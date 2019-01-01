January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Higuain nears Chelsea move

Valencia manager Marcelino suggested that he is running out of patience with on-loan forward Michy Batshuayi after substituting him early in Tuesday's Copa del Rey loss to Sporting Gijon.

The Belgian joined Valencia on loan from Chelsea this summer after previously finding loan success with Borussia Dortmund.

However, Batshuayi has struggled, and his manager says Valencia need signings up front if they hope to contend.

