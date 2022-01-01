Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid in action, Man City host Tottenham & more

Join GOAL for live updates across a busy Saturday of matches, with eight games taking place in the Premier League, including Man City vs Tottenham

Updated
Comments (0)
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City
Getty Images

GOAL: Man City 0-1 Spurs

2022-02-19T17:34:00.000Z

(Dejan Kulusevski)

Tottenham are in dreamland - but it is a disaster for Manchester City!

Spurs strike first with a breakaway goal, catching the hosts entirely off-guard. Son Heung-min is released down the left by the long ball and he sails away into the evening.

In the box, he draws the final bodies and square to Dejan Kulusevski, who simply has to tuck it into an empty net. What a goal for the visitors!

KO: Man City v Spurs

2022-02-19T17:30:00.000Z

Here we go then, in the final Premier League game of the day - it's the champions against the one that got away.

This match should not be about Manchester City and Harry Kane - but if Tottenham are to strike out and seal an upset, the England forward may well need to find the form that saw Pep Guardiola chase him all summer long.

We're underway at the Etihad Stadium.

The quiet man

2022-02-19T17:13:00.000Z

FT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea

FT: Osasuna 0-3 Atletico

2022-02-19T17:08:00.000Z

The whistle goes in La Liga - and Atletico Madrid have delivered a statement performance to ease the burden on Diego Simeone.

The champions needed that. They keep themselves firmly in the top-four hunt.

Next up? Manchester United in the Champions League.

GOAL: Osasuna 0-3 Atletico

2022-02-19T17:01:00.000Z

(Angel Correa)

Job done for the champions.

Angel Correa adds a third to confirm Atletico Madrid's victory in La Lia - and a crucial one at that for their top four prospects.

The pressure is on Barcelona to respond now.

Premier League enjoys frantic finale

2022-02-19T17:00:00.000Z

FT: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich

We'll need a moment to catch our breath after that!

Following a first half that never caught fire across all three games, the Premier League has delivered again with a little bit of history.

Liverpool mounted a sharp comeback with Sadio Mane's glorious bicycle kick, Mohamed Salah's 150th club goal and Luis Diaz's first against Norwich.

Arsenal made easy work of Brentford, though a late VAR call gave the Bees something to cheer about.

And Chelsea needed to pinch it at the very end following another game where Romelu Lukaku was left wanting by Thomas Tuchel.

Plenty more still to come - don't go anywhere!

Emile Smith Rowe Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal Brentford Premier League 2021-22
Getty/GOAL

FT: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

2022-02-19T16:56:00.000Z

GOAL: Arsenal 2-1 Brentford

2022-02-19T16:55:00.000Z

(Christian Norgaard)

There will be consolation for Brentford - but only after VAR has made sure!

Christian Norgaard bundles it into the back of a net from a free-kick but the linesman's flag goes up.

However, a second check confirms that it should have stood and so it does.

FT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea

2022-02-19T16:54:00.000Z

GOAL: Palace 0-1 Chelsea

2022-02-19T16:50:00.000Z

(Hakim Ziyech)

THIS ONE WILL COUNT!

Chelsea have surely snatched three points at the very end here at Selhurst Park, and Hakim Ziyech will not be denied a second time!

He steers a cross home from close-range at the left post, to put the Blues over the top with injury-time remaining.

GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 Brentford

2022-02-19T16:40:00.000Z

(Bukayo Saka)

Game, set and match to the Gunners now, surely!

Bukayo Saka doubles Arsenal's lead with the clash entering its final stages, though Brentford are fuming that it has not been chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

No matter. The goal stands and Mikel Arteta's men are well on top.

GOAL: Liverpool 3-1 Norwich

2022-02-19T16:37:00.000Z

(Luis Diaz)

It's a maiden Liverpool goal for Luis Diaz - and it's a wonderfully tidy finish too!

