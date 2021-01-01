Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Chelsea face Brighton as Manchester City take on Brentford

Follow along with GOAL as two Premier League title contenders take the field in their final matches of 2021

Updated
Comments (0)
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea 2021-22
Getty Images

How good is Mason Mount?!?

2021-12-29T20:26:48.701Z

Halftime: Chelsea 1 - 0 Brighton

2021-12-29T20:21:54.378Z

A solid first half for Chelsea, who lead 1-0 through Lukaku.

The big news, though, may just be James' injury as Chelsea look like they'll now be without their two best wingbacks for a bit.

Kickoff at Brentford

2021-12-29T20:15:32.843Z

As Chelsea head towards halftime with the lead, Man City and Brentford have kicked off.

A big game for City

2021-12-29T20:12:33.418Z

More on James' exit

2021-12-29T20:09:00.332Z

GOAL CHELSEA!

2021-12-29T20:00:57.596Z

LUKAKU!

Just moments after James is forced out, Chelsea are in the lead through their big-money striker.

The Belgian star flicked home a corner and, despite a VAR review for a potential foul from Lukaku, the goal stands.

Huge goal for Chelsea.

And now some actual bad news for Chelsea

2021-12-29T19:59:20.270Z

Reece James is down and his night is over.

Given Chelsea's fullback absences, this is horrible news for Thomas Tuchel, who is forced to turn to Marcos Alonso to play opposite Christian Pulisic as wingbacks.

Slight scare for Chelsea

2021-12-29T19:53:48.000Z

A slight scare for the Blues, as Andreas Christensen goes down.

The defender received some treatment, but it appears he's going to try to continue on.

A tasty matchup of young stars...

2021-12-29T19:49:35.519Z

Tuchel backs Lukaku

2021-12-29T19:36:38.390Z

Safe to say Thomas Tuchel expects Romelu Lukaku to make the difference for Chelsea very, very soon.

"Romelu [Lukaku] will be back to his best at some point after injury," Tuchel told Premier League Productions before the match. "He was out and then caught Covid and missed another 10 days training.

"His work rate and intensity against Aston Villa was on a higher level."

Chelsea and Brighton are underway!

2021-12-29T19:31:41.000Z

Kickoff and they're underway at Stamford Bridge.

It appears that Pulisic is actually on the right, with James on the left side of the defence to start.

The Super League seems so long ago...

2021-12-29T19:20:58.603Z

Team news: Brentford vs Manchester City

2021-12-29T19:18:53.704Z

A man of many positions...

2021-12-29T18:57:46.455Z

He's played on the wing and as a centre-forward, but Christian Pulisic is back at wing-back today.

The American will be on the left side, with Marcos Alonso rested and Ben Chilwell out for the rest of the season after undergoing ACL surgery.

Welcome to today's Matchday LIVE!

2021-12-29T18:46:21.569Z

Hello all and welcome back for another day of football.

The festive period rolls on with two big games, as Manchester City will have their chance to assert their dominance above the table.

City could go as many as nine points clear if they win against Brentford, and Pep Guardiola's side is in incredible form heading into their final game of 2021.

Before that, though, Chelsea will kickoff as they look to keep pace with City and Liverpool, the latter of whom lost to Leicester yesterday.

The Blues take on Brighton in their final game of 2021 as they sit six points behind league-leaders City as things stand.

So sit back and follow along with GOAL throughout what should be another fun day of games!