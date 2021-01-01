Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Barcelona & Juventus in action after Tottenham defeat Newcastle in Premier League

Depay Gavi Barcelona 2021
Thank you

2021-10-17T21:30:00Z

And with that, our coverage of another busy day of football action comes to a close.

There has been drama on-and-off the pitch at Newcastle as their new era began - fortunately with what looks to no longer be a tragic outcome - while elsewhere, Juventus and Barcelona have picked up big wins as they continue to look to rebuild their seasons from early woe.

They won't have much time for breath though - because the Champions League is back this week, folks! Until then, thank you for joining us - and have a great time!

Kean Juventus 2021
Juve set new Allianz record

2021-10-17T21:22:30Z

FT: Juventus 1-0 Roma

Mourinho: Roma deserved to win

2021-10-17T21:15:00Z

FT: Juventus 1-0 Roma

It's Jose Mourinho time - and the Roma boss feels his side deserved the victory, not Juvnetus.

“I can only say I saw a great Roma today. That’s what I told my players in the locker room,” he tells DAZN.

“I saw courage, confidence, belief. Obviously, the defeat will always be a defeat, but if I look at the project, that means looking at the growth of the team over time.

“I might see it differently to you, but I saw the team that deserved to win ended up losing. That is football.”

Barca claim crucial win

2021-10-17T20:53:00Z

FT: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

Three goals and three points for the Blaugrana - and Ronald Koeman has seen his side pick up what could be a massive result in their season.

They recover from an early Valencia concession to storm back to take victory, with Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay both at the heart of their revival.

For the former in particular, it is sweet after so long out.

Aguero makes return in La Liga

2021-10-17T20:47:00Z

Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

Lost in the backdraft of that goal is a pretty big moment - here comes Sergio Aguero off the bench for Barcelona!

The former Manchester City man - who famously came to the club to play alongside Lionel Messi and then promptly saw him leave for PSG - will get some crucial minutes under his belt.

One of the all-time Premier League greats, back to finish the job in La Liga.

GOAL: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

2021-10-17T20:45:00Z

(Philippe Coutinho)

That's the game for the Blaugrana!

Valencia have been in with a sniff of a result this second half, but they have not come up with the goods in time to stop Philippe Coutinho from surely winning it for Barcelona.

Sergio Dest sets him up and the close-range finish does the trick.

Juventus down Mourinho in Turin

2021-10-17T20:40:00Z

FT: Juventus 1-0 Roma

That's the full-time whistle - and the Bianconeri take the spoils against Jose Mourinho and company!

The Portuguese will surely have some of his usual words to say on that one.

But the hosts will be delighted to come away with the goods.

Newcastle issue medical update

2021-10-17T20:20:00Z

FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs

Mourinho madness

2021-10-17T20:06:00Z

Juventus 1-0 Roma

Walking with Memphis

2021-10-17T19:56:00Z

HT: Barcelona 2-1 Valencia

Barca lead at break

2021-10-17T19:48:00Z

Depay penalty edges hosts over Valencia

That's the whistle at Camp Nou too - and Barcelona are on course for a crucial three-point haul.

An absolute rocket from Ansu Fati and a penalty from Memphis Depay have got the Blaugrana on track here.

A welcome boost for Ronald Koeman.

GOAL: Barcelona 2-1 Valencia

2021-10-17T19:42:00Z

(Memphis Depay)

From the spot, Memphis Depay, step on up with that special delivery!

Ansu Fati is scythed down by Jose Gaya and a penalty comes the way of the Blaugrana.

Memphis Depay steps up and dispatches it like a first class letter. This postman does not need to ring twice!

Half-time in Turin

2021-10-17T19:35:00Z

Bianconeri lead action-packed half

There goes the whistle - and there goes Jose Mourinho to mull the half!

It could have been all square but Roma saw their penalty saved and now have to still find a way back into this one.

Plenty of time though.

Roma penalty saved!

2021-10-17T19:30:00Z

Juventus 1-0 Roma

Drama in Turin!

The visitors look to have got a goal, with Tammy Abraham bundling the last touch in but the offside call has come.

VAR however deems there to be a foul and the spot-kick is given - but Wojciech Szczesny reads it perfectly and moves to make the save!

