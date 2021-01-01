LIVE: Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur: Follow ISL in real time

43 - Hits the side-netting
2021-01-27T14:45:26Z
Brilliant through ball to Murray on the right flank as he takes a hit and the ball hits the side netting
41 - Rattles the crossbar
2021-01-27T14:43:33Z
Hooper receives the ball and then goes for the spectacular from outside the box and his shot hits the crossbar. What a hit!
40 - Jamshedpur FC looking to keep the ball
2021-01-27T14:42:33Z
Jamshedpur FC playing the waited game. Happy to keep the ball in their feet but their possession is cut short by Jamshedpur FC
36 - Brilliant ball from Farukh
2021-01-27T14:39:08Z
Brilliant cross from Farukh from the left flank as he finds Fitzgerald inside the box who goes one on one with the KBFC defender then trips and loses possession
34 - OFFSIDE
2021-01-27T14:36:52Z
Brilliant control from Murary in front of the goal as he tames the JFC defender then pulls the trigger but the ball lands on the rebound as Hooper hits it home. But he's offside
29 - Hooper breaks on the counter
2021-01-27T14:31:49Z
Hooper breaks on the counter from the centre. He has got Murray on his right and passes the ball to him as he then returns it to Rohit Kumar who goes for a shot but TP Rehenesh gather it with ease
22 - Brilliant ball from Murray
2021-01-27T14:21:44Z
Murray makes a brilliant run down the right flank and deliver the cross but Hooper fails to get near the ball.
16 - Poor challenge
2021-01-27T14:18:26Z
Poor challenge from Monroy on Sahal on the left flank as he nudges him from behind to win the ball. Referee has warned him
14 - Jamshedpur FC attack from the right flank
2021-01-27T14:16:32Z
Jamshedpur FC attack through the right flank as Valskis wait in the centre for the ball but the delivery is a bit too heavy and cleared off by the KBFC defense
9 - Sahal opens attack for Kerala Blasters
2021-01-27T14:12:24Z
Sahal control the ball in the midfield and moves forward. He passes it to Sandeep on the right in support who delivers a wayward ball inside the box but is cleared off by JFC defense
6 - SAVE!
2021-01-27T14:09:32Z
Poor clearance from Albino Gomez as charges outside the box. His ball is gathered by Valskis who takes a hit but Gomez dives to his left to clear off the danger
5 - Kone clears off the danger
2021-01-27T14:07:44Z
A brilliant overlapping run down the right flank for Jamshedpur FC but Kone is in place to clear off the danger
3 - Farukh Choudhary looking to work the ball through the left
2021-01-27T14:06:11Z
Farukh Chaudhary will be constant for Jamshedpur FC down the left flank. But he is not being able to cross the ball inside the box
2 - Jamshedpur FC looking to settle in possession
2021-01-27T14:04:33Z
Jamshedpur FC keeping the ball in their own half as both teams are looking to settle in possession
Kick-off!
2021-01-27T14:02:08Z
Jamshedpur FC get the ball rolling at GMC Stadium Bambolim
JFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:59Z
TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Stephen Eze, Laldinliana Renthlei, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, John Fitzgerald, Farukh Choudhary, Nerijus Valskis (C).
KBFC XI
2021-01-27T13:10:48Z
Albino Gomes (GK), Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro (C), Costa Nhamoinesu, Rohit Kumar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.
2021-01-27T13:10:09Z
Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC