January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Monaco chase Man Utd's Fellaini

Bayern make improved offer to Hudson-Odoi
Bayern Munich have returned with an improved contract offer in their bid to land Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, claims the Sun.
The Bundesliga giants are prepared to pay the youngster £85,000 a week, with the tempting prospect of regular first-team football a further incentive.
Martial set for new five-year Man United contract
Anthony Martial has reached an agreement in principle over a new five-year contract at Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
Talks between the Reds and Martial had previously broken down as the forward appeared unhappy under the management of Jose Mourinho.
But he has enjoyed a revival in form this season, vindicating the United board's confidence in his abilities.
Monaco's Henry wants Fellaini on loan
Midfielder could join Cesc in Ligue 1 survival fight
Monaco coach Thierry Henry has contacted Manchester United over a possible loan move for Marouane Fellaini, claims RMC (via the Daily Mail).
Having taken over from Leonardo Jardim after a torrid start to the season, the former Arsenal star faces a bitter struggle to keep his team in Ligue 1.
And after sealing the arrival of Cesc Fabregas, he sees Fellaini as another big name that can help Monaco stave off relegation in the second half of the season.
Carlos Vela not heading to Barcelona
Los Angeles FC's Mexican star Carlos Vela will not be swapping California for Barcelona, according to Univision.
Reports in the Spanish press linked the forward with a shock January switch to Camp Nou.
But Univision quotes an unnamed LAFC source denying any contact has been made from the Blaugrana over a potential transfer.
Milan reach agreement over Piatek
AC Milan and Genoa have reached an agreement over the transfer of Krzysztof Piatek, according to Calciomercato.
The Polish striker is a top priority for the Rossoneri, who need a replacement for Chelsea-bound Gonzalo Higuain.
And Genoa have now consented to a deal which will also see Alen Halilovic and possibly Andrea Bertolacci move from San Siro to Genoa.
Barca hold De Jong summit in Amsterdam
Club representatives met with Ajax star's agents
Barcelona met with Ajax star Frenkie de Jong in a last-ditch attempt to convince him on a move to Camp Nou, reports Mundo Deportivo.
De Jong is one of the most highly sought players in the current transfer window, with PSG and Manchester City also linked to his signature.
And after the youngster went back on his initial desire to join Barca, the club sat down with his agents in Amsterdam to try to make him change his mind and agree to a deal.