Bruce intends to 'carry on'

2021-10-17T19:20:00Z

FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs

More from Steve Bruce with Match of the Day now, when asked on his future. It can't be easy for a man who knows that the writing is on the wall if everyone else is to be believed, can it?

"That is for other people to decide," he says. "Ever since I have walked into this club of ours, it is difficult. I knew how difficult was going to be with the frustrations.

"I will carry on as best I can until I hear otherwise. The owners have conducted themselves respectfully since they came in. As long as I hear otherwise, I will go into work tomorrow."

GOAL: Barcelona 1-1 Valencia

2021-10-17T19:15:00Z

(Ansu Fati)

Pick that one out!

Ansu Fati's wait has been a long one - and he has a lot of catching up to do! The Barcelona youngster absolutely drills a finish into the bottom far corner and that squares things up inside the first quarter-hour.

Just what Ronald Koeman would want to see.

The waiting is the hardest part...

2021-10-17T19:10:00Z

FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs

GOAL: Barcelona 0-1 Valencia

2021-10-17T19:05:00Z

(Jose Gaya)

That didn't take long!

Valencia cruise forward and it really is too easy for Jose Gaya to find a finish after a corner, defended with scrappy intent, falls at his feet outside the box.

He lashes a low curler in at the left post and wheels away in celebration.

GOAL: Juventus 1-0 Roma

2021-10-17T19:03:00Z

(Moise Kean)

Just what the doctor ordered at Allianz Stadium!

Rodrigo Bentancur gets the build-up touch and Moise Kean gets the finish, pushing a header into the back of the net.

The hosts lead. Jose Mourinho looks disgruntled.

Bruce: Excuse the idiot

2021-10-17T19:01:00Z

FT: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs

Steve Bruce's post-match comments have been marred by a heckler, as fervour continues to mount over the manager's future. His exit feels more a question of when than if.

But the former Manchester United great is still in charge for now, and these could well be his last comments.

"Excuse the idiot," he says, before continuing. "We have to defend better, be a little better to watch but as soon as we open ourselves up we concede at the minute.

"Spurs did not have to do much to score, there lies the problem. It is a problem we have had for a while and we have to keep working on it."

Barcelona v Valencia underway

2021-10-17T19:00:00Z

And, to conclude what has been another jam-packed weekend of club football, the under-fire Blaugrana are off against Valencia in La Liga!

Maybe Steve Bruce and Ronald Koeman could have a job swap? Just a thought.

And speaking of the supremo of Los Urracas...

Koeman Barcelona 2021
Juventus v Roma underway

2021-10-17T18:48:00Z

Kicking off at the usual continental time of a minute or so after it is meant to, the last Serie A game of the day is underway between Juventus and Roma!

The Bianconeri, looking to reclaim their crown, against Jose Mourinho, the man who has made a habit of delivering the spectacular, in victory or defeat.

This could be blockbuster.

Bayern love a record!

2021-10-17T18:46:12Z

No worries for Nuno

2021-10-17T18:45:24Z

Tottenham boss Nuno was pleased to see his side put the record straight on the field with three points on the field against Newcastle, while also reiterating that reports of Covid concern in the Spurs camp were wide of the mark.

He has told BBC Sport: "It did not start very well, we expected Newcastle to come strong but reacted very well. Then they stopped because of the fan and I have the info that he is OK.

"We knew we had to ignore the noise and do our job. We did not start well but did an amazing job after. Really proud of them.

"I would like to score more, the boys also but Newcastle are a good team with good defenders.

"When the news come and (Covid) results come, it is big confusion but it was false positives. It was a disruption in preparation but we could adapt and the result is here.

"We have to focus on Thursday now, playing away from home with a lot of travelling and that requires and extra effort from us."

Nuno Tottenham Newcastle 2021-22
Well wishes

2021-10-17T18:31:09Z

Harry Kane was among the goals for Spurs in their victory over Newcastle, but the thoughts of everyone at St James’ Park were with the supporter that had to be taken to hospital during the first-half.

Kane told Sky Sports: "Firstly we want to say best wishes to the guy in the stands, it was not a good sight to see. We hear that he might be stable now, so we’re thankful to the medical teams and the fans who were doing the CPR.

