Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

Updated
Lacazette, Bruno Fernandes, Dybala
Mbappe!!! ⚽️

2021-04-18T12:38:06Z

That didn't last long! It's 1-1. Less than a minute after going behind, Kylian Mbappe has hauled PSG level against Saint-Etienne.

Ten minutes to go!

Saint-Etienne take the lead!

2021-04-18T12:37:27Z

GOAL!

The visitors go in front in Paris! Bouanga fires Saint-Etienne ahead.

Full-time: AC Milan 2-1 Genoa

2021-04-18T12:22:41Z

AC Milan survive a late scare to close the gap to Inter to eight points. It's a big win for Stefano Piolo's side and keeps some distance between them and Juventus as well. Ante Rebic fired the Rossoneri ahead with a wonderful half-volley, but Mattia Destro - a player who seems to love scoring against Milan - hauled Genoa level before half-time. A slice of luck came to the hosts 20 minutes before the end of the game when Gianluca Scamacca turned the ball past his own 'keeper.

Mbappe goes close!

2021-04-18T12:21:29Z

Still 0-0 after the hour mark in Paris. Kylian Mbappe has gone close to opening the scoring, but things remain locked level with Saint-Etienne.

TWO SHOTS OFF THE LINE!

2021-04-18T12:15:53Z

WOW!

Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori keep Genoa out! A brilliant display of defending from the AC Milan duo to make sure Milan stay in front. First Kjaer cleared a rasping shot off the line and Tomori was on hand to blast the follow-up away. 

It remains 2-1 with 2 minutes left on the clock.

The Juventus team is in ⚪️ ⚫️

2021-04-18T12:00:49Z

Cristiano Ronaldo is, of course, out of the game with a thigh issue.

Juventus XI: Szczesny, Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, McKennie, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa, Dybala, Morata.

Atalanta XI: Gollini, Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti, Maehle, Freuler, De Roon, Gosens, Pessina, Muriel, Zapata.

AC Milan back in front! ⚽️

2021-04-18T11:56:45Z

Gooooaaal for AC Milan!

And it's a fortunate one for the hosts as a corner kick bounces off Gianluca Scamacca's back and past his own goalkeeper.

It's 2-1 with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Half-time: PSG 0-0 Saint-Etienne

2021-04-18T11:45:58Z

Frustration for Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes as they fail to break the deadlock against Saint-Etienne. Pablo Sarabia crashed the ball off the woodwork around the half-hour mark from a wonderfully struck free kick, but it remains 0-0.

What about Neymar's coat? 😎

2021-04-18T11:35:48Z

Little to report other than frustration for PSG in their game against Saint-Etienne, but Neymar is cheering on from the stands...and looking stylish while doing so.

Arsenal team is in 👀

2021-04-18T11:32:57Z

Arsenal XI: Ryan, Bellerin, Holding, Gabriel, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Fulham XI: Areola, Andersen, De Cordova-Reid, Adarabioyo, Cavaleiro, Lemina, Lookman, Maja, Anguissa, Robinson, Aina.

Half-time: AC Milan 1-1 Genoa

2021-04-18T11:19:06Z

Well... AC Milan won't be happy after forfeiting the lead just before the break. With Juventus and Atalanta breathing down their necks, they desperately need to continue winning matches.

It's been a bright enough performance for the Rossoneri though and Ante Rebic's opener was simply spectacular, but Fikayo Tomori might be disappointed with his marking after losing Mattia Destro for the equaliser. Big 45 minutes coming up at San Siro.

Genoa equalise!

2021-04-18T11:09:44Z

Mattia Destro continues his great record against AC Milan by heading an equaliser past Gianluigi Donnarumma. He's got four goals in his last five games against the Rossoneri now. It's 1-1.

Scenes from the Emirates 🏟 ☀️

2021-04-18T11:03:18Z

REBIC! 🚀

2021-04-18T10:47:09Z

Ante Rebic fires AC Milan ahead with a delightful half-volley from the edge of the box!

That's his seventh Serie A goal this season ⭐️

It's 1-0 at San Siro!

Big task ahead for Fulham

2021-04-18T10:40:57Z

Arsenal take on Fulham later (1:30pm kick-off) and a win for the Gunners would serve to compound the Cottagers' woes as they fight against relegation.

Sheffield United became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season following their loss to Wolves yesterday and Fulham are desperate to avoid following them down to the Championship. There is huge gap to bridge though - seven points heading into today's match - so they really need to start winning. Unfortunately for them, the form table is not pretty as they've lost their last four games on the bounce.

It's also a crucial game for Arsenal, with the Gunners' hopes of securing continental football looking increasingly slim as they languish in ninth. They've scored seven goals in their last two outings though, so Mikel Arteta's side will be full of confidence.

Things are heating up in Serie A 🔥

2021-04-18T10:19:50Z

AC Milan are 11 points behind Serie A leaders Inter, but they are only a point ahead of Juventus and will be desperate to secure three points as they fight for Champions League qualification. The Rossoneri won 3-1 last time out, overcoming Parma, while Genoa - who find themselves at the other end of the table - suffered a 3-1 loss against Juventus.

Of course, Milan are without the talismanic force of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who received a red card in the previous match, but they will be hoping that Rafael Leao can fill the Swede's considerably sized boots!

PSG team for Saint-Etienne clash

2021-04-18T10:03:30Z

PSG XI: Rico, Bakker, Kimpembe, Kehrer, Florenzi, Herrera, Danilo, Kean, Rafinha, Sarabia, Mbappe.

Saint-Etienne XI: Green, Debucy, Cisse, Moukoudi, Trauco, Camara, Youssouf, Neyou, Hamouma, Monnet-Paquet, Khazri.

Paris Saint-Germain may be flying in the Champions League, but things have been a little off-pace on the domestic front. Maurcio Pochettino's side are second in Ligue 1 and they trail Lille by four points. That gap can be reduced to just one point with a win today.

AC Milan team is in!

2021-04-18T09:58:35Z

AC Milan XI: G. Donnarumma, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Kessie, Saelemaekers, Calhanoglu, Rebic, Leao.

Genoa XI: Perin, Masiello, Radovanovic, Goldaniga, Cassata, Strootman, Badelj, Sajc, Ghiglione, Destro, Scamacca.

Game kicks off at 11:30am UK time.

Which games are on today? 📅

2021-04-18T09:54:28Z

There's action from the Premier League, La Liga & more!

Here's a handy run-down of the biggest games to look forward to with us today.

⚽️  11:30am - AC Milan vs Genoa

⚽️  12 noon - PSG vs Saint-Etienne

⚽️  1:30pm - Arsenal vs Fulham

⚽️  2pm - Atalanta vs Juventus

⚽️  3pm - Celtic vs Rangers

⚽️  3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Eibar

⚽️  4pm - Manchester United vs Burnley

⚽️  6:30pm - Leicester City vs Southampton

⚽️  7:45pm - Napoli vs Inter

⚽️  8pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid

All times BST

It's matchday! ⚽️ 🤩 🎉

2021-04-18T09:48:46Z

Welcome to Goal's live matchday blog!

We'll be bringing you all the latest from the biggest games today, so stay tuned for updates. 🚨

Team news, goals and all the incidents from action as it happens in England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy and more! 💪