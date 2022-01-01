Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea vs Arsenal, Man City vs Brighton, plus Real Madrid, Juventus & PSG in action

Stay right up to date with GOAL's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Team news: Manchester City vs Brighton

Today's schedule

No matter what league you're looking to follow, there's certainly a big game on today!

In England, all eyes will be on Arsenal's clash with Chelsea as the Gunners look to make a push towards the top four. Meanwhile, there's also a title race to keep an eye on, as Manchester City look to keep pace with Liverpool atop the league as they take on Brighton.

Spanish giants Real Madrid are closing in on a title of their own, and they'll be facing Osasuna as they inch closer as rivals Atletico Madrid take on Granada. French champions PSG, meanwhile, visit Angers, while Juventus look to continue their top-four push as they face Fiorentina.

And then there's some action in Germany as RB Leipzig host Union Berlin.

Which games will you be keeping an eye on?

Welcome!

Hello all and welcome to GOAL's Matchday LIVE for Wednesday's games.

It surely will be a busy one with big games scheduled allover Europe so sit back, relax and follow along as we keep you updated through what should be a fun day of football