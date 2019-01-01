January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea reject Barca's Willian-Malcom swap offer

Youssouf Mulumbu is among three players Celtic are ready to let leave on loan.

“Youssouf is at the age where he needs to play really," manager Brendan Rodgers told The Scotsman. "He came in as a support player to the team but he’s at the age really where he needs to play in the next part of the season so he’ll probably go out on loan.”



The 31-year-old has struggled for playing time this season and is likely to be joined by Lewis Morgan and Jack Hendry in going out on loan deals.