The big buy of the January transfer window has wasted little time showing his promise so far, but he sends Anfield into greater raptures now, skipping onto a long ball and striking a firm finish across goal.

He cycles away to celebrate and his team-mates mob him. Champion stuff!

DISALLOWED GOAL: Palace 0-0 Chelsea

2022-02-19T16:35:00.000Z

(Hakim Ziyech)

Chelsea think they have the lead at Selhurst Park through Hakim Ziyech - but no! A lengthy VAR check wipes their goal off!

The latter finish following a Romelu Lukaku rebound and it is the Belgian who is deemed to have been offside in the build-up when he latched onto Antonio Rudiger's ball.

A huge let-off for Crystal Palace, who have been stubborn throughout this one.

GOAL: Osasuna 0-2 Atletico

2022-02-19T16:34:00.000Z

(Luis Suarez)

A little bit of long-range cheek from Luis Suarez and Atletico Madrid double their lead!

Osasuna are caught at sea by a long ball pinged out from the visitors' own box and their goalkeeper is way off the line as the striker latches on.

Up and over his head it goes, floated perfectly to settle in the net from distance.

Team News: Man City v Spurs

2022-02-19T16:30:00.000Z

All hail the king

2022-02-19T16:29:00.000Z

Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

GOAL: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

2022-02-19T16:24:00.000Z

(Mohamed Salah)

FPL managers around the world, delight in this one!

Mohamed Salah gets himself on the scoresheet with his 150th goal for Liverpool - a cool finish that sees him bring down the long ball and pull the goalkeeper out to the edge of the box.

He turns him inside out, then rounds him and slots past a group of straggling Norwich defenders to spin this match on its head in an instance.

GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Norwich

2022-02-19T16:21:00.000Z

(Sadio Mane)

SOUND THE BICYCLE KICK KLAXON!

Liverpool have their equaliser and it is Sadio Mane who has picked out the cross with an acrobatic finish from a handful of yards out.

Norwich looked to be slightly stunned by the audacity, but Anfield laps it up with madcap delight. We're all level on Merseyside again.

Back underway in La Liga

2022-02-19T16:16:00.000Z

Osasuna 0-1 Atletico

There might not be a second goal yet - but is it a matter of time for Atletico Madrid?

They're back out against Osasuna, and on the hunt for a finish that might put this game to bed.

GOAL: Arsenal 1-0 Brentford

2022-02-19T16:09:00.000Z

(Emile Smith Rowe)

The Gunners hit their straps shortly into the second half - and come up with the goal they crave!

Emile Smith Rowe is picked out with a lovely sweeping ball from midfield, and he takes on the left flank before stepping back inside to the penalty area.

His own finish is curled around and beneath the defence, to nestle at the far post.

GOAL: Liverpool 0-1 Norwich

2022-02-19T16:05:00.000Z

(Milot Rashica)

Liverpool go behind to a freak of a finish!

Norwich City are in absolute dreamland with that finish and they deserve to be, but a huge slice of luck helps them. Milot Rashica's strike is pretty straightforward from the edge of the box.

But it deflects off Joel Matip's heel and loops beyond Alisson's reach, into the far side of the goal.

Back underway in the Premier League

2022-02-19T16:04:00.000Z

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

Refreshed your drinks? Got some snacks? Let us hope we get a bit more popcorn football here after a goal-free trio of first halves.

We're back underway in the Premier League!

Ghosted

2022-02-19T16:00:00.000Z

HT: Palace 0-0 Chelsea

HT: Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

2022-02-19T15:49:00.000Z

HT: Palace 0-0 Chelsea

2022-02-19T15:48:00.000Z

Gunners continue to push

2022-02-19T15:32:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

Gunners foiled by VAR

2022-02-19T15:27:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

Alexandre Lacazette has the ball in the back of the net for Arsenal - but it is not going to stand thanks to the linesman!

VAR confirms and the Gunners remain on level pegging.

