Matchday LIVE: Leicester win FA Cup after VAR drama, Juventus claim crucial win over Inter & more

Blow for West Ham
The reaction of West Ham's players at full time told the story.
West Ham players look deflated at full-time as their top 4 pursuit takes a blow
FT! Brighton 1-1 West Ham
GOAL! Brighton 1-1 West Ham
GOAL! Brighton 1-0 West Ham
FT! Roma 2-0 Lazio
Roma take derby honours and it also ends Lazio’s hopes of Champions League qualification.
🔴 Mkhitaryan 42'— Goal (@goal) May 15, 2021
🔴 Pedro 78'
Roma beat Lazio 2-0 in the Derby della Capitale! 🐺 pic.twitter.com/1EDpMUN2sz
RED CARD! Roma 2-0 Lazio
GOAL! Roma 2-0 Lazio
Roma 1-0 Lazio
Roma 1-0 Lazio
HT - Brighton 0-0 West Ham
HT - Roma 1-0 Lazio
Besiktas champions of Turkey
Over in Turkey, the Super Lig went to Besiktas by the narrowest of margins. Besiktas and Galatasaray were locked together on 84 points, but the former had a goal difference one better than their rivals and clinched the title thanks to Rachid Ghezzal’s penalty 20 minutes from time in their 2-1 win over Goztepe.
🇹🇷 Besiktas have won the Super Lig title on goal difference! 🏆— Goal (@goal) May 15, 2021
BY ONE GOAL! 🤯
🥇 | 84pts | +45GD | Besiktas
🥈 | 84pts | +44GD | Galatasaray
🥉 | 82pts | +31GD | Fenerbahce pic.twitter.com/5DAhH2Ksen
GOAL! Roma 1-0 Lazio
Tuchel defends selection
The Chelsea boss caused a stir by playing Reece James at centre-back and Cesar Azpilicueta at wing-back. He felt the decision was justified to counter the threat of Jamie Vardy, and that Azpilicueta was close to scoring.
"We changed the position because we knew about the position of Jamie Vardy," Tuchel said. "We wanted Reece's power and acceleration to eliminate the threat. He did fantastic today. I'm very happy.
"If Azpi had scored the goal it would've been a great decision. It was a decision for tactical reasons and I'm very happy with how we defended in general today."
Vardy party
Jamie Vardy is an English football legend.
Discuss.
Discuss. pic.twitter.com/lMcmJRHopY
Tuchel reaction
Tommy T feels Chelsea played well and were unlucky.
He said: "We are disappointed and not angry with our performance from the boys. I think the performance is enough to win it. I think today we were unlucky and we've never hidden that we need to have that to win at this level. You need momentum, decision making, little details, the referee.
"I think we defended well, counter-pressed well, didn't allow counter-attacks by one of the best counter-attacking sides in Europe.
"Our decision making in the first half was too hectic, we tried to force the solution. We created two against two and three against three situations that were more promising than we made of it.
"We conceded a goal from nothing. It's a fantastic goal and a lucky goal. We have a chance from Mason, an offisde goal that was very close. We were unlucky today."
Rodgers reaction
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was overjoyed to deliver FA Cup glory.
"It's an amazing feeling, I wasn't aware before I came to Leicester that they'd never won the FA cup, they'd lost in four finals previous so to be able to give that to the owners and the fans, so special," he told the BBC. "So proud, the board players staff, supporters, an amazing day for the city, so proud for everyone.
"The success of this team and club is getting to positions like this and competing, the so-called bigger clubs are expected to win but our success is competing and if we can perform like today we can go and win, what a day for everyone involved with Leicester."
A family affair
Great scenes on the pitch as chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha was brought in to join the celebrations by Schmeichel.
Srivaddhanaprabha was embraced by all the players and then handed the trophy to continue the celebrations.
Joy for Leicester fans
Foxes lift the cup
Joy for LeicesterSchmeichel collects the FA Cup and summons club captain Wes Morgan to lift the trophy and the party can begin for the Foxes.
Schmeichel reaction
The goalkeeper gave his thoughts to the BBC: “I can’t begin to describe it. What a day. It’s what dreams are made of. I’ve dreamt of this since i was a child. The performance today, the determination. I am so proud of everybody.
