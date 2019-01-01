January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Emery wants Ozil out in winter window

Bookmaker Paddy Power has decided to pay out on bets that Ole Gunner Solskjaer will become the next permanent manager of Manchester United, reports the Mirror.

Solskjaer has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Old Trafford, winning his first six games in charge since Jose Mourinho was shown the door.

And after beating Mauricio Pochettino, a potential rival for the role, and Spurs a Paddy Power spokesman signalled: “We’re so confident that Ole’s Gunnar stay, we’ve decided to pay out on him being appointed permanent Manchester United manager."