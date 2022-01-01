Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

GOAL: Man City 0-1 Spurs
(Dejan Kulusevski)
Tottenham are in dreamland - but it is a disaster for Manchester City!
Spurs strike first with a breakaway goal, catching the hosts entirely off-guard. Son Heung-min is released down the left by the long ball and he sails away into the evening.
In the box, he draws the final bodies and square to Dejan Kulusevski, who simply has to tuck it into an empty net. What a goal for the visitors!
KO: Man City v Spurs
Here we go then, in the final Premier League game of the day - it's the champions against the one that got away.
This match should not be about Manchester City and Harry Kane - but if Tottenham are to strike out and seal an upset, the England forward may well need to find the form that saw Pep Guardiola chase him all summer long.
We're underway at the Etihad Stadium.
The quiet man
FT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
7 - Romelu Lukaku had just seven touches against Crystal Palace, the fewest in a single Premier League game for a player with 90+ minutes played since this data is available in full for the competition (2003-04). One of those touches was from kick-off in the first half. Quiet.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2022
FT: Osasuna 0-3 Atletico
The whistle goes in La Liga - and Atletico Madrid have delivered a statement performance to ease the burden on Diego Simeone.
The champions needed that. They keep themselves firmly in the top-four hunt.
Next up? Manchester United in the Champions League.
First goal fever
FT: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
That first goal feeling 😎 pic.twitter.com/78dYqclLsf— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2022
GOAL: Osasuna 0-3 Atletico
(Angel Correa)
Job done for the champions.
Angel Correa adds a third to confirm Atletico Madrid's victory in La Lia - and a crucial one at that for their top four prospects.
The pressure is on Barcelona to respond now.
Premier League enjoys frantic finale
FT: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
We'll need a moment to catch our breath after that!
Following a first half that never caught fire across all three games, the Premier League has delivered again with a little bit of history.
Liverpool mounted a sharp comeback with Sadio Mane's glorious bicycle kick, Mohamed Salah's 150th club goal and Luis Diaz's first against Norwich.
Arsenal made easy work of Brentford, though a late VAR call gave the Bees something to cheer about.
And Chelsea needed to pinch it at the very end following another game where Romelu Lukaku was left wanting by Thomas Tuchel.
Plenty more still to come - don't go anywhere!
FT: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
F/T: 2-1— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 19, 2022
GOAL: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford
(Christian Norgaard)
There will be consolation for Brentford - but only after VAR has made sure!
Christian Norgaard bundles it into the back of a net from a free-kick but the linesman's flag goes up.
However, a second check confirms that it should have stood and so it does.
FT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
FT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 19, 2022
This owes to what Chelsea have become specialists at. Really digging in when playing poorly and finding a moment to win a match. Hakim Ziyech wins it late on with a volley. #CFC #CRYCHE
GOAL: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
(Hakim Ziyech)
THIS ONE WILL COUNT!
Chelsea have surely snatched three points at the very end here at Selhurst Park, and Hakim Ziyech will not be denied a second time!
He steers a cross home from close-range at the left post, to put the Blues over the top with injury-time remaining.
FT: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
Mane, Salah and Diaz seal Reds comeback
Full time— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 19, 2022
Liverpool 3-1 Norwich pic.twitter.com/goz4TK5fw0
Diaz delights
Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
LUIS DIAZ HAS HIS FIRST LIVERPOOL GOAL🕺 pic.twitter.com/HMd7UJbGtB— GOAL (@goal) February 19, 2022
GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Brentford
(Bukayo Saka)
Game, set and match to the Gunners now, surely!
Bukayo Saka doubles Arsenal's lead with the clash entering its final stages, though Brentford are fuming that it has not been chalked off for a foul in the build-up.
No matter. The goal stands and Mikel Arteta's men are well on top.
GOAL: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich
(Luis Diaz)
It's a maiden Liverpool goal for Luis Diaz - and it's a wonderfully tidy finish too!
