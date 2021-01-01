Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Leicester win FA Cup after VAR drama, Juventus claim crucial win over Inter & more




Roma celebrating Lazio
That's all, folks

2021-05-15T21:05:37Z

On that note, a low one for West Ham, we will close things down.

Until tomorrow, with the highlights being some title excitement in Spain and France, and Champions League qualification battles in England and Italy.

Thanks for tuning in.

Blow for West Ham

2021-05-15T20:54:39Z

The reaction of West Ham's players at full time told the story.

 

FT! Brighton 1-1 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:51:03Z

Spoils shared, and a point is not really good enough for West Ham. Even three would have only provided them with an outside shot at Champions League qualification, but they now seem certain to fall short. It’s still been an impressive effort given some tipped Moyes’ side for relegation.

Brighton 1-1 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:48:08Z

90 - Massive appeals for a West Ham penalty after a cross from Lingard but VAR says nothing to see. Desperate stuff now for West Ham. Three extra minutes to be played.

GOAL! Brighton 1-1 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:45:40Z

87 - Hope for West Ham as Benrahma picks up the ball on the edge of the box and curls his shot into the corner. A glorious finish. Still time for West Ham to grab a winner.

GOAL! Brighton 1-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:43:04Z

84 - Disaster for West Ham. A brilliant run from Welbeck who latches on to a fine pass from Percy Tau and dinks his shot over Fabianski. Hammers’ Champions League dreams are going up in smoke.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:41:00Z

83 - CHANCE! A brilliant cross from Benrahma and Dawson rises unchallenged from eight yards but glances the ball wide of the far post. The agony for David Moyes.

FT! Roma 2-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T20:37:46Z

Roma take derby honours and it also ends Lazio’s hopes of Champions League qualification.

 

RED CARD! Roma 2-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T20:35:18Z

87 - To rub salt into Lazio the wounds, Acerbi is dismissed. He’s had a torrid time against Dzeko and is given a second yellow for a pull of the shirt.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:32:13Z

72 - Everybody loves a bit of eccentric goalkeeping. Robert Sanchez delivers when dashing off his line to beat Fornals to the ball, only to retreat. But he does not retreat the whole way. He stands 15 yards from his goal near the goalline. It was so eccentric it appeared to confuse Fornals who in trying to pick out a team-mate in the middle of an unguarded goal gifted the ball to Sanchez.

GOAL! Roma 2-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T20:23:57Z

78 - A hammer blow for Lazio. Roma have been the brighter of the two sides since weathering an early storm and Pedro climbs off the bench to double the lead. He shrugs off a couple of challenges and curls home a superb left-footed shot from 20 yards.
Roma Lazio Serie A 15052021
Roma 1-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T20:20:09Z

75 - CLOSE. Lazio have not done much in the second half, but from nowhere Immobile produces a back-heel flick on goal that Furzato does superbly to save.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:13:53Z

55 - A third chance for Jahanbakhsh in a matter of minutes. He pressures Cresswell into a poor defensive header and races onto the loose ball. He dinks his shot over Fabianski but the ball grazes the post.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:11:56Z

53 - Brighton have come to life. It’s Jahanbakhsh who gets round the back again and shoots powerfully towards goal, and Fabianski is forced to parry the ball away.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:08:17Z

50 - Brighton spring in behind the West Ham defence and Jahanbakhsh has a chance to pick out Welbeck in the middle but Fabianski is superbly placed to smother the danger.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:04:27Z

46 - Bright start to the second half from West Ham. Antonio shrugs off defenders like ragdolls but is off balance when shooting and blazes over.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T20:02:35Z

Back underway on the south coast.

Roma 1-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T19:52:50Z

Back underway in the Rome derby

HT - Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T19:46:57Z

Brighton survived a barrage of late pressure to keep themselves on level terms but will need to show more in the second half if they are to keep West Ham at bay.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T19:45:41Z

44 - Soucek with a fierce drive from the edge of the area. The ball is beaten away by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and the rebound bounces over the onrushing Fornals. Hammers piling on the pressure now.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T19:42:40Z

41 - Big chance for West Ham as Cresswell picks out Fornals on the edge of the area. He looks up and aims for the far corner but the shot is blocked and subsequent pleas for a penalty for handball are waved away.

HT - Roma 1-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T19:37:53Z

Roma lead at the break thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's volley.

Besiktas champions of Turkey

2021-05-15T19:36:37Z

Over in Turkey, the Super Lig went to Besiktas by the narrowest of margins.  Besiktas and Galatasaray were locked together on 84 points, but the former had a goal difference one better than their rivals and clinched the title thanks to Rachid Ghezzal’s penalty 20 minutes from time in their 2-1 win over Goztepe.

 

GOAL! Roma 1-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T19:31:22Z

42 - After weathering a storm, Roma hit Lazio with a sucker punch. Dzeko latches on to a through ball from El Shaarawy and pulls the ball back for Mkhitaryan to slot home. A huge blow to Lazio’s top-four hopes.

Tuchel defends selection

2021-05-15T19:27:44Z

The Chelsea boss caused a stir by playing Reece James at centre-back and Cesar Azpilicueta at wing-back. He felt the decision was justified to counter the threat of Jamie Vardy, and that Azpilicueta was close to scoring.