"Hopefully he’s OK and we wish him all the best from all the players at Tottenham.

"The game itself didn’t start great, we knew they were going to come out fast and they got their early goal. After that, we composed ourselves really well, created some good chances.

"The only disappointment is that we should have seen the game out, got the fourth, the fifth. We made it a bit more difficult at the end there."

Harry Kane Tottenham 2021-22
No scares for Napoli

2021-10-17T18:19:40Z

Quick thinking from Spurs star

2021-10-17T18:09:31Z

Sergio Reguilon was the one to alert medics and match officials to a medical emergency in the stands during Tottenham’s win over Newcastle, with his quick thinking to be applauded.

He has told BBC Sport: "I think three points is always a moment of happiness but for me more important is the guy (the supporter who received medical treatment), they are telling me he is OK and stable.

"I saw the fans waving and I saw a guy lying down, I saw something wrong had happened. I looked at the gaffer and he stopped the match. I think now everything is OK and 100% happiness.

"It was very strange, we went to the dressing room and I was looking at the man lying down, I was nervous because I don't like to watch that."

Andre Marriner Sergio Reguilon
End of the road?

2021-10-17T18:03:46Z

Juventus vs Roma team news

2021-10-17T17:53:29Z

Hitting back

2021-10-17T17:52:49Z

WATCH: Dier’s own goal (UK only)

2021-10-17T17:48:57Z

It did not cost Spurs in the end, but here – for those in the UK – is how Dier managed to put past his own goalkeeper late on against Newcastle...

FT: Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham

2021-10-17T17:47:28Z

Spurs seal the spoils

A new era opened for Newcastle at St James’ Park, but there was no change in fortune on the field.

The Magpies enjoyed a dream start, when Wilson scored inside two minutes, but Ndombele, Kane and Son hit back for the visitors. Shelvey was sent off late on to complete a fairly miserable evening for the home side, with Dier’s own goal counting for little come the final whistle.

There may be better times to come for them, but for now they remain second from bottom in the Premier League table.

Heung min Son Tottenham Newcastle 2021-22
GOAL: Newcastle 2-3 Tottenham

2021-10-17T17:42:27Z

Moment of madness from Dier. He hands Newcastle a lifeline with a bizarre own goal. He stopped to try and deal with a dipping free-kick, but bundled into his own neck as the ball flick off his face and onto his knee.

RED CARD: Shelvey sent off

2021-10-17T17:36:33Z

Shelvey was introduced as a second-half substitute on the hour mark, but he won’t see the game out. After collecting one yellow for a clumsy challenge, he gets another for tripping Reguilon as the Spanish full-back threatened to run away from him and in on goal. Newcastle down to 10.

Segio Reguilon Jonjo Shelvey Tottenham Newcastle 2021-22
Effort with no end product

2021-10-17T17:27:35Z

Both sides are pressing and creating openings in and around the opposition box, but neither can find a way through. With time running out, Spurs are easing their way to three points on the road. Can Newcastle stage a late fightback?

Matt Ritchie Heung min Son Newcastle Tottenham 2021-22
WATCH: Stand collapses!

2021-10-17T17:16:10Z

Putting on a show

2021-10-17T17:11:44Z

No further goals since Son added Tottenham’s third, but the visitors still look the more likely to add to their lead. The home support are doing their best to get the Magpies going, but it is Spurs putting on a show for the cameras so far.

Heung min Son Tottenham 2021-22
I’m a celebrity get me out of here!

2021-10-17T17:04:02Z

Ant McPartlin, along with Declan Donnelly, is in attendance at St James’ Park. They have not had much to shout about outside of the opening two minutes of the game.

Ant McPartlin Newcastle
Road warrior

2021-10-17T16:58:08Z

No excuses

2021-10-17T16:56:59Z

Everton boss Rafa Benitez was reluctant to look for excuses on the back of Everton’s narrow defeat to West Ham, with the Spaniard disappointed to concede from a corner in a game that saw him without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

He told BBC Sport: "We can talk about the corner, which was not a corner for me. You have to protect your keeper in the six-yard box and it something that is difficult to understand in England because that is why you have the six-yard box - to ensure the keeper is a bit more protected. Anyway it was a corner, we concede and after that we have to be better on the ball.