“Everybody at the club has been sensational. We do things together and do things properly.
“Today, for the fans, it is amazing.
“Youri, wow. What a finish.
“Today is an amazing day. We will enjoy it, but we are training tomorrow as we play them again on Tuesday in a massive, massive game.”
Foxes celebrating wildly
FT - Chelsea 0-1 Leicester
89 - DRAMA AT THE DEATH!
Chelsea think they are level as Wes Morgan turns the ball into his own net. It’s a brilliant run from Chilwell who drives the ball across goal. Soyuncu attempts to clear but fires it at Morgan and it ricochets into the net. But VAR takes a look and Chilwell is offside.
FT - Juventus 3-2 Inter
82 - Werner is replaced by Giroud. Can fully understand that as the German has not done much and Giroud is a big-game player who has won FA Cups.
Leicester bring on Captain Morgan. Wes to organise it at the back.
Juventus 3-2 Inter
GOAL! Juventus 3-2 Inter
(Cuadrado, 87)
Perisic trips Cuadrado in the box and it’s a penalty to Juventus. Cuadrado takes responsibility and turns the ball home.
A mad game of football with so much on the line.
GOAL! Juventus 2-2 Inter
(Chiellini, 84)
Chiellini turns the ball into his own net only for the officials to rule it out. VAR steps in and views that it was a foul by Chiellini so it is overturned and Inter are level.
Juventus 2-1 Inter
GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Leicester
(Tielemans, 63) - What a hit, son. Tielemans strides forward with the ball and lets fly from 25 yards and it rockets into the top corner. He's been the best player on the park, to be fair.
Youri Tielemans with a SCREAMER 🚀
One of the great #FACupFinal goals! 😍🔥
One of the great #FACupFinal goals! 😍🔥pic.twitter.com/tuKfCmWRss
70 - Juventus sub off Ronaldo for Morata and at first glance he did not look best pleased.
Down to 10 men, Juventus have taken Ronaldo off with 20 minutes remaining.
Big call from Pirlo 👀
Big call from Pirlo 👀 pic.twitter.com/KMZLMQGX48
We have a shot on target!
Alonso getting a first shot on target of the game for either team. Just took 53 mins. #CFC #FACupfinal
Juventus 2-1 Inter
GOAL! Juventus 2-1 Inter
(Cuadrado, 35)
Juve back in front on the stroke of half-time. The Colombian lets fly from distance and the ball takes a deflection over Handanovic. The top-four dream is back on.
That's now half-time.
Arrest him
Nothing quite like making light of breaking the law during a pandemic.
Romelu Lukaku levels for Inter! 🖤💙
Then Achraf Hakimi arrests him 🤨
Then Achraf Hakimi arrests him 🤨 pic.twitter.com/r19nwADk9T
GOAL! Juventus 1-1 Inter
(Lukaku, 35)
Big Rom makes no mistake from the spot to draw Inter level following a foul by De Ligt on Lautaro.
Napoli, AC Milan and Atalanta dancing a jig od delight right now.
GOAL! Juventus 1-0 Inter
(Ronaldo, 24)
Darmian penalised for a foul on Chiellini in the box. Ronaldo’s spot kick is saved by Handanovic but the Portuguese is alert to turn the rebound home.
It's Ronaldo's 29th goal of the season in Serie A. Not bad for a supposedly bad season.
Kick off at Wembley
Fans making themselves heard
Milestone for Theo
It seems like Theo Walcott has been around forever. Actually, he has:
👏 - @theowalcott is now the only player to score a Premier League goal in each of the last 14 calendar years (since 2008). #SOUFUL
FT: Southampton 3-1 Fulham
Bob has spoken
Lewandowski is thrilled to have equalled Gerd Muller's scoring record.
I achieved a goal that once seemed impossible to imagine #Lewy40 ⚽ I'm so unbelievably proud to make history for @FCBayern, and to play a part in creating the stories that fans will tell their children - following in the footsteps of legends like Gerd Müller #RL9 #4EverGerd 🤜🤛
Meanwhile, in Scotland
🏆 The Gaffer 🏆
🏆 The Gaffer 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TItNgWyJtd— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 15, 2021
Southampton 3-1 Fulham
(Walcott, 82)
Theo Walcott fires past Areola to restore Saints' two-goal cushion.