"We changed the position because we knew about the position of Jamie Vardy," Tuchel said. "We wanted Reece's power and acceleration to eliminate the threat. He did fantastic today. I'm very happy.

"If Azpi had scored the goal it would've been a great decision. It was a decision for tactical reasons and I'm very happy with how we defended in general today."

Roma 0-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T19:27:17Z

38 - Lazio continue to press and this time the chance falls to Milinkopvic-Savic, but his shot is tame and easy for Fuzato. You get the feeling Lazio need to take one of these chances.

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T19:24:36Z

24 - After a positive start from West Ham, Brighton are coming into the game now and Fabianski dashes off his line to snuff out a chance.

Roma 0-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T19:23:38Z

34 - Lazio are pressing and have a goal disallowed, with Muriqi ruled offside.

Roma 0-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T19:15:18Z

28 - SAVE! - Milinkovic-Savic wins possession and feeds Luis Alberto whose shot is well saved by Daniel Fuzato.

Tuchel reaction

2021-05-15T19:10:50Z

Tommy T feels Chelsea played well and were unlucky.

He said: "We are disappointed and not angry with our performance from the boys. I think the performance is enough to win it. I think today we were unlucky and we've never hidden that we need to have that to win at this level. You need momentum, decision making, little details, the referee.

"I think we defended well, counter-pressed well, didn't allow counter-attacks by one of the best counter-attacking sides in Europe.

"Our decision making in the first half was too hectic, we tried to force the solution. We created two against two and three against three situations that were more promising than we made of it.

"We conceded a goal from nothing. It's a fantastic goal and a lucky goal. We have a chance from Mason, an offisde goal that was very close. We were unlucky today."

Brighton 0-0 West Ham

2021-05-15T19:00:31Z

We’re underway. The Hammers have an outside chance of European qualification and will be pressing hard against the Seagulls.

Rodgers reaction

2021-05-15T18:50:06Z

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was overjoyed to deliver FA Cup glory.

"It's an amazing feeling, I wasn't aware before I came to Leicester that they'd never won the FA cup, they'd lost in four finals previous so to be able to give that to the owners and the fans, so special," he told the BBC. "So proud, the board players staff, supporters, an amazing day for the city, so proud for everyone.

"The success of this team and club is getting to positions like this and competing, the so-called bigger clubs are expected to win but our success is competing and if we can perform like today we can go and win, what a day for everyone involved with Leicester."

Roma 0-0 Lazio

2021-05-15T18:48:38Z

Kick off in the Rome derby. Lazio have an outside chance (it is a slender chance) of snatching a Champions League place so will be pushing hard against Roma.

A family affair

2021-05-15T18:40:54Z

Great scenes on the pitch as chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was brought in to join the celebrations by Schmeichel.

Srivaddhanaprabha was embraced by all the players and then handed the trophy to continue the celebrations.

Joy for Leicester fans

2021-05-15T18:32:36Z

It was devastation for Chelsea, but the scenes of celebration among the Leicester supporters shows just how much football has missed the fans. They will be celebrating long into the night.
Leicester City FA Cup 2020-21
Foxes lift the cup

2021-05-15T18:27:20Z

Joy for Leicester

Schmeichel collects the FA Cup and summons club captain Wes Morgan to lift the trophy and the party can begin for the Foxes.
Brendan Rodgers Leicester 2020-21
Schmeichel reaction

2021-05-15T18:19:55Z

The goalkeeper gave his thoughts to the BBC: “I can’t begin to describe it. What a day. It’s what dreams are made of. I’ve dreamt of this since i was a child. The performance today, the determination. I am so proud of everybody.

“Everybody at the club has been sensational. We do things together and do things properly.

“Today, for the fans, it is amazing.

“Youri, wow. What a finish.  

“Today is an amazing day. We will enjoy it, but we are training tomorrow as we play them again on Tuesday in a massive, massive game.”

Foxes celebrating wildly

2021-05-15T18:13:44Z

You can’t help but be a bit thrilled for Leicester. Schmeichel celebrating wildly and getting the plaudits from his team-mates and rightly so for two stunning saves.
Leicester celebrating Youri Tielemans goal 2020-21
FT - Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-15T18:09:28Z

Leicester are FA Cup winners for the first time. It wasn’t a classic, but the goal from Tielemans was good enough to win any game. Throw in a bit of VAR controversy at the end and the fans at Wembley were given plenty to talk about.

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-15T18:04:59Z

89 - DRAMA AT THE DEATH!

Chelsea think they are level as Wes Morgan turns the ball into his own net. It’s a brilliant run from Chilwell who drives the ball across goal. Soyuncu attempts to clear but fires it at Morgan and it ricochets into the net. But VAR takes a look and Chilwell is offside.

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-15T18:01:31Z

87 - Schmeichel with a stunning save. Mount fires a fierce shot on goal from 12 yards, and the Dane dives to his left to push it round the post. It was a brilliant stop.

FT - Juventus 3-2 Inter

2021-05-15T17:56:34Z

Juventus hold on for the win as they continue their push for Champions League qualification. It goes down to the final weekend now.
Juan Cuadrado Federico Chiesa Juventus 2020-21
Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-15T17:56:11Z

82 - Werner is replaced by Giroud. Can fully understand that as the German has not done much and Giroud is a big-game player who has won FA Cups.

