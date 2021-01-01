Matchday LIVE: Bayern vs Barcelona, Man Utd, Chelsea and Juventus in action as Champions League begins

GOAL RONALDO!
It's not a pretty one, but they all count!
Ronaldo scores on his first chance of the match as he's played in by a perfect pass from Bruno Fernandes.
His shot just squeezes between Von Balmoos' legs in goal, giving Man Utd the 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.
A lively start for Young Boys
After testing David de Gea early on, Young Boys have created another chance in the 13th minute.
Elia gets some space out wide and flashes a ball across the six-yard box but no one is there.
Fairly open game so far!
A closer look at Ronaldo's appearance record
The appearance record is only Ronaldo's latest Champions League mark.
Here's a closer look at Ronaldo levelling Casillas as well as some of his other records in Europe's top club competition.
Record-breaking Ronaldo!
With today's start, Ronaldo equals Iker Casillas' record for most Champions League appearances with 177.
Record Champions League goalscorer ✅
Five Champions League titles 🏆
Kickoff and we're off!
Teams heading to the pitch
Cue the music: THE CHAMPIONS!
The Premier League's highest-rated player
As he gears up for his Champions League return with Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldo was also unveiled as the Premier League's top-rated player in FIFA 22.
He's joined by the likes of Harry Kane and Kevin de Bruyne in the league's Best XI in the game this season.
A look at Goal's Champions League Power Rankings
As we near kickoff, it would be a good time to look over Goal's Champions League Power Rankings, where we break down this season's top contenders and pretenders.
Aaronson and Adeyemi lead RB Salzburg
RB Salzburg's team is, predictably, very young as they're led by rising stars Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson.
Adeyemi has been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks while Aaronson recently scored twice for the USMNT in World Cup qualifiers.
Strong XI for Sevilla
Sevilla have had a decent start to the season with seven points in three games in La Liga, and their lineup for today's group stage opener against RB Salzburg includes plenty of familiar faces.
USMNT striker Pefok on bench for Young Boys
U.S. men's national team striker Jordan Pefok has been named to the bench by Young Boys.
Pefok, who scored 15 goals for the club last season while on loan before signing permanently this summer, has five goals in seven games for the club this season.
Young Boys starting XI: Von Ballmoos; Hefti, Camara, Lauper, García; Fassnacht, Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia.
Ronaldo starts for Man Utd!
As if there was any doubt...
The Champions League's all-time top scorer is in the lineup for Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo is set to make his second appearances since his return to the club.
He's joined by the likes of Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba in the attack, while Donny van de Beek earns a start next to Fred in the midfield.
The Champions League is back!
Hello all, and welcome to Goal's matchday coverage of what will certainly be a busy day in the Champions League as the group stage kicks off today.
It all begins with two games on the early slate, with Manchester United facing Young Boys and Sevilla taking on RB Leipzig.
The day's main event comes a bit later, though, as Bayern Munich face Barcelona in a clash of heavyweights.
Juventus and Chelsea are also in action, facing Malmo and Zenit, respectively, while Lille's clash with Wolfsburg, Villarreal's clash with Atalanta and Benfica's visit to Dynamo Kiev round out the schedule.