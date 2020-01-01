Live Blog

LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa - Follow ISL in real time!

Follow LIVE updates as ATK Mohun Bagan take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League...

Updated
Comments()
Roy Krishna Igor Angulo ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa Split
ISL/Goal

SECOND-HALF | ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa

2020-12-16T15:01:00Z

Can FC Goa beat Bagan's press and find a way into their goal past Arindam who has had nothing to do so far? Let's find out! 

HALF-TIME | ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Goa

2020-12-16T14:49:26Z

Goa has had more of the ball but Bagan have been the better team so far

Juan Ferrando needs to get more out from his players on the field. They have been restricted to merely spraying straightforward passes around by a hardworking Bagan team. An interesting second half awaits following a cagey first. 
Tiri ATK Mohun Bagan FC Goa ISL 7
ISL

45' - Two minutes added

2020-12-16T14:46:40Z

Goa have had no joy in this game so far. Bagan have worked really hard without the ball to restrict the Gaurs. Williams is unlucky to not go into the break as the scorer of the opening goal. 

40' - CLOSE!!! Williams hits the woodwork!

2020-12-16T14:41:25Z

Bagan get the first big chance of the game

David Williams pulls off a delightful touch to bring a diagonal long ball down and cut inside from the right. His powerful left-footed beats the keeper but hits the upright! What a strike. 

35 - Goa struggling

2020-12-16T14:35:54Z

Bagan's organization and intent to deny the Gaurs space and time on the ball have prevented Goa from enjoying any kind of success in the final third. Arindam could ask for a couch and some snacks in goal if this continues. 

30' - Drinks break

2020-12-16T14:31:41Z

Habas would be the happier coach at this point. They are way behind in terms of possession but that is expected from Bagan. More importantly, Goa are yet to register a shot on target.

28- Warning signs from Krishna

2020-12-16T14:28:55Z

Bagan win the ball high up the field as a result of the press and the ball gets to Krishna. The Fijian striker turns well to get away from his marker and attempts a shot from the edge of the box. The effort takes a deflection off a Goa defender and that makes it easier for Nawaz to collect. 

26' - Bagan pressing higher up the pitch

2020-12-16T14:27:23Z

One of the things Habas mentioned after their previous game was the need for his team to press and win the ball higher up the pitch. The players are doing what he has asked of them as Krishna and Williams and chasing the Goa defenders down. No time on the ball anyone to pick out passes with ease. Positive signs. 

23' - Yellow for Williams

2020-12-16T14:24:16Z

Williams is punished for a challenge on Gama in the centre and he takes it out on Edu Bedia by giving him a push. Where does he go after that? Straight into the ref's book. 

20' - Intriguing battle on the field

2020-12-16T14:21:53Z

FC Goa have scored all their goals from open play while Bagan are yet to concede a goal from open play. Based on start to the game, it looks it is mostly going to be Goa's attack vs an organized Bagan defence with the likes Krishna and Williams waiting to pounce on the counter. 

15' - Tiri gets a yellow

2020-12-16T14:16:22Z

Tiri gets the game's first booking for an aerial challenge on Igor Angulo as both players try to head the ball. A bit harsh early in the game but the referee has now set the tone for the rest of the game. 

10' - #FerrandoBall on show

2020-12-16T14:13:28Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have only played less than 10 successful passes in the first ten minutes, compared to Goa's 50+. 31 per cent pass completion rate at the start of the game with the scoreline 0-0. Is this a sign of things to come? 

Williams fails to connect

2020-12-16T14:10:16Z

Halder plays a good ball into the box for Williams who made a clever run into the box in behind the Goa defence. The Australian, who is hoping to return to full fitness soon, is unable to make a proper connection with the ball and sends his effort flying into the gloves of Nawaz. 

Safety first

2020-12-16T14:09:06Z

It is a safety-first approach from both teams in the first few minutes, with simple passes sprayed around in the centre. 

Possession vs counter-attack

2020-12-16T14:03:04Z

Antonio Habas' teams have usually favoured a counter-attacking approach to games. Ferrando's Goa have so far shown an intent to hold onto the ball in their games. 

To make things more interesting, out of the four goals scored by Bagan from open play, two have been from counters. And all of Bagan's goals have come in the second half as well. Safe to expect another slow start? 

KICK-OFF!

2020-12-16T14:00:51Z

The game is underway at the Fatorda Stadium. FC Goa gets the ball rolling from right to left. 

Can Krishna break the duck against Goa?

2020-12-16T13:58:44Z

Roy Krishna has started the season well for Bagan - with four goals from five games. Interestingly, Goa are the only side against whom Roy Krishna has not scored a goal yet in ISL. 
Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 7
ISL

Bagan: Last time out

2020-12-16T13:55:23Z

ATK Mohun Bagan started the season with three back-to-back wins. However, they have since lost to Jamshedpur and drawn against Hyderabad. Manvir Singh was influential in their previous game against the Nizams.

He scored the opener and then conceded a penalty at the other end that allowed Joao Victor to convert the resultant penalty and secure a point for his team. 

Goa: Last time out

2020-12-16T13:52:48Z

Goa registered a 1-0 win against Odisha in their last game. Igor Angulo was on target once again, taking his overall goal tally to six goals from five matches. He is the danger man today against a strong Bagan defence which welcomes back Tiri who missed out in their last game. 

Goa XI

2020-12-16T13:44:01Z

Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Igor Angulo.

Bagan XI

2020-12-16T13:41:23Z

Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

A clash of the big clubs!

2020-12-16T13:28:16Z

A win for Bagan will help them to the second spot on the league table

Third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan take on sixth-placed FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium. Stay with us as we bring you live updates from the game. 