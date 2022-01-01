Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

(Dejan Kulusevski)

Tottenham are in dreamland - but it is a disaster for Manchester City!

Spurs strike first with a breakaway goal, catching the hosts entirely off-guard. Son Heung-min is released down the left by the long ball and he sails away into the evening.

In the box, he draws the final bodies and square to Dejan Kulusevski, who simply has to tuck it into an empty net. What a goal for the visitors!