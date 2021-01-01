Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg

Ex-Blues man out to spoil old team's plans

If there's anything to match the psychological boost of Ramos' return though, then it is the potential red flag of Eden Hazard, held out to the bull horns of his old club.

The Belgian swapped Stamford Bridge for Santiago Bernabeu in a somewhat acrimonious move at the start of last season - and since then, he has played less than 40 games for them, beset by a slew of injuries.

He's finally shaken off his latest problem at the most opportune moment, to return to London and the scenes of his most famous heroics in English football - but can he really be the key to toppling Tuchel and company?