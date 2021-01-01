Matchday LIVE: Leicester win FA Cup after VAR drama, Juventus claim crucial win over Inter & more

Tommy T feels Chelsea played well and were unlucky.

He said: "We are disappointed and not angry with our performance from the boys. I think the performance is enough to win it. I think today we were unlucky and we've never hidden that we need to have that to win at this level. You need momentum, decision making, little details, the referee.

"I think we defended well, counter-pressed well, didn't allow counter-attacks by one of the best counter-attacking sides in Europe.

"Our decision making in the first half was too hectic, we tried to force the solution. We created two against two and three against three situations that were more promising than we made of it.

"We conceded a goal from nothing. It's a fantastic goal and a lucky goal. We have a chance from Mason, an offisde goal that was very close. We were unlucky today."