"The reaction was there but when you play against a very good team that is well organised you have to be more precise but we didn't do it.

"It was done and we cannot change anything.

"Any team losing their top scorers will have some issues and problems but we were winning without them and the team was really good without them."

Rafa Benitez Everton 2021-22
Was there a foul?

2021-10-17T16:56:36Z

West Ham boss David Moyes believes his side were good value for their 1-0 win at Everton, with any question of whether Michail Antonio fouled Jordan Pickford in the build to the corner which led to Angelo Ogbonna’s goal being shrugged off.

Moyes has told BBC Sport: "I had forgotten that part of the build-up to the goal. Maybe you can tell me better than I can because I've not seen it again to tell whether it was or wasn't.

"I think overall we deserved it because of the way we played, we played some really good stuff. We had a lot of the ball, maybe just in the final third we could have been a bit cleaner.”

David Moyes West Ham 2021-22
Double act

2021-10-17T16:48:34Z

HT: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

2021-10-17T16:43:42Z

Spurs in control

Spurs hold a two-goal lead at the interval following an elongated first-half. Newcastle burst out of the blocks, but were quickly pegged back. Thoughts of everyone remain with the supporter that required medical assistance and saw the first 45 brought to a halt at one stage.

Harry Kane Tottenham Newcastle 2021-22
GOAL: Newcastle 1-3 Tottenham

2021-10-17T16:40:48Z

Spurs immediately back into the stride. Kane is freed into the box after some great feet by Lucas, and he squares for Son to slide into an unguarded net.

Medical update

2021-10-17T16:34:32Z

Ready to resume

2021-10-17T16:32:14Z

The players are back on the pitch and are ready to resume after taking in a three-minute warm-up. Seven minutes of the first-half still to play.

Players to return

2021-10-17T16:26:11Z

An announcement inside St James’ Park has stated that the players will be returning to the field shortly to take in another warm-up. No update as yet regarding the supporter that required medical assistance.

Update

2021-10-17T16:18:08Z

The players are now heading back to the dressing rooms. Referee Andre Marriner consulted with police in the stands and has called a halt to the contest.

Newcastle United 2021-22
Medical emergency

2021-10-17T16:12:36Z

The game has been halted due to a medical emergency in the stands. The players quickly became aware of what was happening in the crowd and called for doctors, with a defibrillator on hand.

Off the bar

2021-10-17T16:10:52Z

Spurs within inches of adding a third. Lucas left all alone at a corner and flicks a header onto the crossbar. Newcastle can’t get a foothold in the game.

Lucas Moura Tottenham Newcastle 2021-22
WATCH: Kane's first PL goal of the season (UK only)

2021-10-17T16:02:45Z

Spurs striker lobs home

It was never going to take Kane long to get off the mark and here, for those in the UK, is how the England captain opened his Premier League goal account for 2021-22...

Happy hunting ground

2021-10-17T16:00:03Z

WATCH: Ndombele restores parity (UK only)

2021-10-17T15:59:00Z

For those in the UK, here is how Ndombele helped Spurs to hit back after falling behind early on...

Spooky goings on

2021-10-17T15:57:12Z

Worth noting that Napoli, who are about to get underway against Torino, have become the first team to release a kit just for the Halloween period – with said strip getting its first outing today…

GOAL: Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham

2021-10-17T15:53:40Z

Kane on target

Spurs turn the tie on its head. Kane with his first Premier League goal of the season. Great finish as he loops the ball over Darlow. The flag went up, but VAR intervened and the effort stands.

GOAL: Newcastle 1-1 Tottenham

2021-10-17T15:48:52Z

The joy does not last long for Newcastle as Spurs hit back. Clean sheets have been a problem for the Magpies, and they won’t collect one today. Ndombele restores parity as he passes the ball with pace into the top corner. Game on!

WATCH: Wilson opens new era for Newcastle (UK only)

2021-10-17T15:41:00Z

Dream start for Magpies

Here, for those in the UK, is how Callum Wilson opened a new era for Newcastle in style with the kind of finish that No.9s live for…

WATCH: Lewandowski’s backheel goal (UK only)

2021-10-17T15:37:54Z

Bayern striker on form

For those tuning in from the UK, here is how Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern Munich earlier with a typically classy finish…

GOAL: Newcastle 1-0 Tottenham

2021-10-17T15:32:24Z

Magpies in front

Dream start for the Magpies! Less than two minutes on the clock and the hosts are in front. Wilson gets across his man and powers a diving header past Lloris. The roof comes off St James’ Park and the new owners celebrate.