Southampton 2-1 Fulham
(Carvalho, 75)
Fulham find their voice. Shame for the Cottagers that they could not have done it earlier in the season. Big moment for Carvalho who finds the net on his full Premier League debut.
Tella on target for Saints
Full times in in Germany
Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Hoffenheim
Augsburg 2-0 Werder Bremen
Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Union Berlin
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-2 Stuttgart
Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich
Hertha Berlin 0-0 Koln
Schalke 4-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund the big winners, with BVB now having Champions League qualification in their grasp.
Werder, Koln and Bielefeld still in danger of the drop and will fight it out on the final day.
FT - Freiburg 2-2 Bayern
Spoils shared and after drawing level with Gerd Muller, Lewy could not get the record on his own.
Nervous times for those editors who have betted the bank on a content plan that revolves around the Pole breaking the record.
Werner starts for Chelsea
Teams are coming in from Wembley
🔵 𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐄𝐀 𝐯 𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 🦊
The teams for the 140th #FACup final are IN 👇
The teams for the 140th #FACup final are IN 👇 pic.twitter.com/UXAP4fZzij
GOAL! Augsburg 2-0 Werder Bremen
(Caligiuri, 90)
Caligiuri smashes home from the penalty spot and Augsburg are now safe from relegation.
Wembley looks splendid
Our man is in place and the sun is shining.
Tammy Abraham out with the Chelsea team inspecting the pitch
GOAL: Freiburg 2-2 Bayern
(Guenter, 81)
Bayern are pegged back again. Surely setting the scene for Lewy...
Lukaku and Lautaro start for Inter
Teams are in for the big one in Serie A.
⚪⚫ 𝐉𝐔𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐔𝐒 𝐯 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐄𝐑 🔵⚫— Goal (@goal) May 15, 2021
The fallen kings are fighting for European qualification against the new champions 🇮🇹
The teams are IN 👇 pic.twitter.com/LpeypATet3
Rodgers out to shirk 'serial bottler' tag
Chelsea v Leicester
We're just over an hour out from the FA Cup final now, and Chelsea will surely be favourites given their standing and Champions League finale still to come.
But Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City will be out to spoil the party - and the Northern Irishman arguably has a point to prove to his critics, who feel his sides can often choke at the moments that matter.
Mark Doyle has taken a look at why he is in fact one of the Premier League's top tacticians.
Lewandowski a legend?
Freiburg 1-2 Bayern
40 - @lewy_official (@FCBayern) has scored his 40th goal of the season, equaling Gerd Müller's Bundesliga record from the 1971-72 season. Legend. #SCFFCB
HT: Southampton 1-0 Burnley
Adams fires Saints into lead at St Mary's
It's the hosts who are on top at the break in the Premier League thanks to Che Adams' header, but it's been a close contest on the whole.
Fulham may be headed to the Championship, but they are not going down without signing off on their own terms if they can help it.
GOAL: Freiburg 1-2 Bayern
(Leroy Sane, 53)
This one will count!
This time, Sane gets the finish instead, and it is a close-range touch to guide it beyond Mark Flekken, after a neat assist from Thomas Muller.
Bayern are back on top in the Bundesliga.
DISALLOWED GOAL: Freiburg 1-1 Bayern
(Serge Gnabry, 51)
Bayern thought they'd got the lead back - but no!
Serge Gnabry wrestles home Leroy Sane's cross at close-range near the left post but VAR chalks it off for an infringement in the build-up.
A tough one to swallow for the champions, but at least it wasn't Robert Lewandowski seeing a historic goal taken away from him.
Lewandowski back on the prowl
Freiburg 1-1 Bayern
We're back underway in the Bundesliga and Robert Lewandowski is hunting history.
He's got another game after this - touch wood - to find the goal to break Gerd Muller's record, but he'd be delighted to see if he could find it today.
Ward-Prowse continues sublime set-piece form
Southampton 1-0 Fulham
7 - All seven of James Ward-Prowse's Premier League assists this season have come from set piece situations, with the Southampton captain providing more such assists than any other player in the competition this term. Pinpoint. #SOUFUL
GOAL: Southampton 1-0 Fulham
(Che Adams, 27)
Saints have the breakthrough!
