fati and a penalty from Memphis Depay have got the Blaugrana on track here.
A welcome boost for Ronald Koeman.
GOAL: Barcelona 2-1 Valencia
(Memphis Depay)
From the spot, Memphis Depay, step on up with that special delivery!
Ansu Fati is scythed down by Jose Gaya and a penalty comes the way of the Blaugrana.
Memphis Depay steps up and dispatches it like a first class letter. This postman does not need to ring twice!
Half-time in Turin
Bianconeri lead action-packed half
There goes the whistle - and there goes Jose Mourinho to mull the half!
It could have been all square but Roma saw their penalty saved and now have to still find a way back into this one.
Plenty of time though.
Roma penalty saved!
Juventus 1-0 Roma
Drama in Turin!
The visitors look to have got a goal, with Tammy Abraham bundling the last touch in but the offside call has come.
VAR however deems there to be a foul and the spot-kick is given - but Wojciech Szczesny reads it perfectly and moves to make the save!
Set piece suckers
Barcelona 1-1 Valencia
3 - Except penalties, Barcelona have conceded three of their last four goals in @LaLigaEN at home from set pieces, as many as their previous 20 goals conceded in the competition. Concentration#BarcelonaValencia#Barca pic.twitter.com/oy63PO46wM— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2021
Bruce intends to 'carry on'
FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs
More from Steve Bruce with Match of the Day now, when asked on his future. It can't be easy for a man who knows that the writing is on the wall if everyone else is to be believed, can it?
"That is for other people to decide," he says. "Ever since I have walked into this club of ours, it is difficult. I knew how difficult was going to be with the frustrations.
"I will carry on as best I can until I hear otherwise. The owners have conducted themselves respectfully since they came in. As long as I hear otherwise, I will go into work tomorrow."
GOAL: Barcelona 1-1 Valencia
(Ansu Fati)
Pick that one out!
Ansu Fati's wait has been a long one - and he has a lot of catching up to do! The Barcelona youngster absolutely drills a finish into the bottom far corner and that squares things up inside the first quarter-hour.
Just what Ronald Koeman would want to see.
The waiting is the hardest part...
FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs
3 - For only the second time in @premierleague history, three sides (Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich) still wait for their first win of the season after 8 matches (also in 2018-19 - Newcastle, Cardiff, Huddersfield). Two of those three went on to be relegated that season. Roulette. pic.twitter.com/VcBu3rsTgq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
GOAL: Barcelona 0-1 Valencia
(Jose Gaya)
That didn't take long!
Valencia cruise forward and it really is too easy for Jose Gaya to find a finish after a corner, defended with scrappy intent, falls at his feet outside the box.
He lashes a low curler in at the left post and wheels away in celebration.
GOAL: Juventus 1-0 Roma
(Moise Kean)
Just what the doctor ordered at Allianz Stadium!
Rodrigo Bentancur gets the build-up touch and Moise Kean gets the finish, pushing a header into the back of the net.
The hosts lead. Jose Mourinho looks disgruntled.
Bruce: Excuse the idiot
FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs
Steve Bruce's post-match comments have been marred by a heckler, as fervour continues to mount over the manager's future. His exit feels more a question of when than if.
But the former Manchester United great is still in charge for now, and these could well be his last comments.
"Excuse the idiot," he says, before continuing. "We have to defend better, be a little better to watch but as soon as we open ourselves up we concede at the minute.
"Spurs did not have to do much to score, there lies the problem. It is a problem we have had for a while and we have to keep working on it."
Barcelona v Valencia underway
And, to conclude what has been another jam-packed weekend of club football, the under-fire Blaugrana are off against Valencia in La Liga!
Maybe Steve Bruce and Ronald Koeman could have a job swap? Just a thought.
And speaking of the supremo of Los Urracas...
11-month wait over for Fati
1 - Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 will play his first game as starter for @FCBarcelona since November 2020 vs Real Betis, also in @LaLigaEN being involved in eight goals in his previous 9 games as starter in all comps (6 goals & 2 assists). Prodigal#BarcelonaValencia #Barca pic.twitter.com/m4uNeC71nl— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2021
Juventus v Roma underway
Kicking off at the usual continental time of a minute or so after it is meant to, the last Serie A game of the day is underway between Juventus and Roma!
The Bianconeri, looking to reclaim their crown, against Jose Mourinho, the man who has made a habit of delivering the spectacular, in victory or defeat.
This could be blockbuster.
Bayern love a record!