Leicester bring on Captain Morgan. Wes to organise it at the back.

Juventus 3-2 Inter

2021-05-15T17:53:04Z

90 - Ten against ten now as Brozovic is sent off for a second bookable offence.

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-15T17:52:12Z

78 - Chilwell rises high to head towards the bottom corner and Schmeichel springs to his right to make a brilliant save.

GOAL! Juventus 3-2 Inter

2021-05-15T17:48:54Z

(Cuadrado, 87)

Perisic trips Cuadrado in the box and it’s a penalty to Juventus.  Cuadrado takes responsibility and turns the ball home.

A mad game of football with so much on the line.

GOAL! Juventus 2-2 Inter

2021-05-15T17:46:24Z

(Chiellini, 84)

Chiellini turns the ball into his own net only for the officials to rule it out. VAR steps in and views that it was a foul by Chiellini so it is overturned and Inter are level.

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-15T17:42:27Z

67 - SUBS! Chelsea turn to Captain America, Christian Pulisic. Ben Chilwell on as well for Ziyech and Alonso.

Juventus 2-1 Inter

2021-05-15T17:38:38Z

73 - Chance for Inter but De Ligt is on hand to hack clear with Lautaro ready to pounce.

GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Leicester

2021-05-15T17:37:51Z

(Tielemans, 63)  - What a hit, son. Tielemans strides forward with the ball and lets fly from 25 yards and it rockets into the top corner. He's been the best player on the park, to be fair.

 

Juventus 2-1 Inter

2021-05-15T17:32:17Z

70 - Juventus sub off Ronaldo for Morata and at first glance he did not look best pleased.

 

We have a shot on target!

2021-05-15T17:30:30Z

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T17:28:11Z

53 - We have our first effort on goal as Kante digs out a cross from the right and Alonso heads towards goal. Schmeichel could have caught it in his cap, but he’s not wearing one so wisely went with his hands instead.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T17:21:24Z

49 - Second half following a similar path to the first with plenty of effort but a lack of quality. Who is going to blink first?
Caglar Soyuncu Hakim Ziyech Leicester Chelsea 2020-21
Juventus 2-1 Inter

2021-05-15T17:17:03Z

RED CARD! Bentancur sent off for Juve for a second bookable offence. Game on now.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T17:03:12Z

Half-time and we were right to say it would be cagey. Still, I bet the crowd would be happy to be watching rain run down the wall, just to get out of the house.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T16:56:27Z

43 - A half chance for Soyuncu who meets a free kick at the near post but is unable to direct his effort on target. He was outside the frame of the goal so never easy under pressure.

GOAL! Juventus 2-1 Inter

2021-05-15T16:50:44Z

(Cuadrado, 35)

Juve back in front on the stroke of half-time. The Colombian lets fly from distance and the ball takes a deflection over Handanovic. The top-four dream is back on.


That's now half-time.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T16:48:49Z

33 - Blow for Leicester as Jonny Evans is forced off. It was a big gamble to play him on the back of his injury last week, but he never looked comfortable and is now being replaced by Marc Albrighton.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T16:45:58Z

29 - Big chance! Chelsea continue to turn the screw and Azpilicueta is within a whisker of putting his side ahead, but he’s just unable to reach a cross at the far post. Thiago Silva's cross was heading towards the Spaniard, but a flick from team-mate Werner took the ball out of his reach.

Arrest him

2021-05-15T16:40:24Z

Nothing quite like making light of breaking the law during a pandemic.

 

GOAL! Juventus 1-1 Inter

2021-05-15T16:37:55Z

(Lukaku, 35)

Big Rom makes no mistake from the spot to draw Inter level following a foul by De Ligt on Lautaro.


Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta dancing a jig od delight right now.

Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T16:33:36Z

16 - First positive moment for Leicester who spring forward down the right, but Reece James is on hand to snuff out the chance as it fell to Jamie Vardy.

GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Inter

2021-05-15T16:26:05Z

(Ronaldo, 24)

Darmian penalised for a foul on Chiellini in the box. Ronaldo’s spot kick is saved by Handanovic but the Portuguese is alert to turn the rebound home.

It's Ronaldo's 29th goal of the season in Serie A. Not bad for a supposedly bad season.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating Juventus Inter
Chelsea 0-0 Leicester

2021-05-15T16:21:38Z

5 - Chelsea making the early running and a wild swipe at the ball that did not prove costly from Caglar Soyuncu suggests early nerves in the Leicester camp.

Juventus 0-0 Inter

2021-05-15T16:16:57Z

10 - Juventus with an early chance, Dejan Kulusevski sees his effort blocked by Milan Skriniar.

Kick off at Wembley

2021-05-15T16:14:27Z

We’re underway at Wembley and this could be a cagey affair. Chelsea and Leicester meet again a few days later and as sad as it sounds, it could be a more important outcome with both chasing Champions League qualification via the league.

Fans making themselves heard

2021-05-15T16:04:18Z

We’re 15 minutes from kick off of the FA Cup final and it’s an absolute delight to hear the crowd at Wembley. Long may that continue.
Chelsea Leicester City supporters
Milestone for Theo

2021-05-15T15:55:19Z

It seems like Theo Walcott has been around forever. Actually, he has:

 

FT: Southampton 3-1 Fulham

2021-05-15T15:54:17Z

The Cottagers need a win on the final day of the season to get to 30 points.

