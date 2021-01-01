Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Juventus, Man Utd, Real Madrid & more all in action

Arsenal take on Fulham later (1:30pm kick-off) and a win for the Gunners would serve to compound the Cottagers' woes as they fight against relegation.

Sheffield United became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season following their loss to Wolves yesterday and Fulham are desperate to avoid following them down to the Championship. There is huge gap to bridge though - seven points heading into today's match - so they really need to start winning. Unfortunately for them, the form table is not pretty as they've lost their last four games on the bounce.

It's also a crucial game for Arsenal, with the Gunners' hopes of securing continental football looking increasingly slim as they languish in ninth. They've scored seven goals in their last two outings though, so Mikel Arteta's side will be full of confidence.