29 – FC Bayern have scored 29 goals in their first eight Bundesliga matches this season, equalling their own Bundesliga record at this stage of the season from the 1976/77 season. Attack. #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/vqUrjhiWCX— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 17, 2021
No worries for Nuno
Tottenham boss Nuno was pleased to see his side put the record straight on the field with three points on the field against Newcastle, while also reiterating that reports of Covid concern in the Spurs camp were wide of the mark.
He has told BBC Sport: "It did not start very well, we expected Newcastle to come strong but reacted very well. Then they stopped because of the fan and I have the info that he is OK.
"We knew we had to ignore the noise and do our job. We did not start well but did an amazing job after. Really proud of them.
"I would like to score more, the boys also but Newcastle are a good team with good defenders.
"When the news come and (Covid) results come, it is big confusion but it was false positives. It was a disruption in preparation but we could adapt and the result is here.
"We have to focus on Thursday now, playing away from home with a lot of travelling and that requires and extra effort from us."
Aguero in the building at Camp Nou
We're here for #BarçaValencia! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YMJD0RtYPS— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 17, 2021
Well wishes
Harry Kane was among the goals for Spurs in their victory over Newcastle, but the thoughts of everyone at St James’ Park were with the supporter that had to be taken to hospital during the first-half.
Kane told Sky Sports: "Firstly we want to say best wishes to the guy in the stands, it was not a good sight to see. We hear that he might be stable now, so we’re thankful to the medical teams and the fans who were doing the CPR.
"Hopefully he’s OK and we wish him all the best from all the players at Tottenham.
"The game itself didn’t start great, we knew they were going to come out fast and they got their early goal. After that, we composed ourselves really well, created some good chances.
"The only disappointment is that we should have seen the game out, got the fourth, the fifth. We made it a bit more difficult at the end there."
No scares for Napoli
Napoli remain the only team in Europe's top five leagues with a 100% record after Victor Osimhen's winner vs Torino 👌— Goal (@goal) October 17, 2021
All in their brand new Halloween kit 👀 pic.twitter.com/nlXis6H5rs
Quick thinking from Spurs star
Sergio Reguilon was the one to alert medics and match officials to a medical emergency in the stands during Tottenham’s win over Newcastle, with his quick thinking to be applauded.
He has told BBC Sport: "I think three points is always a moment of happiness but for me more important is the guy (the supporter who received medical treatment), they are telling me he is OK and stable.
"I saw the fans waving and I saw a guy lying down, I saw something wrong had happened. I looked at the gaffer and he stopped the match. I think now everything is OK and 100% happiness.
"It was very strange, we went to the dressing room and I was looking at the man lying down, I was nervous because I don't like to watch that."
End of the road?
28 - Since Steve Bruce took the Newcastle United job prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign, the Magpies have dropped 28 points from winning positions in home league games, the most of any Premier League side. Curtains. pic.twitter.com/Hz6dAIYsNu— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
Barcelona vs Valencia team news - Aguero on the bench
🚨 𝘽𝘼𝙍𝘾̧𝘼 𝙓𝙄 !! 🚨#BarçaValencia pic.twitter.com/TdcOgWkgKf— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 17, 2021
Here's our XI for #BarçaValencia 🔥 #VCFDNA 🦇 pic.twitter.com/dO9wqD2isy— Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) October 17, 2021
Juventus vs Roma team news
“𝘐𝘵’𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦-𝘶𝘱, 𝘪𝘵’𝘴 𝘢 𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨.” 📝🦇#JuveRoma #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/9fdQa92qA0— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 17, 2021
🟡📋🔴— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 17, 2021
Here's our starting XI for tonight's big game in Turin - and yes, @tammyabraham is in!
DAJE ROMA! 🐺
#ASRoma #JuveRoma pic.twitter.com/lcVf535zfX
Hitting back
4 - Spurs have won each of their last four Premier League matches when conceding within the opening two minutes, also: 5-1 vs Bournemouth in Oct 2015, 4-1 vs Southampton in Dec 2016, and 6-1 vs Man Utd in Oct 2020. Oddity. pic.twitter.com/BfXoi88m0e— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
WATCH: Dier’s own goal (UK only)
It did not cost Spurs in the end, but here – for those in the UK – is how Dier managed to put past his own goalkeeper late on against Newcastle...
Eric Dier, what are you doing!? 🤯— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2021
The #THFC defender has no #NUFC attackers near him but puts the ball in his own net! 😱 pic.twitter.com/TnCpMoiifP
FT: Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham
Spurs seal the spoils
A new era opened for Newcastle at St James’ Park, but there was no change in fortune on the field.
