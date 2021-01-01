Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid in action

Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa

Now here is a blow Manchester United didn't need. They've been racking up position and possession, with the shots to match - but there's no breakthrough and now Luke Shaw has been forced off through injury.

The England man has been having some running repairs as he goes, but is unable to continue now. He leaves the field under his own steam so hopefully it is not too serious as problems go.

Diogo Dalot replaces him.