It's James Ward-Prowse with the set-piece delivery - who else? - from a corner, and it is Che Adams who mashes a right-footed effort at close range into the roof of the net.
Saints have actually had less ball than their visitors so far, but they have looked a little toothier in front of goal and they have got their just reward.
History paints poor omen for Fulham
Southampton 0-0 Fulham
There's no goals to speak of at St Mary's but it doesn't look too good for Fulham even if they do find one.
There has only been one away win in 15 Premier League meetings between Southampton and Fulham, with Saints winning 3-0 at Craven Cottage under Mauricio Pochettino back in February 2014. Current Fulham manager Scott Parker started for the Cottagers in the match.
The history books are against them.
HT: Freiburg 1-1 Bayern
Lewandowski matches Muller record
It's the end of the first half in Freiburg, and there's not really much to say beyond the fact that Robert Lewandowski has written his name into the history books, hasn't he?
He's not done yet. He has a game and a half of football to take Gerd Muller's all-time record outright, but Manuel Gulde's header has ensured that this game remains one that needs to be won by the champions.
Bayern set new Bundesliga away record
Freiburg 1-1 Bayern
34 - @FCBayernEN have scored in 34 consecutive Bundesliga away matches, therefore setting a new record in this competition. Visitors. #SCFFCB
History beckons for Lewandowski
Freiburg 1-1 Bayern
He's done it! 🙌— Goal (@goal) May 15, 2021
Lewandowski scores to equal Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in one Bundesliga season 🔥🔥🔥
Can he get another? pic.twitter.com/h8KwlO4Vrc
KO: Southampton v Fulham
Across the North Sea in England, we are underway in the second Premier League clash of the day!
Ralph Hasenhuttl and Scott Parker know their sides have nothing to play for - this would have been a tough game to sell to the neutral, to put it mildly - but here's hoping they can deliver a fun warm-up for the Wembley showpiece that will follow.
GOAL: Freiburg 1-1 Bayern
(Manuel Gulde, 29)
That lead didn't last long!
In all the excitement of this game being the day where Robert Lewandowski could finally make history, it's important to remember that a game of football is happening. Freiburg certainly have not forgot and they have squared things up with a fine set-piece effort.
Manuel Gulde gets the lightest of flicks on Vincenzo Grifo's cross following a corner from the left flank, but it is enough to steer it past Alexander Nubel and in at the far post.
GOAL: Freiburg 0-1 Bayern
(Robert Lewandowski, 26)
That's the leveller! Robert Lewandowski has matched Gerd Muller's all-time single-season Bundesliga goalscoring record!
He stutters in the final step of his run-up, and slots it, cool as you like, in at the right post as Mark Flekken goes the other way.
Both Bayern's players and staff form a guard of honour on the edge of Hansi Flick's technical area, and the striker sails through it, a grin so blinding that it could power a lighthouse in the mid-Atlantic. There's a smattering of applause from Freiburg too. It is a stunning achievement.
Now, to see if he can go that one step further...
PENALTY: Freiburg 0-0 Bayern
Thomas Muller goes down in the hosts' box - and referee Florian Badstubner awards the spot-kick!
It's time, surely? Robert Lewandowski will take from the white dot in the middle of the penalty area. The weight of expectation sits on his shoulders.
A massive moment in his career and the history of German football beckons.
Hosts out to frustrate Bayern parade
Freiburg 0-0 Bayern
Freiburg are on a three-game unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga (W2, D1), keeping two clean sheets in the process – as many shutouts as across their first 13 matches at the Schwarzwald-Stadion this season.
So far, they are on course for four. They've done a solid job at thwarting Hansi Flick's hopes of a penultimate win in charge - and Robert Lewandowski's chances of bagging that elusive double.
Bielsa hails Rodrigo and Meslier impacts
Burnley 0-4 Leeds
The Leeds boss has been in effusive form for the two men who helped make it such a comfortable result at Turf Moor today, singling out the pair while chatting with BT Sport.
"Rodrigo drops deep a bit more than Bamford," he stated. "In the beginning of the second half we needed to link the defence with the attack more."
On his shotstopper, the Argentine added: "He's a goalkeeper who has grown throughout the campaign, you don't notice the age that he is because he looks a lot more experienced than his age."