The Magpies enjoyed a dream start, when Wilson scored inside two minutes, but Ndombele, Kane and Son hit back for the visitors. Shelvey was sent off late on to complete a fairly miserable evening for the home side, with Dier’s own goal counting for little come the final whistle.
There may be better times to come for them, but for now they remain second from bottom in the Premier League table.
GOAL: Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham
Moment of madness from Dier. He hands Newcastle a lifeline with a bizarre own goal. He stopped to try and deal with a dipping free-kick, but bundled into his own neck as the ball flick off his face and onto his knee.
BACK IN IT!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021
COME ON!! pic.twitter.com/YmA8fA1Uop
RED CARD: Shelvey sent off
Shelvey was introduced as a second-half substitute on the hour mark, but he won’t see the game out. After collecting one yellow for a clumsy challenge, he gets another for tripping Reguilon as the Spanish full-back threatened to run away from him and in on goal. Newcastle down to 10.
Historic achievement in Italy
100 - Duván #Zapata is the 1st Colombian player in Serie A's history to score 100 goals. Historical.#EmpoliAtalanta #SerieA pic.twitter.com/DIwkOozAQC— OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) October 17, 2021
Effort with no end product
Both sides are pressing and creating openings in and around the opposition box, but neither can find a way through. With time running out, Spurs are easing their way to three points on the road. Can Newcastle stage a late fightback?
WATCH: Stand collapses!
The stand where the Vitesse fans were based collapsed when they were celebrating victory.— Goal (@goal) October 17, 2021
There have been no reported injuries 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pS7m060Oss
Putting on a show
No further goals since Son added Tottenham’s third, but the visitors still look the more likely to add to their lead. The home support are doing their best to get the Magpies going, but it is Spurs putting on a show for the cameras so far.
I’m a celebrity get me out of here!
Ant McPartlin, along with Declan Donnelly, is in attendance at St James’ Park. They have not had much to shout about outside of the opening two minutes of the game.
Road warrior
88 - Harry Kane has scored 88 goals in 128 away games in the Premier League, now the outright second-most of any player:— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
94 in 243 - Wayne Rooney
> 88 in 128 - Harry Kane <
87 in 219 - Alan Shearer
85 in 305 - Frank Lampard
83 in 206 - Andrew Cole
Railcard. pic.twitter.com/jXu3wtWNo4
No excuses
Everton boss Rafa Benitez was reluctant to look for excuses on the back of Everton’s narrow defeat to West Ham, with the Spaniard disappointed to concede from a corner in a game that saw him without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.
He told BBC Sport: "We can talk about the corner, which was not a corner for me. You have to protect your keeper in the six-yard box and it something that is difficult to understand in England because that is why you have the six-yard box - to ensure the keeper is a bit more protected. Anyway it was a corner, we concede and after that we have to be better on the ball.
"The reaction was there but when you play against a very good team that is well organised you have to be more precise but we didn't do it.
"It was done and we cannot change anything.
"Any team losing their top scorers will have some issues and problems but we were winning without them and the team was really good without them."
Was there a foul?
West Ham boss David Moyes believes his side were good value for their 1-0 win at Everton, with any question of whether Michail Antonio fouled Jordan Pickford in the build to the corner which led to Angelo Ogbonna’s goal being shrugged off.
Moyes has told BBC Sport: "I had forgotten that part of the build-up to the goal. Maybe you can tell me better than I can because I've not seen it again to tell whether it was or wasn't.
"I think overall we deserved it because of the way we played, we played some really good stuff. We had a lot of the ball, maybe just in the final third we could have been a bit cleaner.”
Double act
35 - Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for 35 goals in the Premier League, the second-most of any duo behind Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36). Synergy.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
HT: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Spurs in control
Spurs hold a two-goal lead at the interval following an elongated first-half. Newcastle burst out of the blocks, but were quickly pegged back. Thoughts of everyone remain with the supporter that required medical assistance and saw the first 45 brought to a halt at one stage.
GOAL: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham
Spurs immediately back into the stride. Kane is freed into the box after some great feet by Lucas, and he squares for Son to slide into an unguarded net.
Son adds another! pic.twitter.com/omQ4H5jAYS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 17, 2021
Medical update
The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021
Our thoughts are with them. 🖤🤍
Ready to resume
The players are back on the pitch and are ready to resume after taking in a three-minute warm-up. Seven minutes of the first-half still to play.
