January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea make last-ditch effort to keep Hudson-Odoi

Gerrard confirms Rangers offer long-term contract to Polster
Steven Gerrard has confirmed he is hoping to bring defender Matt Polster to Rangers on a “long-term deal.”
Polster is currently available on free after his contract with the Chicago Fire concluded at the end of 2018.
The 25-year-old defender has been on trial with Rangers, and manager Gerrard has confirmed the club are looking to add Polster to the roster.
Arsenal set to clinch Suarez in '€2+20m' deal
Arsenal are on the verge of sealing Denis Suarez's arrival from Barcelona after meeting the Catalan club's demands over the midfielder, reports RAC 1 (via Mundo Deportivo).
Under the terms of the prospective deal, the Gunners would pay out €2 million in an initial loan move and a further €20m (£17.5m/$22.8m) in the summer to make the transfer permanent.
Man United players want Solskjaer as permanent manager
The Norwegian has won all six games since replacing Mourinho
The Manchester United squad has thrown its weight behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's bid to become the club's next permanent manager, according to the Daily Mail.
Solskjaer has enjoyed a dream return to Old Trafford, winning his first six games in charge since replacing Jose Mourinho on an interim basis.
But aside from the results, United's players and coaching staff are enthused with the Norwegian's methods and personality and have called on him to get the job on a full-time basis.
Inter line up Darmian as Vrsaljko alternative
Inter have turned their gaze on Manchester United's Matteo Darmian as doubts gather over the future of Sime Vrsaljko, reports Calciomercato.
Vrsaljko is currently on loan at San Siro from Atletico Madrid, but has failed to replicate his World Cup form in Italy.
The Nerazzurri are thus reluctant to exercise his purchase option and are exploring alternatives, including United's full-back.
Brighton's Suttner to join Dusseldorf
Brighton's Markus Suttner will spend the rest of the season in the Bundesliga on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf, reports Sky Sports.
Suttner, 31, has not made a single appearance in the Premier League so far during 2018-19.
Chelsea make last-ditch contract offer to Hudson-Odoi
Youngster could earn £70,000 a week at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea are prepared to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi a bumper contract in a final attempt to stop the youngster moving to Bayern Munich, claims the Mirror.
Bayern hope to prise the forward away from Stamford Bridge in a £35 million ($45m) transfer.
But the Blues want to give Hudson-Odoi a new deal worth £70,000 a week to convince him to stay.