Rodrigo: I hope the fans are proud
Burnley 0-4 LeedsLeeds United's man of the last half-hour has been speaking to BBC Match of the Day, and you can bet your house that he's on cloud nine. On today's basis, the Elland Road faithful will surely hope to see him stay after a somewhat difficult personal season.
"[It's a] beautiful goal, the first one," he says. "[It's a] good pass from Jack [Harrison], it was a tight space but [i] found a way to get the advantage and get the goal.
"We have an amazing group, [with a] good atmosphere during the week, the whole season was amazing for us after we got promoted last season. [I'm] very happy for the team and for the club and I hope the fans are proud of us this season."
Celebrations underway in Glasgow
Rangers 4-0 Aberdeen
Elsewhere in the UK today, there has been a procession of sorts, after Steven Gerrard's Rangers ran out comfortable winners over Aberdeen to cement an unbeaten top-flight season.
The Scottish champions have been a head above their rivals this term, and now the party can truly begin in Glasgow.
Fans are already living it up like they're at the Copacabana, if the Copacabana was a giant stadium called Ibrox and Tennent's was the tipple of choice rather than Mai Tais.
KO: Freiburg v Bayern
We are underway in what could be a Bundesliga clash to go down in history!
All eyes are on Robert Lewandowski. He has two games left to find either one goal to match Gerd Muller, or two to surpass him.
Rummenigge rubbishes Lewandowski exit talk
Freiburg v Bayern
We move to Germany now and, ahead of a game where he could match - and possibly break - a half-century Bundesliga record, Robert Lewandowski's future has been under the microscope this week.
There's been some frankly mad chatter that Bayern could look to sell off the man robbed of a Ballon d'Or last year, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has moved quickly to shoot it down as absolute cobblers.
You can read what he said, thanks to our own Chris Burton, here as we approach kick-off.
FT: Burnley 0-4 Leeds
Whites brush aside Clarets in superb style
Double delights for Rodrigo with his second half cameo, and it is Leeds United who bag another three points in the Premier League, at the expense of their hosts Burnley at Turf Moor.
The Spain international's introduction for a restricted Patrick Bamford proved to be a masterstroke, as he became the conduit for Jack Harrison's top-drawer delivers, with the Manchester City loanee also bagging himself a goal.
Talk about a tasty canape for the FA Cup final later on!
Rodrigo in rocket mode
Burnley 0-4 Leeds
58’ Comes on as a substitute— Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2021
77’ Scores his first goal
79’ Scores his second goal
🔥 Rodrigo is on fire! pic.twitter.com/sKe5QBByTD
Rodrigo writes himself into history books
Burnley 0-4 Leeds
2 - Rodrigo is just the second player to score a Premier League brace as a substitute for Leeds United, after Robbie Keane against Man City in January 2001. Impression. #BURLEE
SUB: Burnley 0-4 Leeds
ON: Poveda, OFF: Raphinha
Talk about a touch of class from Leeds United. Marcelo Bielsa's choice to pop on Rodrigo has looked like an inspired masterstroke now. They've netted three since he took to the field.
Raphinha has had a solid game on his return to the starting line-up today, but it is his turn to take a rest now, and Ian Poveda takes to the field in his place.
GOAL: Burnley 0-4 Leeds
(Rodrigo, 79)
He's done it again! The Spaniard has a double inside three minutes and Leeds United are surely home and dry now on a soggy Saturday afternoon in the north of England!
Rodrigo has arguably taken time to get used to Marcelo Bielsa's methods - and certainly playing second fiddle to an in-form Patrick Bamford has seen his chances restricted - but he has just shown again what he can do.
Once more, Harrison tees him up, this time with a low throughball off the left wing. The striker cuts on to it, dinks around Peacock-Farrell back outside, and swipes it behind him towards and in at the right post.
GOAL: Burnley 0-3 Leeds
(Rodrigo, 77)
Oh, Rodrigo! That is naughty stuff!
Leeds United's record signing shows why the club forked out such a fee for the Spain international, and he rewards them with a second consecutive goal off the bench, after netting against Tottenham last week.
Jack Harrison supplies the long ball, the substitute brings it down between both centre-backs on the edge of the box, shifts between them and chips Peacock-Farrell for a superb finish.