The big buy of the January transfer window has wasted little time showing his promise so far, but he sends Anfield into greater raptures now, skipping onto a long ball and striking a firm finish across goal.
He cycles away to celebrate and his team-mates mob him. Champion stuff!
DISALLOWED GOAL: Palace 0-0 Chelsea
(Hakim Ziyech)
Chelsea think they have the lead at Selhurst Park through Hakim Ziyech - but no! A lengthy VAR check wipes their goal off!
The latter finish following a Romelu Lukaku rebound and it is the Belgian who is deemed to have been offside in the build-up when he latched onto Antonio Rudiger's ball.
A huge let-off for Crystal Palace, who have been stubborn throughout this one.
GOAL: Osasuna 0-2 Atletico
(Luis Suarez)
A little bit of long-range cheek from Luis Suarez and Atletico Madrid double their lead!
Osasuna are caught at sea by a long ball pinged out from the visitors' own box and their goalkeeper is way off the line as the striker latches on.
Up and over his head it goes, floated perfectly to settle in the net from distance.
Team News: Man City v Spurs
Your City XI to take on Tottenham! ⬇️— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 19, 2022
XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Sterling, De Bruyne, Foden
SUBS | Carson, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Delap, McAtee, Lavia#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/1PXbaD7bJv
Your team to take on @ManCity! 👇 pic.twitter.com/E3QRbs7lHO— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 19, 2022
All hail the king
Liverpool 2-1 Norwich
GOAL: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich
(Mohamed Salah)
FPL managers around the world, delight in this one!
Mohamed Salah gets himself on the scoresheet with his 150th goal for Liverpool - a cool finish that sees him bring down the long ball and pull the goalkeeper out to the edge of the box.
He turns him inside out, then rounds him and slots past a group of straggling Norwich defenders to spin this match on its head in an instance.
GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Norwich
(Sadio Mane)
SOUND THE BICYCLE KICK KLAXON!
Liverpool have their equaliser and it is Sadio Mane who has picked out the cross with an acrobatic finish from a handful of yards out.
Norwich looked to be slightly stunned by the audacity, but Anfield laps it up with madcap delight. We're all level on Merseyside again.
Back underway in La Liga
Osasuna 0-1 Atletico
There might not be a second goal yet - but is it a matter of time for Atletico Madrid?
They're back out against Osasuna, and on the hunt for a finish that might put this game to bed.
GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Brentford
(Emile Smith Rowe)
The Gunners hit their straps shortly into the second half - and come up with the goal they crave!
Emile Smith Rowe is picked out with a lovely sweeping ball from midfield, and he takes on the left flank before stepping back inside to the penalty area.
His own finish is curled around and beneath the defence, to nestle at the far post.
GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Norwich
(Milot Rashica)
Liverpool go behind to a freak of a finish!
Norwich City are in absolute dreamland with that finish and they deserve to be, but a huge slice of luck helps them. Milot Rashica's strike is pretty straightforward from the edge of the box.
But it deflects off Joel Matip's heel and loops beyond Alisson's reach, into the far side of the goal.
Back underway in the Premier League
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Refreshed your drinks? Got some snacks? Let us hope we get a bit more popcorn football here after a goal-free trio of first halves.
We're back underway in the Premier League!
HT: Osasuna 0-1 Atletico
We lead at HT! See you in 15'. pic.twitter.com/xafOKIcvXQ— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 19, 2022
Ghosted
HT: Palace 0-0 Chelsea
2 - Romelu Lukaku had just two touches of the ball in the first half against Crystal Palace, with one of those being the first pass of the game from kick-off. Ghosted. pic.twitter.com/lS4zCe3FQp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2022
HT: Arsenal 0-0 Brentford
H/T 0-0— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 19, 2022
As one-sided a half as you can get, but it's level at the break. Arsenal totally dominant, but unable to find a way through.