Players to return
An announcement inside St James’ Park has stated that the players will be returning to the field shortly to take in another warm-up. No update as yet regarding the supporter that required medical assistance.
Update
The players are now heading back to the dressing rooms. Referee Andre Marriner consulted with police in the stands and has called a halt to the contest.
Medical emergency
The game has been halted due to a medical emergency in the stands. The players quickly became aware of what was happening in the crowd and called for doctors, with a defibrillator on hand.
Off the bar
Spurs within inches of adding a third. Lucas left all alone at a corner and flicks a header onto the crossbar. Newcastle can’t get a foothold in the game.
WATCH: Kane's first PL goal of the season (UK only)
Spurs striker lobs home
It was never going to take Kane long to get off the mark and here, for those in the UK, is how the England captain opened his Premier League goal account for 2021-22...
Harry Kane has got his Premier League goal! 🦆— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2021
It's disallowed for offside but after a VAR check, the goal is given! 🖥 pic.twitter.com/0W1BtBCET4
Happy hunting ground
6 - Harry Kane has scored 6 goals in 8 Premier League appearances at St. James' Park, with only Wayne Rooney scoring more goals there as an away player in the competition (9 in 12). Salute. pic.twitter.com/UH0zUudYc2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
WATCH: Ndombele restores parity (UK only)
For those in the UK, here is how Ndombele helped Spurs to hit back after falling behind early on...
#THFC hit back! 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2021
Tanguy Ndombele drills one into the top corner to level the scores! pic.twitter.com/xwQtrUH8p9
Spooky goings on
Worth noting that Napoli, who are about to get underway against Torino, have become the first team to release a kit just for the Halloween period – with said strip getting its first outing today…
Our Halloween kit is here! 🎃— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 17, 2021
👻 NOW AVAILABLE 👻
🛒 Official SSC Napoli Web Store: https://t.co/0C83pF2vBV
🛍 Amazon Brand Store: https://t.co/taeD6Mwbk2
🏪 SSC Napoli Official Store: https://t.co/bwdpsPabJR
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/ardAFjHoHT
GOAL: Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham
Kane on target
Spurs turn the tie on its head. Kane with his first Premier League goal of the season. Great finish as he loops the ball over Darlow. The flag went up, but VAR intervened and the effort stands.
🙌🏻 What a reaction!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 17, 2021
Initially ruled out for offside, but VAR corrects the decision and Harry's looped effort stands.
⚫️ 1-2 🟣 (24’) https://t.co/qjP7UIMyhW
GOAL: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham
The joy does not last long for Newcastle as Spurs hit back. Clean sheets have been a problem for the Magpies, and they won’t collect one today. Ndombele restores parity as he passes the ball with pace into the top corner. Game on!
WHAT A FINISH. pic.twitter.com/lvUs7GE7wt— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 17, 2021
WATCH: Wilson opens new era for Newcastle (UK only)
Dream start for Magpies
Here, for those in the UK, is how Callum Wilson opened a new era for Newcastle in style with the kind of finish that No.9s live for…
"He makes a difference, whoever owns the club!" 💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2021
St James' Park erupts as Callum Wilson nods #NUFC ahead after less than 2 minutes! ⚡⏰ pic.twitter.com/rlmpThdUXO
WATCH: Lewandowski’s backheel goal (UK only)
Bayern striker on form
For those tuning in from the UK, here is how Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern Munich earlier with a typically classy finish…
Stop that, Robert Lewandowski! 😳🔥— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 17, 2021
He put Bayern in the lead after just three minutes against Leverkusen… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/m37j2XEqWM
GOAL: Newcastle 1-0 Tottenham
Magpies in front
Dream start for the Magpies! Less than two minutes on the clock and the hosts are in front. Wilson gets across his man and powers a diving header past Lloris. The roof comes off St James’ Park and the new owners celebrate.
Man of the moment. 🤩#NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/GqBmyuRN5l— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021
Party atmosphere
Up and running in Newcastle vs Tottenham, with St James’ Park absolutely rocking. Can the hosts deliver for an expectant fan base or will Spurs play party poopers?
𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗘. 🏠 pic.twitter.com/BVXE0Dm8Qd— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021
Message for new owners
Newcastle now have money on the bank, but those in the stands are looking to make new owners aware that they will not be demanding results. Spirit means more to them than signings…
Bayern settle for five
No second-half goals for Bayern Munich, but they didn’t need them. A dominant display from the defending champions as they crush Leverkusen 5-1 and put down another sizeable marker to domestic and continental rivals.
1,000 for Bruce, but how many more?
