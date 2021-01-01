Live Blog

Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Under pressure Kerala Blasters take on Jamshedpur...

Updated
Comments()
Stephen Eze Jamshedpur ISL
ISL

Three changes in the KBFC lineup

2021-01-10T13:09:54Z

Kibu Vicuna brings in three changes in the Kerala Blasters lineup after their humiliating defeat against Odisha FC in their last match. Gary Hooper stars alongside Jordan Murray upfront replacing Rahul KP and Lalruatthara and Costa Nhamoinesu replace Nishu Kumar and Abdul Hakku in the backline.

One changes in JFC lineup

2021-01-10T13:09:06Z

Owen Coyle just makes one change in Jamshedpur's winning combination. Joyner Lourenco replaces Laldinliana Renthlei in the right-back position.