Bob has spoken

2021-05-15T15:52:46Z

Lewandowski is thrilled to have equalled Gerd Muller's scoring record.

 

Meanwhile, in Scotland

2021-05-15T15:43:36Z

Stevie G celebrates Rangers' title glory and not a chance he was slipping over.

 

Southampton 3-1 Fulham

2021-05-15T15:41:48Z

(Walcott, 82)

Theo Walcott fires past Areola to restore Saints' two-goal cushion.

Southampton 2-1 Fulham

2021-05-15T15:34:46Z

(Carvalho, 75)

Fulham find their voice. Shame for the Cottagers that they could not have done it earlier in the season. Big moment for Carvalho who finds the net on his full Premier League debut.

Tella on target for Saints

2021-05-15T15:30:00Z

Fulham are heading out of the Premier League with a whimper, they now trail Saints 2-0.
Southampton celebrating Nathan Tella goal 2020-21
Full times in in Germany

2021-05-15T15:25:04Z

Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Hoffenheim

Augsburg 2-0 Werder Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Union Berlin

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-2 Stuttgart

Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich

Hertha Berlin 0-0 Koln

Schalke 4-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund the big winners, with BVB now having Champions League qualification in their grasp.

Werder, Koln and Bielefeld still in danger of the drop and will fight it out on the final day. 

FT - Freiburg 2-2 Bayern

2021-05-15T15:22:27Z

Spoils shared and after drawing level with Gerd Muller, Lewy could not get the record on his own. 

Nervous times for those editors who have betted the bank on a content plan that revolves around the Pole breaking the record.

Werner starts for Chelsea

2021-05-15T15:20:15Z

Teams are coming in from Wembley

 

GOAL! Augsburg 2-0 Werder Bremen

2021-05-15T15:16:06Z

(Caligiuri, 90) 

Caligiuri smashes home from the penalty spot and Augsburg are now safe from relegation.

Wembley looks splendid

2021-05-15T15:14:35Z

Our man is in place and the sun is shining.

 

GOAL: Freiburg 2-2 Bayern

2021-05-15T15:11:55Z

(Guenter, 81)

Bayern are pegged back again. Surely setting the scene for Lewy...

Lukaku and Lautaro start for Inter

2021-05-15T15:04:26Z

Teams are in for the big one in Serie A.

 

Rodgers out to shirk 'serial bottler' tag

2021-05-15T14:57:00Z

Chelsea v Leicester

We're just over an hour out from the FA Cup final now, and Chelsea will surely be favourites given their standing and Champions League finale still to come.

But Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City will be out to spoil the party - and the Northern Irishman arguably has a point to prove to his critics, who feel his sides can often choke at the moments that matter.

Mark Doyle has taken a look at why he is in fact one of the Premier League's top tacticians.

HT: Southampton 1-0 Burnley

2021-05-15T14:47:00Z

Adams fires Saints into lead at St Mary's

It's the hosts who are on top at the break in the Premier League thanks to Che Adams' header, but it's been a close contest on the whole.

Fulham may be headed to the Championship, but they are not going down without signing off on their own terms if they can help it.

GOAL: Freiburg 1-2 Bayern

2021-05-15T14:42:00Z

(Leroy Sane, 53)

This one will count!

This time, Sane gets the finish instead, and it is a close-range touch to guide it beyond Mark Flekken, after a neat assist from Thomas Muller.

Bayern are back on top in the Bundesliga.

DISALLOWED GOAL: Freiburg 1-1 Bayern

2021-05-15T14:40:00Z

(Serge Gnabry, 51)

Bayern thought they'd got the lead back - but no!

Serge Gnabry wrestles home Leroy Sane's cross at close-range near the left post but VAR chalks it off for an infringement in the build-up.

A tough one to swallow for the champions, but at least it wasn't Robert Lewandowski seeing a historic goal taken away from him.

Lewandowski back on the prowl

2021-05-15T14:35:00Z

Freiburg 1-1 Bayern

We're back underway in the Bundesliga and Robert Lewandowski is hunting history.

He's got another game after this - touch wood - to find the goal to break Gerd Muller's record, but he'd be delighted to see if he could find it today.

Ward-Prowse continues sublime set-piece form

2021-05-15T14:32:00Z

Southampton 1-0 Fulham

GOAL: Southampton 1-0 Fulham

2021-05-15T14:27:00Z

(Che Adams, 27)

Saints have the breakthrough!

It's James Ward-Prowse with the set-piece delivery - who else? - from a corner, and it is Che Adams who mashes a right-footed effort at close range into the roof of the net.

Saints have actually had less ball than their visitors so far, but they have looked a little toothier in front of goal and they have got their just reward.

Che Adams Jack Stephens Southampton 2020-21
History paints poor omen for Fulham

2021-05-15T14:22:00Z

Southampton 0-0 Fulham

There's no goals to speak of at St Mary's but it doesn't look too good for Fulham even if they do find one.

There has only been one away win in 15 Premier League meetings between Southampton and Fulham, with Saints winning 3-0 at Craven Cottage under Mauricio Pochettino back in February 2014. Current Fulham manager Scott Parker started for the Cottagers in the match.

