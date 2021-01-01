Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin LIVE: Follow ISL updates in real-time

Both Kerala Blasters and Chennaiyin are out of the race for the top-four this season. Blasters parted ways with their head coach Kibu Vicuna earlier this week and it will be assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed taking charge on an interim basis for their last two fixtures. Csaba Laszlo's men also have had a season to forget with the team struggling to convert their chances and score goals. Tonight, they are against the worst defence in the league.