14 shots
9 corners
78% possession pic.twitter.com/IdxfpTzKto
HT: Palace 0-0 Chelsea
HT: Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 19, 2022
It’s been a close game but Chelsea have marginally edged it with the best two chances from Pulisic and Kante. Zaha and Olise have had good chances themselves. Overall, not a classic game of football. #CFC #CRYCHE
HT: Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
HALF TIME— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 19, 2022
LIVERPOOL 0-0 NORWICH pic.twitter.com/qj20cGu8mb
Pride of place
Palace 0-0 Chelsea
Chelsea's new Club World Cup badge is 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 🥇 pic.twitter.com/GWtnkeUVMh— GOAL (@goal) February 19, 2022
Gunners continue to push
Arsenal 0-0 Brentford
MØ on 🔥— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2022
Our no. 8 shoots from 25 yards but it deflects just wide...
🔴 0-0 🟡 (30)#ARSBRE
Gunners foiled by VAR
Arsenal 0-0 Brentford
Alexandre Lacazette has the ball in the back of the net for Arsenal - but it is not going to stand thanks to the linesman!
VAR confirms and the Gunners remain on level pegging.
Offside.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) February 19, 2022
Salah earning keep with dominant display
Liverpool 0-0 Norwich
Salah doing Salah stuff. Absolutely skins two Norwich defenders into the box, and forces a corner.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 19, 2022
GOAL: Osasuna 0-1 Atletico
(Joao Felix)
Well, isn't that just the perfect start for the visitors!
Atletico Madrid seize the lead inside three minutes thanks to Joao Felix.
He tucks a fumbled corner away after Osasuna put themselves under pressure. First blood to Diego Simeone and company.
KO: Osasuna v Atletico
The tension has climbed at Wanda Metropolitano in recent weeks. Are we approaching the end of the Diego Simeone era?
Not if he has anything to say about it - and the current champions of La Liga will surely follow him to the very end.
They're underway against Osasuna.
Zaha sets up key duel
Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea
Zaha playing off an out of position Christensen. That's going to be a key duel here. #CFC #CRYCHE— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 19, 2022
Lively opening in north London
Arsenal 0-0 Brentford
5' Chances at both ends in the early stages!— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 19, 2022
Lacazette heads tamely into the arms of Raya before Wissa's powerful shot is blocked by White and then claimed by Ramsdale
🔴 0-0 🐝#BrentfordFC #ARSBRE pic.twitter.com/iNul6RqpLo
KO: Liverpool v Norwich
Palace v Chelsea, Arsenal v Brentford
Will there be plenty more goals to come in the Premier League this afternoon then?
We're underway at Anfield, Selhurst Park and the Emirates Stadium for the latest batch of kick-offs!
Almost time...
Arsenal v Brentford
👐 @daviidraya1#BrentfordFC #ARSBRE pic.twitter.com/etOeXrOuPP— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 19, 2022
Salah makes FPL history
Liverpool v Norwich
For the first time in #FPL history, a player has been Triple Captained by over 1 million managers!@MoSalah continues to break records 📚#LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/wXVLajNWch— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) February 19, 2022
Step inside...
Liverpool v Norwich
Inside the dressing room ahead of #LIVNOR 👔 pic.twitter.com/J3I64wvBu0— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2022
Holding steady
FT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
Newcastle are undefeated in five games 🤩 pic.twitter.com/MeymGJDkSD— GOAL (@goal) February 19, 2022
FT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
Hammers miss top-four chances as Magpies hold for point
There goes the final whistle - and the spoils are shared at London Stadium!
West Ham miss the chance to leapfrog Manchester United into the top four and the Champions League places - but Newcastle stretch their unbeaten run now with another crucial point in their relegation battle.
Eddie Howe will be the happier man. David Moyes looks pensive as the pair shake hands. Some inflatable cats bob in the stands from the away support. That's a pointed comment, if you ever saw one.
WATCH: Is this the best shirt in the Premier League? (UK only)
West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
This Newcastle fan's Joelinton shirt 😂— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2022
10/10!#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/rbN3cAmgRn
Team News: Osasuna v Atletico
These are the men Jagoba Arrasate has chosen for today's game at El Sadar#OsasunaAtleti pic.twitter.com/UaBq5cRZEY— C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) February 19, 2022
👥 Our starting 1⃣1⃣! pic.twitter.com/nrpIjVw5gx— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) February 19, 2022
Team News: Liverpool v Norwich
🔴 #LIVNOR 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 19, 2022
Firmino is out with a muscle injury that is being assessed.
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) February 19, 2022
▪️ Normann replaces Lees-Melou
▪️ Kabak on the bench ahead of Tzolis#NCFC | #LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/rKzgHjp4rH
Team News: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #CRYCHE— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 19, 2022
A Selhurst selection! 📋@ParimatchGlobal | #CryChe pic.twitter.com/knG3EtxCLv— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 19, 2022
Team News: Arsenal v Brentford
🚨 TEAM NEWS!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2022
🇵🇹 Cedric starts
💪 Xhaka and Partey in midfield
🔥 Saka x Smith Rowe#ARSBRE
🚨 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🚨— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 19, 2022
🔙 @joshdasilva_ makes his first start of the season
Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #ARSBRE pic.twitter.com/dtyvdykTeT
Willock nearly nabs double
West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
66' So close to a second for Willock - he makes space for a shot but it drifts just wide of the far post.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 19, 2022
[1-1]#WHUNEW // #NUFC
Eriksen nearing Brentford debut
Arsenal v Brentford
Among the mid-afternoon Premier League slate, Brentford make the trip to the Emirates Stadium looking to get the better of Arsenal.
But it is likely to be a game too early for new boy Christian Eriksen.
The Denmark international has made a remarkable recovery since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last term, but coach Thomas Frank has suggested he will have to wait a little longer for his debut - though he is close.
Willock strike earns legendary plaudits
West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
Gettttt innnnnn @Joewillock ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️⚫️ #WHUNEW— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) February 19, 2022
Back underway at London Stadium
West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
What will the second half at a - cold, but not snowy! - London Stadium have in store?
We'll find out soon enough. Here we go again!
WATCH: Willock levels for Magpies
HT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
Joe Willock is finally back in the goals for Newcastle!— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 19, 2022
His first of the season comes from a brilliant improvised finish 👌 pic.twitter.com/krmUAk6w4T
HT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
Willock pokes in leveller after Dawson opener
The whistle goes - and it's all square in the first Premier League match of the day, as Newcastle strike late to hold West Ham level.
Craig Dawson's opening header and Joe WIllock's flick near the stroke of the interval means that this hangs in the balance wonderfully.
Much more to come from London Stadium.
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle
(Joe Willock)
Right on the stroke of half-time, Newcastle poke home an equaliser!
West Ham fail to clear the lines from a looping cross and the ball arcs towards the left post. Joe Willock is there, and somehow turns it back across goal off his boot.
It rebounds off the woodwork and just crosses the line before the Hammers scramble it - but the referee points to his watch to signal it will stand!
Dawson dynamic
West Ham 1-0 Newcastle
There he is! 😍#WHUNEW pic.twitter.com/0ymkid1JQ7— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 19, 2022
GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Newcastle
(Craig Dawson)
The Hammers strike first in the Premier League!
Craig Dawson puts the hosts on top with a well-timed header from a free-kick, breaking to the front of the pack inside the box to steer home a well-floated delivery.
Newcastle have some work to do to put themselves back on top in this one.
Messi will make critics 'eat words'
Nantes v PSG
Spare a thought for Lionel Messi, won't you? The most individually decorated footballer in history when it comes to Ballon d'Or triumphs missed a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain the other night and everyone thinks it's the end of the world.
But the Argentine surely has struggled to adapt to life after Barcelona, rarely hitting the superior highs he so often did at Camp Nou.
Former team-mate Cesc Fabregas though says that you write him off at your peril - and he'll make his critics "eat their words".