Salah earning keep with dominant display

2022-02-19T15:22:00.000Z

Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

GOAL: Osasuna 0-1 Atletico

2022-02-19T15:18:00.000Z

(Joao Felix)

Well, isn't that just the perfect start for the visitors!

Atletico Madrid seize the lead inside three minutes thanks to Joao Felix.

He tucks a fumbled corner away after Osasuna put themselves under pressure. First blood to Diego Simeone and company.

KO: Osasuna v Atletico

2022-02-19T15:15:00.000Z

The tension has climbed at Wanda Metropolitano in recent weeks. Are we approaching the end of the Diego Simeone era?

Not if he has anything to say about it - and the current champions of La Liga will surely follow him to the very end.

They're underway against Osasuna.

Zaha sets up key duel

2022-02-19T15:10:00.000Z

Crystal Palace 0-0 Chelsea

Lively opening in north London

2022-02-19T15:06:00.000Z

Arsenal 0-0 Brentford

KO: Liverpool v Norwich

2022-02-19T15:00:00.000Z

Palace v Chelsea, Arsenal v Brentford

Will there be plenty more goals to come in the Premier League this afternoon then?

We're underway at Anfield, Selhurst Park and the Emirates Stadium for the latest batch of kick-offs!

FT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

2022-02-19T14:25:00.000Z

Hammers miss top-four chances as Magpies hold for point

There goes the final whistle - and the spoils are shared at London Stadium!

West Ham miss the chance to leapfrog Manchester United into the top four and the Champions League places - but Newcastle stretch their unbeaten run now with another crucial point in their relegation battle.

Eddie Howe will be the happier man. David Moyes looks pensive as the pair shake hands. Some inflatable cats bob in the stands from the away support. That's a pointed comment, if you ever saw one.

Newcastle fans, inflatable cats vs West Ham, Kurt Zouma
Getty

Team News: Liverpool v Norwich

2022-02-19T14:02:00.000Z

Willock nearly nabs double

2022-02-19T13:55:00.000Z

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

Eriksen nearing Brentford debut

2022-02-19T13:50:00.000Z

Arsenal v Brentford

Among the mid-afternoon Premier League slate, Brentford make the trip to the Emirates Stadium looking to get the better of Arsenal.

But it is likely to be a game too early for new boy Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international has made a remarkable recovery since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 last term, but coach Thomas Frank has suggested he will have to wait a little longer for his debut - though he is close.

christian eriksen
(C)Getty Images

Willock strike earns legendary plaudits

2022-02-19T13:40:00.000Z

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

Back underway at London Stadium

2022-02-19T13:33:00.000Z

West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

What will the second half at a - cold, but not snowy! - London Stadium have in store?

We'll find out soon enough. Here we go again!

WATCH: Willock levels for Magpies

2022-02-19T13:25:00.000Z

HT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

HT: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

2022-02-19T13:18:00.000Z

Willock pokes in leveller after Dawson opener

The whistle goes - and it's all square in the first Premier League match of the day, as Newcastle strike late to hold West Ham level.

Craig Dawson's opening header and Joe WIllock's flick near the stroke of the interval means that this hangs in the balance wonderfully.

Much more to come from London Stadium.

GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Newcastle

2022-02-19T13:16:00.000Z

(Joe Willock)

Right on the stroke of half-time, Newcastle poke home an equaliser!

West Ham fail to clear the lines from a looping cross and the ball arcs towards the left post. Joe Willock is there, and somehow turns it back across goal off his boot.

It rebounds off the woodwork and just crosses the line before the Hammers scramble it - but the referee points to his watch to signal it will stand!

GOAL: West Ham 1-0 Newcastle

2022-02-19T13:02:00.000Z

(Craig Dawson)

The Hammers strike first in the Premier League!

Craig Dawson puts the hosts on top with a well-timed header from a free-kick, breaking to the front of the pack inside the box to steer home a well-floated delivery.

Newcastle have some work to do to put themselves back on top in this one.