1000 - Steve Bruce is set to take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager, some 23 years and 70 days since his first game in charge of Sheffield United in August 1998. His record to date is 376 wins, 254 draws and 369 defeats. Grand. pic.twitter.com/abA4sDVOHe— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
Sticky time for Toffees
8 - Everton suffered their eighth home Premier League defeat of 2021; only in 1993 (10) and 2005 (9) have they lost more times in a single calendar year in the competition at Goodison Park. Unstuck. pic.twitter.com/dqpv0u2BW2— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
High spirits at Newcastle
Newcastle fans are ready to give a warm welcome to their new owners in a home date with Spurs.
No additions on the field as yet, but an exciting era is being opened off it...
Happy Hammers
10 - West Ham have earned 10 points from four away league games this season (W3 D1 L0); adjusting to three points for a win all-time, this is their joint-most from their opening four away matches to a league campaign (also 10 in 1956-57, 2011-12 and 2015-16). Tough. pic.twitter.com/5NPkRYAVx5— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
FT: Everton 0-1 West Ham
Hammers take the points
One goal is enough for West Ham to leave Goodison Park with all three points. They were the better side on the day and will feel that they were good value for a narrow win – after surviving a late scare. Ogbonna’s glancing header proved to be the difference on the day, with ex-Everton boss David Moyes enjoying his latest return to Merseyside.
One back for Leverkusen
Too little, too late but Leverkusen have restored some pride by pulling one back against Bayern Munich. Just four more to go...
54’ GOOOOOAAAALL!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 17, 2021
Patrik Schick pulls one back for the Werkself 💪 #B04FCB | 1-5 | #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/zbvgbvuZcd
WATCH: Ogbonna's header for West Ham (UK only)
Moyes' men in front
Here, for those based in the UK, is how Angelo Ogbonna broke the deadlock for West Ham against Everton...
#WHUFC take the lead at Goodison Park! ⚒— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2021
A set piece does the job for West Ham, yet again! 🎯#EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/RA8CC0RwxG
No health issues at Spurs
Tottenham have been quick to refute reports suggesting that there are Covid issues in their camp.
A statement from the club reads: “Following a number of reports regarding the health of our players, the Club would like provide clarity to events of the past 48 hours.
“After further analysis following Premier League protocol, two players – whose names will not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality – returned false positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday after returning from international duty.”
Set-piece kings
29 - Since David Moyes' first game back in charge at West Ham in January 2020, the Hammers have scored more goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League (29, excluding penalties) than any other side. Specialists. pic.twitter.com/E0021N73mj— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2021
Newcastle vs Tottenham team news
Line-ups at St James' Park
🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈-𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 17, 2021
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pWwSOSgbSX
💪 Your team to face Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/uoMFncMEqY— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 17, 2021
GOAL: Everton 0-1 West Ham
Hammers in front
A breakthrough at last! Ogbonna gets across Godfrey from a corner and glances past Pickford from close range. Will that spark Everton into life?
A first in 57 years...
5 – There's only been two instances of a Bundesliga team scoring five goals earlier in an away match than FC Bayern have done so today (37 minutes) – Dortmund in 1964 at Schalke (after 23 minutes) and Karlsruhe also in 1964 in Frankfurt (30 minutes). Flood. #B04FCB pic.twitter.com/OqeT8LNlId— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 17, 2021
Bodies on the line
Keane among those throwing himself at everything in a bid to keep Everton on terms with West Ham. Antonio thinks he has a sight of goal at one stage, but the door is slammed in his face. A breakthrough is not going to come easily.
Bayern in complete control
Half-time in a meeting between first and second in the Bundesliga, with the gulf in class currently standing at five clear goals...
Having fun out there? 👀— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 17, 2021
🔴⚪ #B04FCB 0-5 pic.twitter.com/NfEtfmquiu
Forwards not firing
There is plenty of attacking talent on display at Goodison, with Toffees winger Gray among those to have enjoyed a productive season so far, but collective lines are being fluffed at present. Shooting boots appear to have been left at home.
Five for Bayern
Little to shout about
Everton and West Ham continue to keep each other at arm’s length early in the second half. Ogbonna has thrown himself in front of a shot from Iwobi, with a goal needed to bring this game to life.
Bayern go two up
Lewandowski has his second for Bayern inside half an hour. No mistake from the Pole as he turns home from close range following good work by Davies.
TEAM ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fXeu94xjPR— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) October 17, 2021
A goal scoring machine?