SUB: Burnley 0-2 Leeds
ON: Gudmundsson, Roberts OFF: McNeil, Klich
Sean Dyche has made another change now, with Johann Gudmundsson on to replace Dwight McNeil, but then he and Marcelo Bielsa are called over by referee Graham Scott for a chat.
Neither manager seems wholly agitated, but it looks to surround a challenge on Alioski, which the Leeds man followed with a rude schoolboy gesture of some sort.
Meslier, at the very least, is less drawn to playground shenanigans than his team-mate, as he parries a shot from Gudmundsson only a moment later, before Tyler Roberts replaces Klich for the Whites.
Team News: Saints v Fulham
Carvalho lands first Premier League start
As we wind down in the north, it's getting a little hotter at the other end of England, where Southampton are set to welcome relegated Fulham at St Mary's.
The Saints have made two swaps, with Alex McCarthy and Mohammed Salisu into their starting XI.
Two changes for #SaintsFC today 📋
Here's the team for the clash with #FFC:
Here's the team for the clash with #FFC: pic.twitter.com/OvoRvTDnuR
Meanwhile, there's four changes for the Cottagers, with Fabio Carvalho making his first Premier League start alongside Harrison Reed, Ola Aina and Josh Onomah.
Four changes for the Whites, including a first #FFC start for Fab! 🧊
#SOUFUL
Harrison underlines United value
Burnley 0-2 Leeds
14 - Only Patrick Bamford (15 goals, 7 assists) has been involved in more Premier League goals for Leeds this season than Jack Harrison (8 goals, 6 assists). Flick. #BURLEE
SUB: Burnley 0-2 Leeds
ON: Barnes, Rodriguez, OFF: Wood, Vydra
Like Bamford, Chris Wood has cut an increasingly limited figure in this game, which has operated out wide quite often, and he is now off as part of a double-striker swap from Sean Dyche.
Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriquez are the new men who take to the turf at Turf Moor. They arrive just after Kalvin Phillips was shown the first yellow card of the game for a challenge that could be politely described as "industrial".
GOAL: Burnley 0-2 Leeds
(Jack Harrison, 60)
Leeds double their lead through Jack Harrison!
The strike comes from Alioski, who looks to fire an effort through a crowded box, and it is the Manchester City loanee who gets a light flick on the ball rattling past his feet to steer it beyond Peacock-Farrell at the near-right post.
That is cruel for the goalkeeper. and perhaps a tough pill for Burnley to swallow, but the Whites won't care. They are well and truly on top in this game now.
SUB: Burnley 0-1 Leeds
ON: Rodrigo, OFF: Bamford
Patrick Bamford has had a relatively quiet game on the whole, but it has not really been his fault. Alas, he's out of time to make his case for an England call-up and he's hooked as we approach the hour mark.
Rodrigo, who likely came to Elland Road last summer expecting to be a regular starter, is on in his place.
It's raining, men
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
A great stop from Illan Meslier to keep Leeds in front! The 21-year-old is called to parry away Matej Vydra's close-range effort and it is a cracking save to deny Burnley.
We're in the midst of a shower at Turf Moor that is playing into the conditions underfoot. It's a little bit soggy out there.
Westwood whips it wide
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
That is not half bad from Ashley Westwood, who whistles a finish beyond the left post.
It serves up a potent reminder that Chris Wood is far from the only dangerman in front of goal for Burnley. Much as they did in the first half, this has been a sparky start to the second act from the hosts.
They'll need to keep that pressure up however if they are going to find a response on the scoreboard.
No changes at the break
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
We're back underway at Turf Moor and there has been no reshuffle from either Sean Dyche or Marcelo Bielsa.
Both managers will have reasons to be happy with that first half, as well as their frustrations, but it is Leeds who currently have the better hand.
They can still call upon captain Liam Cooper too if needed, with the defender on the bench.
Team News: Freiburg v Bayern
Lewandowski seeks record-breaking finish
Robert Lewandowski meanwhile leads the line for Hansi Flick's side in the manager's penultimate game at the helm of the club - and the Poland international is just one goal away from Gerd Muller's single-season record haul of 40 in the Bundesliga. Could today be the day?
Unsere Aufstellung für #SCFFCB 💪
Unsere Meister-Elf für #SCFFCB! 🔥 #packmas
Leeds the long-range kingpins
Burnley 0-1 Leeds
Leeds have scored more goals from outside the box than any other team in the Premier League team this season now, with 13.