The history books are against them.

HT: Freiburg 1-1 Bayern

2021-05-15T14:17:00Z

Lewandowski matches Muller record

It's the end of the first half in Freiburg, and there's not really much to say beyond the fact that Robert Lewandowski has written his name into the history books, hasn't he?

He's not done yet. He has a game and a half of football to take Gerd Muller's all-time record outright, but Manuel Gulde's header has ensured that this game remains one that needs to be won by the champions.

Bayern set new Bundesliga away record

2021-05-15T14:10:00Z

Freiburg 1-1 Bayern

History beckons for Lewandowski

2021-05-15T14:05:00Z

Freiburg 1-1 Bayern

KO: Southampton v Fulham

2021-05-15T14:00:00Z

Across the North Sea in England, we are underway in the second Premier League clash of the day!

Ralph Hasenhuttl and Scott Parker know their sides have nothing to play for - this would have been a tough game to sell to the neutral, to put it mildly - but here's hoping they can deliver a fun warm-up for the Wembley showpiece that will follow.

James Ward-Prowse Southampton 2020-21
GOAL: Freiburg 1-1 Bayern

2021-05-15T13:59:00Z

(Manuel Gulde, 29)

That lead didn't last long!

In all the excitement of this game being the day where Robert Lewandowski could finally make history, it's important to remember that a game of football is happening. Freiburg certainly have not forgot and they have squared things up with a fine set-piece effort.

Manuel Gulde gets the lightest of flicks on Vincenzo Grifo's cross following a corner from the left flank, but it is enough to steer it past Alexander Nubel and in at the far post.

GOAL: Freiburg 0-1 Bayern

2021-05-15T13:56:00Z

(Robert Lewandowski, 26)

That's the leveller! Robert Lewandowski has matched Gerd Muller's all-time single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record!

He stutters in the final step of his run-up, and slots it, cool as you like, in at the right post as Mark Flekken goes the other way.

Both Bayern's players and staff form a guard of honour on the edge of Hansi Flick's technical area, and the striker sails through it, a grin so blinding that it could power a lighthouse in the mid-Atlantic. There's a smattering of applause from Freiburg too. It is a stunning achievement.

Now, to see if he can go that one step further...

PENALTY: Freiburg 0-0 Bayern

2021-05-15T13:54:00Z

Thomas Muller goes down in the hosts' box - and referee Florian Badstubner awards the spot-kick!

It's time, surely? Robert Lewandowski will take from the white dot in the middle of the penalty area. The weight of expectation sits on his shoulders.

A massive moment in his career and the history of German football beckons.

Hosts out to frustrate Bayern parade

2021-05-15T13:50:00Z

Freiburg 0-0 Bayern

Freiburg are on a three-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga (W2, D1), keeping two clean sheets in the process – as many shutouts as across their first 13 matches at the Schwarzwald-Stadion this season.

So far, they are on course for four. They've done a solid job at thwarting Hansi Flick's hopes of a penultimate win in charge - and Robert Lewandowski's chances of bagging that elusive double.

Bielsa hails Rodrigo and Meslier impacts

2021-05-15T13:45:00Z

Burnley 0-4 Leeds

The Leeds boss has been in effusive form for the two men who helped make it such a comfortable result at Turf Moor today, singling out the pair while chatting with BT Sport.

"Rodrigo drops deep a bit more than Bamford," he stated. "In the beginning of the second half we needed to link the defence with the attack more."

On his shotstopper, the Argentine added: "He's a goalkeeper who has grown throughout the campaign, you don't notice the age that he is because he looks a lot more experienced than his age."

Rodrigo: I hope the fans are proud

2021-05-15T13:40:00Z

Burnley 0-4 Leeds

Leeds United's man of the last half-hour has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day, and you can bet your house that he's on cloud nine. On today's basis, the Elland Road faithful will surely hope to see him stay after a somewhat difficult personal season.

"[It's a] beautiful goal, the first one," he says. "[It's a] good pass from Jack [Harrison], it was a tight space but [i] found a way to get the advantage and get the goal.

"We have an amazing group, [with a] good atmosphere during the week, the whole season was amazing for us after we got promoted last season. [I'm] very happy for the team and for the club and I hope the fans are proud of us this season."

Celebrations underway in Glasgow

2021-05-15T13:35:00Z

Rangers 4-0 Aberdeen

Elsewhere in the UK today, there has been a procession of sorts, after Steven Gerrard's Rangers ran out comfortable winners over Aberdeen to cement an unbeaten top-flight season.

The Scottish champions have been a head above their rivals this term, and now the party can truly begin in Glasgow.

Fans are already living it up like they're at the Copacabana, if the Copacabana was a giant stadium called Ibrox and Tennent's was the tipple of choice rather than Mai Tais.

Rangers fans celebrating 2020-21
KO: Freiburg v Bayern

2021-05-15T13:30:00Z

We are underway in what could be a Bundesliga clash to go down in history!

All eyes are on Robert Lewandowski. He has two games left to find either one goal to match Gerd Muller, or two to surpass him.

Rummenigge rubbishes Lewandowski exit talk

2021-05-15T13:25:00Z

Freiburg v Bayern

We move to Germany now and, ahead of a game where he could match - and possibly break - a half-century Bundesliga record, Robert Lewandowski's future has been under the microscope this week.

