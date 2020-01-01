LIVE: Odisha vs Bengaluru - Follow ISL in real-time....

HALF-TIME: Bengaluru lead
Odisha 0-1 BengaluruOdisha started the game well but find themselves behind at the break thanks to an excellent cross and a good header that have Bengaluru the lead.
Two minutes added
Sunil Chhetri's half-century!
Sunil Chhetri now has 50 goal contributions in the Indian Super League. 👏👏👏
42 goals ⚽
8 assists 👟
38' - GOAL!!! Chhetri heads Bengaluru into the lead
Odisha 0-1 Bengaluru
SUNIL CHHETRI HITS 50. Khabra plays a brilliant cross into the box from the right flank and Chhetri gets on the end of it to heads the ball past Arshdeep into the net! Good goal, brilliant assist.
Minor fouls causing breaks in play
35' - Zero shots on target
22' - Mess in the box
20' - Positive start by Odisha
11' - Clever from Onwu
5' - Ambitious effort
2' - Paartalu wide!
KICK-OFF!
Odisha 0-0 BengaluruBengaluru get the game underway. What do we expect? Plenty of goalmouth action.
Eyes on Chhetri
Standings
With nine points from five matches, Bengaluru are fourth on the table ahead of the game and four points off the top which is occupied by ATK Mohun Bagan.
Odisha are 10th only above East Bengal and below Kerala Blasters with a point in their kitty. The bottom three teams are winless.
Recap: Bengaluru
Marcelinho on the bench for Odisha
December 15, 2020
Recap: Odisha
Team news
Odisha are winless, Bengaluru are unbeaten