Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC LIVE: Eze scores the opening goal of the match

16' GOAL! Jamshedpur 1-0 Bengaluru
2021-02-25T14:16:45Z
Stephen Eze breaks the deadlockAitor Monroy floats in a free-kick from the right edge of the box and Lalthuammawia Ralte misses the flight of the ball as Eze heads the ball into the net.
11' Rehenesh makes a crucial save
2021-02-25T14:12:09Z
Ralte's long ball finds Chhetri who makes a run and squares the ball from the edge of the box to the left and Udanta takes a first time shot on goal but Rehenesh stops the shot from going in.
10' Chance for Len
2021-02-25T14:10:49Z
Len Doungel exchanges a quick one-two with Farukh and enters the box before taking a shot but fails to beat Ralte in front of the goal.
6' Sunil Chhetri's free-kick goes high
2021-02-25T14:06:54Z
Chhetri takes a free-kick from the edge of the box but it goes just above the crossbar.
4' First chance for Jamshedpur
2021-02-25T14:05:10Z
Isaac sends in a cross from the left of the box and Grande attempts a header from a close range but the ball goes straight to Ralte.
KICK-OFF!
2021-02-25T13:59:55Z
Jamshedpur get us underway!
Five changes in the BFC XI
2021-02-25T13:12:35Z
Naushad Moosa, on the other hand, makes four changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost to FC Goa on Sunday. Wungngayam Muirang, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado Pratik Chaudhary and Lalthuammawia Ralte replace Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartalu and Cleiton Silva.
One change in the JFC lineup
2021-02-25T13:11:37Z
Owen Coyle makes just one change in the Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Mumbai City 2-0 in their last match. David Grande replaces Nerijus Valskis upfront.
Team news!
2021-02-25T13:10:23Z
Dimas returns, Grande starts
Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC
2021-02-25T12:45:48Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.