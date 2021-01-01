Matchday LIVE: England vs Denmark updates, news and TV reaction

When Raheem Sterling tucked in the sole finish against Croatia at Wembley in the Three Lions' opening game of Euro 2020, in Group D, a wave of relief passed through those assembled - but even the dreamers amid England's faithful might have seen their patience tested.

Gareth Southgate's steadfast, defensively-orientated football yielded a blank draw against Scotland and another narrow one-goal win over the Czech Republic, neither game a surefire sign of a team hitting their straps at the right time.

But then, the epoch-defining win over Germany seemed to light the nation's fuse once more, a generational result given how often they have chocked against their old enemy - and a subsequent trip to Rome to rout Ukraine showed that they have only grown in confidence since. They're home today - and on Sunday too, if they get there, in a major psychological boost to their chances.