It was also Klich's first top-flight goal since December, and first away from home since that absolutely mad opening day game with Liverpool.
In a more concerning omen for Burnley, they are yet to win in the league this season when Bailey Peacock-Farrell has started.
HT: Burnley 0-1 Leeds
Whites edge ahead in tough Turf Moor clash
The half-time whistle goes and it is Leeds who have their noses in front thanks to a peach of a Mateusz Klich finish. More dip on that delivery than in a tub of garlic mayo, to be quite honest.
The Whites have not had an easy go of it though, and Marcelo Bielsa will know that Burnley remain firmly in this contest - and dangerous to boot as well.
An intriguing second half awaits after the break.
GOAL: Burnley 0-1 Leeds
(Mateusz Klich, 44)
What a strike! Absolutely terrific stuff from Mateusz Klich!
Burnley afford the Poland man too much space to carve a path down the middle of the field from halfway, in part because they are drawn wide to try and block off his potential delivery routes.
The midfielder decides to go for it himself, steps off his left foot to come inside a little more and curls a magnificent, dipped shot beyond Peacock-Farrell in at the right post.
Drab day for nines so far
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
It has been a pretty quiet game so far for both number nines, Patrick Bamford and Chris Wood.
The former netted a penalty for Leeds in their 1-0 win over Burnley at Elland Road in December. The last Whites player to score home and away against the Clarets in a league season was Peter Lorimer in the 1974-75 top-flight campaign.
It won't be doing any favours for a potential longshot England selection. Callum Wilson's injury and Jamie Vardy's continued international retirement does mean there is still a chance for him though.
Wayward finishing hurting Whites
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Ezgjan Alioski will be having nightmares about that miss for the next week or so.
He's set up to rifle a specatcular - or even merely good - finish in from 15 or so yards out and he completely miscues it.
The North Macedonia international has been linked with an exit from the club this summer, despite his impressive showings for them. He would likely be missed if so.
Taylor on song for Clarets
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
A tidy challenge from Charlie Taylor - another former Leeds man lining up against his old side today - ensures that Raphinha cannot tee up a promising chance for the visitors just now.
Given the general lack of quality left-backs - at least, compared to right-backs - at England's disposal, there have been calls for Gareth Southgate to take a closer look at him.
Pascal Struijk now rises to meet Phillips' ball into the box and flashes a promising header just wide of the right post.
All or nothing for Whites?
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
With a quarter of this game gone, there's no goals to speak of - but it seems unlikely that we'll draw a blank entirely at Turf Moor.
Leeds are the only team in the Premier League this season without an away draw, an indication of their bank-or-bust approach under Bielsa
Including games in the Championship, the Whites haven’t drawn any of their last 23 away league games in fact, only having one longer run without a league draw on the road – 24 games between September 1926 and October 1927.
Lukaku: Inter players 'crazy in the head!'
Juventus v Inter
As these two sides continue to feel each other out - Charlie Taylor goes for a slick run down the left flank that comes to nothing for the hosts in the end - let's briefly turn our attention to that Serie A clash between the new champions and the old later today.
Romelu Lukaku - who has transformed his fortunes in some style since swapping Manchester for Milan - has been speaking out about how his team-mates claimed the Scudetto against opponents Juventus, stating that their mentality is to "go to war".
You can read those quotes here, ahead of that getting underway in a few hours' time.
Last chance to impress for England hopefuls?
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Kalvin Phillips' return to the Leeds fold from suspension isn't just a timely boost for his side but for his own international prospects too, as he looks to make a maiden major tournament with England this summer.
Between these two sides, the only nominal slam-dunk pick for Gareth Southgate would be absent Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, but the defensive midfielder is surely knocking on the door, having featured heavily during the March international break.
While James Tarkowski and Jack Cork are both Three Lions internationals, they are highly unlikely to figure in the plans however - which means it is likely Patrick Bamford who has the most to gain with a strong run-in, having been unlucky to miss out on a maiden call-up to Ollie Watkins earlier this year.
Clarets out to restore Turf Moor fortunes
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Better from the visitors now, and Patrick Bamford forces a save from Bailey Peacock-Farrell in these early exchanges.