Party atmosphere

2021-10-17T15:30:10Z

Up and running in Newcastle vs Tottenham, with St James’ Park absolutely rocking. Can the hosts deliver for an expectant fan base or will Spurs play party poopers?

Message for new owners

2021-10-17T15:21:39Z

Newcastle now have money on the bank, but those in the stands are looking to make new owners aware that they will not be demanding results. Spirit means more to them than signings…

Newcastle fans
Bayern settle for five

2021-10-17T15:21:15Z

No second-half goals for Bayern Munich, but they didn’t need them. A dominant display from the defending champions as they crush Leverkusen 5-1 and put down another sizeable marker to domestic and continental rivals.

Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 2021-22
1,000 for Bruce, but how many more?

2021-10-17T15:10:03Z

Sticky time for Toffees

2021-10-17T15:02:42Z

High spirits at Newcastle

2021-10-17T15:00:30Z

Newcastle fans are ready to give a warm welcome to their new owners in a home date with Spurs.

No additions on the field as yet, but an exciting era is being opened off it...

Newcastle fans
Happy Hammers

2021-10-17T14:58:40Z

FT: Everton 0-1 West Ham

2021-10-17T14:51:46Z

Hammers take the points

One goal is enough for West Ham to leave Goodison Park with all three points. They were the better side on the day and will feel that they were good value for a narrow win – after surviving a late scare. Ogbonna’s glancing header proved to be the difference on the day, with ex-Everton boss David Moyes enjoying his latest return to Merseyside.

Declan Rice Everton West Ham 2021-22
One back for Leverkusen

2021-10-17T14:43:21Z

Too little, too late but Leverkusen have restored some pride by pulling one back against Bayern Munich. Just four more to go...

WATCH: Ogbonna's header for West Ham (UK only)

2021-10-17T14:41:33Z

Moyes' men in front

Here, for those based in the UK, is how Angelo Ogbonna broke the deadlock for West Ham against Everton...

No health issues at Spurs

2021-10-17T14:40:28Z

Tottenham have been quick to refute reports suggesting that there are Covid issues in their camp.

A statement from the club reads: “Following a number of reports regarding the health of our players, the Club would like provide clarity to events of the past 48 hours.

“After further analysis following Premier League protocol, two players – whose names will not be disclosed due to medical confidentiality – returned false positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday after returning from international duty.”

Nuno Espirito Santo Tottenham 2021-22
Set-piece kings

2021-10-17T14:39:09Z

GOAL: Everton 0-1 West Ham

2021-10-17T14:31:29Z

Hammers in front

A breakthrough at last! Ogbonna gets across Godfrey from a corner and glances past Pickford from close range. Will that spark Everton into life?

Angelo Ogbonna Everton West Ham 2021-22
A first in 57 years...

2021-10-17T14:28:13Z

Bodies on the line

2021-10-17T14:26:38Z

Keane among those throwing himself at everything in a bid to keep Everton on terms with West Ham. Antonio thinks he has a sight of goal at one stage, but the door is slammed in his face. A breakthrough is not going to come easily.

Michael Keane Michail Antonio Everton West Ham 2021-22
Bayern in complete control

2021-10-17T14:18:31Z

Half-time in a meeting between first and second in the Bundesliga, with the gulf in class currently standing at five clear goals...

Forwards not firing

2021-10-17T14:16:37Z

There is plenty of attacking talent on display at Goodison, with Toffees winger Gray among those to have enjoyed a productive season so far, but collective lines are being fluffed at present. Shooting boots appear to have been left at home.

Demarai Gray Everton 2021-22
Five for Bayern

2021-10-17T14:08:00Z

Four goals in the space of eight minutes for Bayern and they are now five in front against out-of-sorts Leverkusen. Safe to say that is game over before half-time has been reached! Muller has got in on the act, while Gnbary has matched Lewandowski by bagging a brace.
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2021-22
Little to shout about

2021-10-17T14:06:47Z

Everton and West Ham continue to keep each other at arm’s length early in the second half. Ogbonna has thrown himself in front of a shot from Iwobi, with a goal needed to bring this game to life.