There's been some frankly mad chatter that Bayern could look to sell off the man robbed of a Ballon d'Or last year, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has moved quickly to shoot it down as absolute cobblers.

You can read what he said, thanks to our own Chris Burton, here as we approach kick-off.

FT: Burnley 0-4 Leeds

2021-05-15T13:21:00Z

Whites brush aside Clarets in superb style

Double delights for Rodrigo with his second half cameo, and it is Leeds United who bag another three points in the Premier League, at the expense of their hosts Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Spain international's introduction for a restricted Patrick Bamford proved to be a masterstroke, as he became the conduit for Jack Harrison's top-drawer delivers, with the Manchester City loanee also bagging himself a goal.

Talk about a tasty canape for the FA Cup final later on!

Leeds celebrating Rodrigo goal 2020-21
Rodrigo in rocket mode

2021-05-15T13:20:00Z

Burnley 0-4 Leeds

Rodrigo writes himself into history books

2021-05-15T13:15:00Z

Burnley 0-4 Leeds

SUB: Burnley 0-4 Leeds

2021-05-15T13:10:00Z

ON: Poveda, OFF: Raphinha

Talk about a touch of class from Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa's choice to pop on Rodrigo has looked like an inspired masterstroke now. They've netted three since he took to the field.

Raphinha has had a solid game on his return to the starting line-up today, but it is his turn to take a rest now, and Ian Poveda takes to the field in his place.

GOAL: Burnley 0-4 Leeds

2021-05-15T13:07:00Z

(Rodrigo, 79)

He's done it again! The Spaniard has a double inside three minutes and Leeds United are surely home and dry now on a soggy Saturday afternoon in the north of England!

Rodrigo has arguably taken time to get used to Marcelo Bielsa's methods - and certainly playing second fiddle to an in-form Patrick Bamford has seen his chances restricted - but he has just shown again what he can do.

Once more, Harrison tees him up, this time with a low throughball off the left wing. The striker cuts on to it, dinks around Peacock-Farrell back outside, and swipes it behind him towards and in at the right post.

Rodrigo Leeds 2020-21
GOAL: Burnley 0-3 Leeds

2021-05-15T13:04:00Z

(Rodrigo, 77)

Oh, Rodrigo! That is naughty stuff!

Leeds United's record signing shows why the club forked out such a fee for the Spain international, and he rewards them with a second consecutive goal off the bench, after netting against Tottenham last week.

Jack Harrison supplies the long ball, the substitute brings it down between both centre-backs on the edge of the box, shifts between them and chips Peacock-Farrell for a superb finish.

SUB: Burnley 0-2 Leeds

2021-05-15T13:03:00Z

ON: Gudmundsson, Roberts OFF: McNeil, Klich

Sean Dyche has made another change now, with Johann Gudmundsson on to replace Dwight McNeil, but then he and Marcelo Bielsa are called over by referee Graham Scott for a chat.

Neither manager seems wholly agitated, but it looks to surround a challenge on Alioski, which the Leeds man followed with a rude schoolboy gesture of some sort.

Meslier, at the very least, is less drawn to playground shenanigans than his team-mate, as he parries a shot from Gudmundsson only a moment later, before Tyler Roberts replaces Klich for the Whites.

Team News: Saints v Fulham

2021-05-15T13:00:00Z

Carvalho lands first Premier League start

As we wind down in the north, it's getting a little hotter at the other end of England, where Southampton are set to welcome relegated Fulham at St Mary's.

The Saints have made two swaps, with Alex McCarthy and Mohammed Salisu into their starting XI.

Meanwhile, there's four changes for the Cottagers, with Fabio Carvalho making his first Premier League start alongside Harrison Reed, Ola Aina and Josh Onomah.

Harrison underlines United value

2021-05-15T12:58:00Z

Burnley 0-2 Leeds

SUB: Burnley 0-2 Leeds

2021-05-15T12:53:00Z

ON: Barnes, Rodriguez, OFF: Wood, Vydra

Like Bamford, Chris Wood has cut an increasingly limited figure in this game, which has operated out wide quite often, and he is now off as part of a double-striker swap from Sean Dyche.

Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriquez are the new men who take to the turf at Turf Moor. They arrive just after Kalvin Phillips was shown the first yellow card of the game for a challenge that could be politely described as "industrial".

GOAL: Burnley 0-2 Leeds

2021-05-15T12:48:00Z

(Jack Harrison, 60)

Leeds double their lead through Jack Harrison!

The strike comes from Alioski, who looks to fire an effort through a crowded box, and it is the Manchester City loanee who gets a light flick on the ball rattling past his feet to steer it beyond Peacock-Farrell at the near-right post.

That is cruel for the goalkeeper. and perhaps a tough pill for Burnley to swallow, but the Whites won't care. They are well and truly on top in this game now.

Jack Harrison Leeds 2020-21
SUB: Burnley 0-1 Leeds

2021-05-15T12:46:00Z

ON: Rodrigo, OFF: Bamford

Patrick Bamford has had a relatively quiet game on the whole, but it has not really been his fault. Alas, he's out of time to make his case for an England call-up and he's hooked as we approach the hour mark.