Burnley have lost their last four home Premier League matches at Turf Moor in May, scoring first in three of those defeats, including their last home match against West Ham. Given how well Leeds have gone on the road so far this season, they'll need to translate their spark into something more tangible.
Bright start for Burnley
Burnley 0-0 Leeds
Say what you like about the 4-4-2 formation and Sean Dyche, but the pair can seem like a marriage made in heaven sometimes.
It's been a very lively start from the clarets, and that width in midfield has restricted Leeds firmly to their own half of the pitch, with a couple of corners for the hosts showing their early strengths.
They are playing with a deceptively light touch.
KO: Burnley v Leeds
We are underway in this Premier League clash between Burnley and Leeds United!
The former are safe from the drop and the latter are likely outside of a European place, despite reaching 50 points - but neither side is going to roll over in this one.
The pressure is off - but will the fun be on?
Can Leeds plug their leaks?
Burnley v Leeds
9 - Leeds haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine Premier League away games, while their last clean sheet at Turf Moor was back in February 2005. Lax. #BURLEE
Koch loving 'special' Bielsa
Burnley v Leeds
One man not in the squad today for the visitors however is Germany international Robin Koch - but that has not stopped the centre-back talking up just what life under Marcelo Bielsa has done for his skillset.
The Argentine - already a cult figure before he unexpectedly arrived in West Yorkshire to revive the fortunes of a sleeping giant three years ago - is an exacting taskmaster, but his charge feels he has only improved him.
Kerry Hau has some words on the matter, and you can them here.
Team News: Burnley v Leeds United
Pope out, Phillips and Raphinha in
There's just the one change for the hosts, with Nick Pope MIA - and it means that Bailey Peacock-Farrell gets to face his old club in goal for the Clarets.
LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Leeds United this afternoon. ⬇️— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) May 15, 2021
One change from the win at Fulham, as Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces the injured Nick Pope in goal. 🧤#BURLEE | #UTC | @eToro pic.twitter.com/COkE46kFlz
As for the visitors, they make just two swaps - but they're big ones, alright. It's the return of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha - the two most creative players in the Whites' arsenal - to the starting lineup that will have everybody talking.
📋 Two changes in the #LUFC Starting XI that defeated Tottenham, as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha return
War of the Roses reignited on Turf Moor
Burnley v Leeds
But we've still got five hours before either side takes to the pitch at Wembley, and a delicious four-course selection of hors d'oeuvres to enjoy before then. With that in mind, we head north up the M1 and M6 to Lancashire - where a historic county rivalry is set to unfold.
Leeds United are better known for their tussles with Manchester United than Sean Dyche's Burnley, but the Whites - the most riotously entertaining mid-table Premier League side for years in their first season back - will take any chance to pit their wits against a cross-Pennine rival.
Marcelo Bielsa will know that his hosts pack a formidable raft of talent, not least former United man Chris Wood up front, however - and the Argentine, reportedly close to a new deal at Elland Road, will not take their challenge lightly.
Cup final fever for Foxes and Blues
Chelsea v Leicester
Yes, nine months after they last took to the Wembley turf for this showpiece tie, Chelsea are back for their fourth FA Cup final in the space of five seasons - and they'll be hoping to go one step further this time around.
Last year, Frank Lampard's side were outgunned by Arsenal under the arch, but a season on and with the imperious Thomas Tuchel at the helm, the Blues look poised to snag the first trophy of the German's reign.
But standing in their way is a formidable opponent, a fellow top four rival in the Premier League and a side with just as much to prove as them. Leicester City have never won the FA Cup - and Brendan Rodgers will be determined to change all that.
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to Goal Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Good afternoon and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!
We're just two weeks out from the end of the European club season - and a month away from the start of the delayed Euro 2020 - but that's all on the backburner today for the cracking one-day festival of football we've got in store.
There's the opening act of Burnley versus Leeds United, a spot of platinum-selling flavour from Bayern and Inter, and the headline act of course, Chelsea against Leicester City in the FA Cup Final.
Here's the running order of that bill in full - and you don't want to miss a thing:
1230: Burnley v Leeds United
1430: Freiburg v Bayern Munich
1500: Southampton v Fulham
1700: Juventus v Inter
1715: Chelsea v Leicester City
2000: Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham
(All times BST)