Seamus Coleman Everton 2021-22
Bayern go two up

2021-10-17T14:00:59Z

Lewandowski has his second for Bayern inside half an hour. No mistake from the Pole as he turns home from close range following good work by Davies.

All quiet in Madrid

2021-10-17T13:52:03Z

It is around this time that we should have been bringing you team news from Spain, but Madrid giants Atletico and Real have both seen their games postponed this weekend as a result of South American World Cup qualifiers running into the early hours of Friday morning European time. They will both return to action in midweek Champions League competition.

Ancelotti Inter Real Madrid Champions League
HT: Everton 0-0 West Ham

2021-10-17T13:46:47Z

All square on Merseyside

No goals at Goodison. The hosts have had the better chances, but the visitors have looked the better team. Plenty of room for improvement as Benitez and Moyes get an opportunity to make tactical tweaks at the interval.

Alex Iwobi Everton West Ham 2021-22
Who else but him?

2021-10-17T13:37:43Z

Bayern have broken the deadlock already, with Lewandowski firing them in front inside four minutes...

Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 2021-22
WATCH: Flag denies Soucek (UK only)

2021-10-17T13:35:54Z

Frustration for Hammers

Soucek has the ball in the net for West Ham, but the flag is up. Bowen forces a smart save from Pickford, with the rebound spilling to Soucek. He crashes into the roof of the goal from close range, but it won’t count.

Rice at quarterback

2021-10-17T13:30:16Z

NFL action is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, and Rice is doing his best to fill quarterback duties for West Ham. He is seeing plenty of the ball, as the Hammers look for him to pull the strings, but a final pass to the end zone. For Everton, Iwobi has had an air shot at a dangerous cross from Gray in what is probably the best chance of a quiet contest.

Declan Rice Everton West Ham 2021-22
Mixed messages

2021-10-17T13:20:25Z

Benitez and Moyes doing their best to get messages across from the touchline, but are those words getting through? No clear direction as yet from either side, but the hosts are starting to play their way into the game after making a slow start.

Rafa Benitez David Moyes Everton West Ham 2021-22
Hammer time

2021-10-17T13:10:38Z

No goals and few chances inside the opening 10 minutes at Goodison, but West Ham have looked bright. A couple of nervy moments for Toffees goalkeeper Pickford, but nothing to trouble him too much so far. Antonio, as always, has been putting himself about up top for the Hammers, but his most telling contribution so far has been collecting a yellow card for simulation.

Michail Antonio West Ham Everton 2021-22
Derby delight

2021-10-17T13:01:15Z

Elsewhere today, Swansea have taken the spoils in a derby date with South Wales rivals Cardiff. Jake Bidwell put the finishing touches to a 3-0 win for the Swans in some style.

Up and running

2021-10-17T13:00:08Z

The first top-flight fixture of the day is underway at Goodison Park. Rafa Benitez and David Moyes once crossed coaching swords on opposing sides of a fierce Merseyside derby divide, so need no introduction to one another.

Everton are looking for three points that will give them a best-ever start to a Premier League season, while West Ham are trying to equal a club-record run of seven games unbeaten away from home.

David Moyes Rafa Benitez Everton Liverpool
Today's order of play

2021-10-17T12:25:02Z

Sunday's fixtures

There are plenty of eye-catching fixtures and intriguing subplots to be found today, from Newcastle’s first outing since their big-money takeover to Sergio Aguero being in line for his debut at Camp Nou.

We will bring you highlights all the way through until the close of play. In order of kick-off, today we have got:

1400: Everton vs West Ham

1430: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

1630: Newcastle vs Tottenham

1945: Juventus vs Roma

2000: Barcelona vs Valencia

(All times BST)

Sergio Aguero
Welcome to Goal Matchday Live!

2021-10-17T12:20:05Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage!

Domestic football returned from the international break with a bang on Saturday, and Sunday promises more of the same.

Heavyweight outfits from across Europe are preparing to take to the field, with Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus among those in action.

We will keep you across all of the action as it happens, so settle in and enjoy the ride.

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Champions League 2020-21