Rodrigo, who likely came to Elland Road last summer expecting to be a regular starter, is on in his place.

It's raining, men

2021-05-15T12:43:00Z

Burnley 0-1 Leeds

A great stop from Illan Meslier to keep Leeds in front! The 21-year-old is called to parry away Matej Vydra's close-range effort and it is a cracking save to deny Burnley.

We're in the midst of a shower at Turf Moor that is playing into the conditions underfoot. It's a little bit soggy out there.

Westwood whips it wide

2021-05-15T12:38:00Z

Burnley 0-1 Leeds

That is not half bad from Ashley Westwood, who whistles a finish beyond the left post.

It serves up a potent reminder that Chris Wood is far from the only dangerman in front of goal for Burnley. Much as they did in the first half, this has been a sparky start to the second act from the hosts.

They'll need to keep that pressure up however if they are going to find a response on the scoreboard.

No changes at the break

2021-05-15T12:33:00Z

Burnley 0-1 Leeds

We're back underway at Turf Moor and there has been no reshuffle from either Sean Dyche or Marcelo Bielsa.

Both managers will have reasons to be happy with that first half, as well as their frustrations, but it is Leeds who currently have the better hand.

They can still call upon captain Liam Cooper too if needed, with the defender on the bench.

Team News: Freiburg v Bayern

2021-05-15T12:28:00Z

Lewandowski seeks record-breaking finish

Robert Lewandowski meanwhile leads the line for Hansi Flick's side in the manager's penultimate game at the helm of the club - and the Poland international is just one goal away from Gerd Muller's single-season record haul of 40 in the Bundesliga. Could today be the day?

Leeds the long-range kingpins

2021-05-15T12:23:00Z

Burnley 0-1 Leeds

Leeds have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Premier League team this season now, with 13.

It was also Klich's first top-flight goal since December, and first away from home since that absolutely mad opening day game with Liverpool.

In a more concerning omen for Burnley, they are yet to win in the league this season when Bailey Peacock-Farrell has started.

HT: Burnley 0-1 Leeds

2021-05-15T12:18:00Z

Whites edge ahead in tough Turf Moor clash

The half-time whistle goes and it is Leeds who have their noses in front thanks to a peach of a Mateusz Klich finish. More dip on that delivery than in a tub of garlic mayo, to be quite honest.

The Whites have not had an easy go of it though, and Marcelo Bielsa will know that Burnley remain firmly in this contest - and dangerous to boot as well.

An intriguing second half awaits after the break.

GOAL: Burnley 0-1 Leeds

2021-05-15T12:14:00Z

(Mateusz Klich, 44)

What a strike! Absolutely terrific stuff from Mateusz Klich!

Burnley afford the Poland man too much space to carve a path down the middle of the field from halfway, in part because they are drawn wide to try and block off his potential delivery routes.

The midfielder decides to go for it himself, steps off his left foot to come inside a little more and curls a magnificent, dipped shot beyond Peacock-Farrell in at the right post.

Mateusz Klich Ezgjan Alioski Leeds 2020-21
Drab day for nines so far

2021-05-15T12:10:00Z

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

It has been a pretty quiet game so far for both number nines, Patrick Bamford and Chris Wood.

The former netted a penalty for Leeds in their 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road in December. The last Whites player to score home and away against the Clarets in a league season was Peter Lorimer in the 1974-75 top-flight campaign.

It won't be doing any favours for a potential longshot England selection. Callum Wilson's injury and Jamie Vardy's continued international retirement does mean there is still a chance for him though.

Wayward finishing hurting Whites

2021-05-15T12:05:00Z

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

Ezgjan Alioski will be having nightmares about that miss for the next week or so.

He's set up to rifle a specatcular - or even merely good - finish in from 15 or so yards out and he completely miscues it.

The North Macedonia international has been linked with an exit from the club this summer, despite his impressive showings for them. He would likely be missed if so.

Taylor on song for Clarets

2021-05-15T12:00:00Z

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

A tidy challenge from Charlie Taylor - another former Leeds man lining up against his old side today - ensures that Raphinha cannot tee up a promising chance for the visitors just now.

Given the general lack of quality left-backs - at least, compared to right-backs - at England's disposal, there have been calls for Gareth Southgate to take a closer look at him.

Pascal Struijk now rises to meet Phillips' ball into the box and flashes a promising header just wide of the right post.

Charlie Taylor Burnley
All or nothing for Whites?

2021-05-15T11:55:00Z

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

With a quarter of this game gone, there's no goals to speak of - but it seems unlikely that we'll draw a blank entirely at Turf Moor.

Leeds are the only team in the Premier League this season without an away draw, an indication of their bank-or-bust approach under Bielsa

Including games in the Championship, the Whites haven’t drawn any of their last 23 away league games in fact, only having one longer run without a league draw on the road – 24 games between September 1926 and October 1927.

Lukaku: Inter players 'crazy in the head!'

2021-05-15T11:50:00Z

Juventus v Inter

As these two sides continue to feel each other out - Charlie Taylor goes for a slick run down the left flank that comes to nothing for the hosts in the end - let's briefly turn our attention to that Serie A clash between the new champions and the old later today.