Hammers rattle back
West Ham 0-0 Newcastle
Off the bar!— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 19, 2022
Rice plays a brilliant cross-field pass to Fredericks, who nods it on to Bowen. He fires a shot at goal from an angle, but Dubravka manages to tip it onto the woodwork. #WHUNEW 0-0 (21) pic.twitter.com/8xYUnehMYn
Can Kane convince Pep to revive interest in Spurs striker?
It's been a relatively low-key opening act so far at London Stadium in terms of concrete action, so let's take a glance towards our other games.
Harry Kane will lead Tottenham today against Manchester City - the club he was pursued by doggedly during the summer, and who he was reportedly keen to join.
Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration, but the Citizens haven't exactly lacked without a traditional nine this term - so can the England captain make them change their mind?
Magpies build early pressure
West Ham 0-0 Newcastle
3' Joelinton steals in at the far post and is denied by a Lucasz Fabiański save. The resulting corner eventually finds its way to Joe Willock, whose goalbound shot is deflected over. Strong start!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 19, 2022
[0-0]#WHUNEW // #NUFC
KO: West Ham v Newcastle
There's no snow in London - but it might be cold enough if the stormy heavens open!
We're underway in our first match of the day!
Final flying checks
West Ham v Newcastle
Warm-ups ✅— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 19, 2022
Just over 🔟 minutes until kick-off! pic.twitter.com/dKA9BBSWDP
Ready to roll
West Ham v Newcastle
👊 @RyanFredericks_@iPROHydrate | #WHUNEW pic.twitter.com/8wcWOWnWjS— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 19, 2022
There's a storm comin'
West Ham v Newcastle
If you happen to live anywhere in the United Kingdom or northwestern Europe, you may have noticed the weather has been particularly frightful in recent days.
The one-two punch of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice has already played havoc with some clubs - Manchester City had to be diverted on their flight home from their Champions League win over Sporting CP - but so far, it hasn't hit football too hard at the top.
Right now, no games have been postponed in the Premier League - but you can read the latest developments right here.
ASM absence spells danger for Magpies
West Ham v Newcastle
12% - Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Newcastle have won just 12 percent of the 25 Premier League games in which Allan Saint-Maximin hasn't featured (3), drawing eight and losing the other 14. Absence. pic.twitter.com/2OuFeB8Q12— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2022
One in, one out
West Ham v Newcastle
So, Kurt Zouma is back after he was ruled out through illness at short notice last time out for the Hammers, amid the continued fallout of his pet abuse.
But as he makes his return, Allan Saint-Maximin is out for the Magpies, reportedly through injury.
In thee wake of Kieran Trippier's potentially season-ending foot operation, it's a blow Eddie Howe does not need.
Team News: West Ham v Newcastle
Zouma back for hosts, ASM missing for visitors
Three changes today.— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 19, 2022
Here's how we line up against Newcastle...@betway | #WHUNEW pic.twitter.com/9AjfFMYm1L
🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 19, 2022
HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/AWzRQ6Ehvu
Today's order of play
There's a whopping eight - eight! - games in the Premier League today, though arguably the pick of the bunch - a resumption of the old Manchester United-Leeds United battle - will wait for tomorrow. But what we do have is still enough to thrill.
Newcastle will look to continue their climb from the relegation fight against West Ham, Arsenal will look to avoid another red card against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool will both aim to bolster their fading title hopes and Manchester City can put another nail in the coffin of this race against Tottenham.
Plus, we've got feature games from Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1, with Atletico Madrid, Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all in action!
Today's order of play is as follows:
1230: West Ham v Newcastle
1500: Arsenal v Brentford
1500: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
1500: Liverpool v Norwich
1515: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
1730: Manchester City v Tottenham
1945: Salernitana v Milan
2000: Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Alaves
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!
How good is it to have European football back, right? We've been served up some slam-dunk fixtures from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League over the last few days.
Now, it's back over to domestic competition to serve up the thrills and spills - and do we have a crackerjack lineup for you today.
Strap in, sit back - and get ready to soak it all in.