Messi will make critics 'eat words'

2022-02-19T13:00:00.000Z

Nantes v PSG

Spare a thought for Lionel Messi, won't you? The most individually decorated footballer in history when it comes to Ballon d'Or triumphs missed a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain the other night and everyone thinks it's the end of the world.

But the Argentine surely has struggled to adapt to life after Barcelona, rarely hitting the superior highs he so often did at Camp Nou.

Former team-mate Cesc Fabregas though says that you write him off at your peril - and he'll make his critics "eat their words".

Lionel-Messi
(C)Getty Images

Hammers rattle back

2022-02-19T12:52:00.000Z

West Ham 0-0 Newcastle

Can Kane convince Pep to revive interest in Spurs striker?

2022-02-19T12:43:00.000Z

It's been a relatively low-key opening act so far at London Stadium in terms of concrete action, so let's take a glance towards our other games.

Harry Kane will lead Tottenham today against Manchester City - the club he was pursued by doggedly during the summer, and who he was reportedly keen to join.

Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration, but the Citizens haven't exactly lacked without a traditional nine this term - so can the England captain make them change their mind?

Jordi Amat Vs Harry Kane
Getty Images

Magpies build early pressure

2022-02-19T12:35:00.000Z

West Ham 0-0 Newcastle

KO: West Ham v Newcastle

2022-02-19T12:30:00.000Z

There's no snow in London - but it might be cold enough if the stormy heavens open!

We're underway in our first match of the day!

There's a storm comin'

2022-02-19T12:16:00.000Z

West Ham v Newcastle

If you happen to live anywhere in the United Kingdom or northwestern Europe, you may have noticed the weather has been particularly frightful in recent days.

The one-two punch of Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice has already played havoc with some clubs - Manchester City had to be diverted on their flight home from their Champions League win over Sporting CP - but so far, it hasn't hit football too hard at the top.

Right now, no games have been postponed in the Premier League - but you can read the latest developments right here.

ASM absence spells danger for Magpies

2022-02-19T12:12:00.000Z

West Ham v Newcastle

One in, one out

2022-02-19T12:08:00.000Z

West Ham v Newcastle

So, Kurt Zouma is back after he was ruled out through illness at short notice last time out for the Hammers, amid the continued fallout of his pet abuse.

But as he makes his return, Allan Saint-Maximin is out for the Magpies, reportedly through injury.

In thee wake of Kieran Trippier's potentially season-ending foot operation, it's a blow Eddie Howe does not need.

Allan Saint-Maximin, Newcastle United 2021-22
Getty

Today's order of play

2022-02-19T12:02:00.000Z

There's a whopping eight - eight! - games in the Premier League today, though arguably the pick of the bunch - a resumption of the old Manchester United-Leeds United battle - will wait for tomorrow. But what we do have is still enough to thrill.

Newcastle will look to continue their climb from the relegation fight against West Ham, Arsenal will look to avoid another red card against Brentford, Chelsea and Liverpool will both aim to bolster their fading title hopes and Manchester City can put another nail in the coffin of this race against Tottenham.

Plus, we've got feature games from Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1, with Atletico Madrid, Milan, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain all in action!

Today's order of play is as follows:

1230: West Ham v Newcastle
1500: Arsenal v Brentford
1500: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
1500: Liverpool v Norwich
1515: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
1730: Manchester City v Tottenham
1945: Salernitana v Milan
2000: Nantes v Paris Saint-Germain
2000: Real Madrid v Alaves

(All times GMT)

Kylian Mbappe 15022022
Getty Images

🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉

2022-02-19T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe this weekend!

How good is it to have European football back, right? We've been served up some slam-dunk fixtures from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League over the last few days.

Now, it's back over to domestic competition to serve up the thrills and spills - and do we have a crackerjack lineup for you today.

Strap in, sit back - and get ready to soak it all in.

20220215 Bernardo Silva
Getty Images