Robert Lewandowski is ____________ 👇 pic.twitter.com/Oh7mBGYgMN— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 17, 2021
All quiet in Madrid
It is around this time that we should have been bringing you team news from Spain, but Madrid giants Atletico and Real have both seen their games postponed this weekend as a result of South American World Cup qualifiers running into the early hours of Friday morning European time. They will both return to action in midweek Champions League competition.
HT: Everton 0-0 West Ham
All square on Merseyside
No goals at Goodison. The hosts have had the better chances, but the visitors have looked the better team. Plenty of room for improvement as Benitez and Moyes get an opportunity to make tactical tweaks at the interval.
Who else but him?
Bayern have broken the deadlock already, with Lewandowski firing them in front inside four minutes...
WATCH: Flag denies Soucek (UK only)
Frustration for Hammers
Soucek has the ball in the net for West Ham, but the flag is up. Bowen forces a smart save from Pickford, with the rebound spilling to Soucek. He crashes into the roof of the goal from close range, but it won’t count.
Tomas Soucek has the ball in the net...but it's offside ❌— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 17, 2021
Watch live now on Sky Sports Premier League 📺 #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/l97xeyLhxW
Rice at quarterback
NFL action is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, and Rice is doing his best to fill quarterback duties for West Ham. He is seeing plenty of the ball, as the Hammers look for him to pull the strings, but a final pass to the end zone. For Everton, Iwobi has had an air shot at a dangerous cross from Gray in what is probably the best chance of a quiet contest.
Will Bayern's stars shine?
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 can't wait for this one 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#B04FCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/ljwHFZ76b2— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 17, 2021
Mixed messages
Benitez and Moyes doing their best to get messages across from the touchline, but are those words getting through? No clear direction as yet from either side, but the hosts are starting to play their way into the game after making a slow start.
Hammer time
No goals and few chances inside the opening 10 minutes at Goodison, but West Ham have looked bright. A couple of nervy moments for Toffees goalkeeper Pickford, but nothing to trouble him too much so far. Antonio, as always, has been putting himself about up top for the Hammers, but his most telling contribution so far has been collecting a yellow card for simulation.
Derby delight
Elsewhere today, Swansea have taken the spoils in a derby date with South Wales rivals Cardiff. Jake Bidwell put the finishing touches to a 3-0 win for the Swans in some style.
What a goal! Swansea make it 3-0.— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 17, 2021
📺 Watch Swansea City vs Cardiff City live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/nRjtzm60lR
Up and running
The first top-flight fixture of the day is underway at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez and David Moyes once crossed coaching swords on opposing sides of a fierce Merseyside derby divide, so need no introduction to one another.
Everton are looking for three points that will give them a best-ever start to a Premier League season, while West Ham are trying to equal a club-record run of seven games unbeaten away from home.
Bayern's diamonds
💎 @JamalMusiala— 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) October 17, 2021
💎 @AlphonsoDavies
💎 @OTRichards_
The future is in good hands. 💫#B04FCB pic.twitter.com/GXJ9FtTjfc
Czech mate
A machine in the middle of the park 🦾@LycamobileUK | #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/mF02V8nVW4— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 17, 2021
Rafa's Toffees are raring to go
Time to get to work. 💼#EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/wvG5jd8dec— Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2021
Team news: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Here’s how we will start things off today in #B04FCB 👇 pic.twitter.com/GkuRUDQjOS— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 17, 2021
Our XI for today's crunch tie 🔴⚪#B04FCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/gbCnhQeITM— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 17, 2021
Team news: Everton vs West Ham
🔵 | Your Everton team for #EVEWHU...#COYB #EFC pic.twitter.com/vQqjbeq9ea— Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2021
📋 Here's how we line up against Everton this afternoon...— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 17, 2021
COME ON YOU IRONS! ⚒@betway | #EVEWHU pic.twitter.com/8NWwl9kwbX
Today's order of play
Sunday's fixtures
There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures and intriguing subplots to be found today, from Newcastle’s first outing since their big-money takeover to Sergio Aguero being in line for his debut at Camp Nou.
We will bring you highlights all the way through until the close of play. In order of kick-off, today we have got:
1400: Everton vs West Ham
1430: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
1630: Newcastle vs Tottenham
1945: Juventus vs Roma
2000: Barcelona vs Valencia
(All times BST)
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!
Domestic football returned from the international break with a bang on Saturday, and Sunday promises more of the same.
Heavyweight outfits from across Europe are preparing to take to the field, with Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus among those in action.
We will keep you across all of the action as it happens, so settle in and enjoy the ride.