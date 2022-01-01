Matchday LIVE: Chelsea, Juventus, Lille & Villarreal in Champions League last-16 action

Chelsea 1-0 Lille
It's a promising showing from Chelsea since the restart, surging forward and Christian Pulisic doing well to initiate attack and put pressure on Lille. It's much improved from the Blues.
Welcome to Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JEPi580kmX— GOAL (@goal) February 22, 2022
HT: Chelsea 1-0 Lille, Villarreal 0-1 Juventus
The half-time scorelines are as you'd expect, Chelsea leading against a resilient Lille side and Villarreal trailing to Juventus.
Chelsea opened their last-16 account with plenty of gusto and fervor, but their intensity scaled back steeply after Kai Havertz scored early in the half. Lille have been showing some fight of their own, succeeding in not allowing the Blues to dictate the game.
Renato Sanches with a chance now for Lille from distance, but it goes way over the crossbar and into Row Z.
Better from Chelsea in the last five or so minutes, trying to get forward more with some clever passes. They still need to do more work to put some pressure on the Lille box, though, with the final cross always going wayward – with Marco Alonso particularly unimpressive tonight. The Blues have been pretty subdued since their opening 10 minutes.
Chelsea have taken a backseat in this game following their early lead...
Thomas Tuchel is angry at his players, still finding a lot wrong with the performance and increasingly so. Lille edging their way back in after being blown away in the early stages. #CFC #UCL— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 22, 2022
Still 1-0 to Chelsea, after several good plays forward from either side.
Been pretty quiet from this man since scoring in just the eighth minute...
Kai Havertz LOVES a Champions League goal 😍 pic.twitter.com/YaODqEWNuq— GOAL (@goal) February 22, 2022
Kai Havertz has already had more touches of the ball today in 14 minutes than Lukaku had for 90+ minutes vs Crystal Palace. (8 to Rom's 7). #CFC #UCL— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 22, 2022
WATCH: Havertz opens scoring for Chelsea
KING KAI 💥— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022
Havertz opens the scoring on his 50th Chelsea start 👏 pic.twitter.com/TGL2UuC9EO
Lille have a decent chance on goal, but Edouard Mendy is there, reliable as always, and clears the ball.
Chelsea have kept good rhythm since taking an early 1-0 lead, but Lille look strong themselves - and could very well score an equaliser before half-time.
Ben Chilwell gets a surprise shower from the sprinklers as he shows off the Club World Cup 🚿 pic.twitter.com/lEjoj5VEWo— GOAL (@goal) February 22, 2022
WATCH: Vlahovic nets after 36 seconds
Welcome to the Champions League, Dušan Vlahović 🙌🤩— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 22, 2022
The Serbian striker scores just THIRTY-ONE SECONDS into his #UCL debut 😳👏
What a start he's made to life at Juventus! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/lSqlQYS2l4
DUSAN VLAHOVIC SCORES 32 SECONDS INTO HIS #UCL DEBUT. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wJ5o8tHCVM— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 22, 2022
Dusan Vlahovic scores after just 32 seconds on his Champions League debut 🎯 pic.twitter.com/zIBALoUMKR— GOAL (@goal) February 22, 2022
GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Lille
(Havertz)
HE SCORES! It's third time lucky for Kai Havertz as he scores with his third attempt on goal, and Chelsea take the lead against Lille after just nine minutes.
Oof! Chelsea have another really great chance to go 1-0 up after another great Kai Havertz chance, but it forces a save.
CLOSE! Kai Havertz is 1v1 with the goalkeeper and has a fantastic chance to give the Blues an early lead, but it's skied overhead.
GOAL! Villarreal 0-1 Juventus
(Vlahovic)
Juventus take the lead after just barely a minute! Dusan Vlahovic slots it in for his new side with a fine finish.
Kick-off: Chelsea vs Lille, Villarreal vs Juventus
And off we go!
The defending European champions have kicked off their last-16 account at home to Lille, while Juventus have traveled to Villarreal.
The Club World Cup comes to Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/CnlIA4g4aO— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 22, 2022
🗣 Tuchel: 'Lukaku was exhausted'
Thomas Tuchel on BT Sport: "I felt he (Romelu Lukaku) was a bit tired and exhausted, he has played a lot, extra-times, travelling and it was not the best performance (v Crystal Palace) so maybe it is easier to come off the bench and turn things around if needed.
"The two systems are not too different, we played 4-1-4-1 against Palace and now we have closer distances in passing. We have four players for the counter-attacks and if in doubt then go with what everyone is used to. We felt no need to change it.
"Perfect stage for the underdog to overperform, Lille are a physical team, disciplined team and have absolutely nothing to lose. It makes their preparation easier but we are here to give them a hard time, implement our style and intensity and take care of the result by performance and work rate."
Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are all watching the warm up together in Chelsea regulation puffer jackets. #CFC #UCL— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 22, 2022
🗣 Update from Tuchel
Tuchel has explained that tiredness is the reason for benching Lukaku against Lille. He had started 10 games in a row: "He looked a little exhausted and you have to consider he played a lot." #CFC #UCL— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 22, 2022
1 - Unai Emery has only won 1 of his 6 games in the knockout stages of the #UCL (D1 L4), losing the last 3 in a row. Indeed, Emery has seen his side be eliminated in all 3 of his previous Round of 16 ties – once with Valencia in 2010-11 and with PSG in 16-17 and 17-18. Defiance. pic.twitter.com/Nj3F6ol67O— OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 22, 2022
Team news: Villarreal vs Juventus
Villarreal XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Capoue, Lo Celso, Parejo, Moreno, Danjuma, Chukwueze
Juventus XI: Szczesny, De Sciglio, Danilo, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Rabiot, Morata, Vlahovic
Team news: Chelsea vs Lille
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ziyech, Havertz
Lille XI: Jardim, Andre, Bamba, Botman, Celik, David, Djalo, Fonte, Onana, Sanches, Xeka
Your Chelsea team news tonight! 🔵@ParimatchGlobal | #CheLil pic.twitter.com/qrgfZJeYqF— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 22, 2022
We've got two Champions League last-16 double headers on the menu today, with Chelsea facing Lille and Villarreal hosting Juventus.
Join us for the ride – team news coming soon!