Romelu Lukaku - who has transformed his fortunes in some style since swapping Manchester for Milan - has been speaking out about how his team-mates claimed the Scudetto against opponents Juventus, stating that their mentality is to "go to war".

You can read those quotes here, ahead of that getting underway in a few hours' time.

Romelu Lukaku Inter
Last chance to impress for England hopefuls?

2021-05-15T11:45:00Z

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

Kalvin Phillips' return to the Leeds fold from suspension isn't just a timely boost for his side but for his own international prospects too, as he looks to make a maiden major tournament with England this summer.

Between these two sides, the only nominal slam-dunk pick for Gareth Southgate would be absent Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, but the defensive midfielder is surely knocking on the door, having featured heavily during the March international break.

While James Tarkowski and Jack Cork are both Three Lions internationals, they are highly unlikely to figure in the plans however - which means it is likely Patrick Bamford who has the most to gain with a strong run-in, having been unlucky to miss out on a maiden call-up to Ollie Watkins earlier this year. 

Kalvin Phillips England 2020-21
Clarets out to restore Turf Moor fortunes

2021-05-15T11:40:00Z

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

Better from the visitors now, and Patrick Bamford forces a save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in these early exchanges.

Burnley have lost their last four home Premier League matches at Turf Moor in May, scoring first in three of those defeats, including their last home match against West Ham. Given how well Leeds have gone on the road so far this season, they'll need to translate their spark into something more tangible.

Bright start for Burnley

2021-05-15T11:35:00Z

Burnley 0-0 Leeds

Say what you like about the 4-4-2 formation and Sean Dyche, but the pair can seem like a marriage made in heaven sometimes.

It's been a very lively start from the clarets, and that width in midfield has restricted Leeds firmly to their own half of the pitch, with a couple of corners for the hosts showing their early strengths.

They are playing with a deceptively light touch.

KO: Burnley v Leeds

2021-05-15T11:30:00Z

We are underway in this Premier League clash between Burnley and Leeds United!

The former are safe from the drop and the latter are likely outside of a European place, despite reaching 50 points - but neither side is going to roll over in this one.

The pressure is off - but will the fun be on?

Can Leeds plug their leaks?

2021-05-15T11:25:00Z

Burnley v Leeds

Koch loving 'special' Bielsa

2021-05-15T11:20:00Z

Burnley v Leeds

One man not in the squad today for the visitors however is Germany international Robin Koch - but that has not stopped the centre-back talking up just what life under Marcelo Bielsa has done for his skillset.

The Argentine - already a cult figure before he unexpectedly arrived in West Yorkshire to revive the fortunes of a sleeping giant three years ago - is an exacting taskmaster, but his charge feels he has only improved him.

Kerry Hau has some words on the matter, and you can them here.

Team News: Burnley v Leeds United

2021-05-15T11:15:00Z

Pope out, Phillips and Raphinha in

There's just the one change for the hosts, with Nick Pope MIA - and it means that Bailey Peacock-Farrell gets to face his old club in goal for the Clarets.

As for the visitors, they make just two swaps - but they're big ones, alright. It's the return of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - the two most creative players in the Whites' arsenal - to the starting lineup that will have everybody talking.

War of the Roses reignited on Turf Moor

2021-05-15T11:10:00Z

Burnley v Leeds

But we've still got five hours before either side takes to the pitch at Wembley, and a delicious four-course selection of hors d'oeuvres to enjoy before then. With that in mind, we head north up the M1 and M6 to Lancashire - where a historic county rivalry is set to unfold.

Leeds United are better known for their tussles with Manchester United than Sean Dyche's Burnley, but the Whites - the most riotously entertaining mid-table Premier League side for years in their first season back - will take any chance to pit their wits against a cross-Pennine rival.

Marcelo Bielsa will know that his hosts pack a formidable raft of talent, not least former United man Chris Wood up front, however - and the Argentine, reportedly close to a new deal at Elland Road, will not take their challenge lightly.

Chris Wood Burnley 2020-21
Cup final fever for Foxes and Blues

2021-05-15T11:05:00Z

Chelsea v Leicester

Yes, nine months after they last took to the Wembley turf for this showpiece tie, Chelsea are back for their fourth FA Cup final in the space of five seasons - and they'll be hoping to go one step further this time around.

Last year, Frank Lampard's side were outgunned by Arsenal under the arch, but a season on and with the imperious Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the Blues look poised to snag the first trophy of the German's reign.

But standing in their way is a formidable opponent, a fellow top four rival in the Premier League and a side with just as much to prove as them. Leicester City have never won the FA Cup - and Brendan Rodgers will be determined to change all that.

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2021-05-15T11:00:00Z

Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We're just two weeks out from the end of the European club season - and a month away from the start of the delayed Euro 2020 - but that's all on the backburner today for the cracking one-day festival of football we've got in store.

There's the opening act of Burnley versus Leeds United, a spot of platinum-selling flavour from Bayern and Inter, and the headline act of course, Chelsea against Leicester City in the FA Cup Final.

Here's the running order of that bill in full - and you don't want to miss a thing:

1230: Burnley v Leeds United
1430: Freiburg v Bayern Munich
1500: Southampton v Fulham
1700: Juventus v Inter
1715: Chelsea v Leicester City
2000: Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham

(All times BST)

Werner Chelsea Tuchel 2021
