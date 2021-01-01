Matchday LIVE: Chelsea host Arsenal, Juventus, Milan, Inter, Atletico Madrid & PSG also in action

Arteta speaks pregame: A log of changes to make going forward
“We have already had an incredible amount of changes at the club over the past year or so, more than ever," Arteta said.
“There are a lot of things that had to be done and they have been done, a lot of changes to make and a lot of them have been made. Now it is time to evolve.
“There's great potential [with the young players], they've shown that this season. They are ready to take responsibility in important moments. They have the level to do it, they have the hunger to do it and they have the right senior players around them to help them as well.
"It's about how we click and how we are consistent because we've shown that on the day we can compete and beat the top teams but through 38 games, we haven't done it."
Chelsea and Arsenal teams are in!
Before Arsenal face Chelsea, our Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts looked ahead to the club's summer plans and what sort of overhaul should be expected for Mikel Arteta's squad.
Teams are also in for Inter-Roma
Teams are also in for the Serie A champions-elect Inter as they take on Roma.
Inter XI: Radu; Skriniar, Ranocchia, D'Ambrosio; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Perisic; Lukaku, Sanchez.
Toma XI: Fuzato; Karsdorp, Mancini, Kumbulla, Santon; Darboe, Cristante; Pedro, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko
Juventus XI is in!
Here's Juventus' team to take on Sassuolo: Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, Arthur, Rabiot, Kulusevski; Dybala, Ronaldo
As things stand, Juve are three points behind fourth-place AC Milan.
Hello folks, and welcome to today's matchday blog!
Another busy day of football on the cards today as Chelsea are set to host Arsenal in the day's marquee match.
But that clash between London giants is far from the only big match on the schedule. In Italy, Juventus will fight for a Champions League spot against Sassuolo while Inter and AC Milan face Roma and Torino, respectively.
Elsewhere, PSG are in the Coupe de France final against Montepellier while Atletico Madrid can move closer to La Liga's title with a win over Real Sociedad.