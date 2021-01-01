Matchday LIVE: England, Scotland and Netherlands enjoy Euro 2020 warm-up friendly wins

Jordan Henderson was happy to be back on the field for England.

The midfielder missed the midweek match against Austria and came on in the second half for the Three Lions on Sunday, but scuppered a chance to double his side's lead with a penalty.

He said: "Feeling very good, to get back onto the pitch was pleasing for me. I came through 45 minutes after a while out so happy with that and felt pretty good as well during the game. Delighted with that and have another week's training until the first game so hopefully I can recover well.

"I didn't need to take any risks with the Austria friendly, I have been training hard with the England team and did not feel 100% going into that game. We thought the wisest thing to do was to get ready for the Romania game and I felt good and it was important. Overall, the right decision. I am getting stronger all the time."

Asked about the penalty, Henderson said: "I was confident but it was a good save, it wasn't a great penalty, a good height for the goalkeeper but I am not too bothered. It would have been nice to cap the comeback off with a goal."