Mumbai City 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Tiri's own goal brings the Islanders back in the game

45+1' Krishna hits the side net
36' Bipin Singh fails to connect a header
Cooling break!
30' Chance for Mumbai City!
29' Tiri scores an own goal!
Mumbai City 1-1 ATK Mohun BaganAhmed Jahouh sends a long ball for Bipin Singh who makes a run inside the box. Tiri tries to head the ball out but instead heads it into his own net. Poor communication between the Spaniard and the goalkeeper.
ATK Mohun Bagan off to a flying start
18' David Williams breaks the deadlock
Mumbai City 0-1 ATK Mohun BaganA disastrous defending from Mumbai City allows David Williams to win the ball inside the box who takes a shot and finds the back of the net. Ranawade sends a back pass to Fall to sends it back to Jahouh who in turn tries to back pass the ball to Amrinder but Williams wins the ball.
16' Chance for ATK Mohun Bagan
12' Hernandez hits the post
10' Bipin Singh goes down inside the box but no penalty
7' Raynier's shot goes wide!
3' Fondre's shot off target!
KICK-OFF!
Krishna the talisman
17 - @atkmohunbaganfc striker @RoyKrishna21 has been involved in the most open play sequences resulting in a goal this @IndSuperLeague season (17). He has been involved in 3 more than the next closest players, Alberto Noguera and Diego Maurício. Threat. #HeroISLFinal #MCFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/s6I5MuWUEi— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) March 13, 2021
Jahouh the midfield marshal
77.9% - @MumbaiCityFC's Ahmed Jahouh has a tackle success rate of 77.9%, the best for any player who has attempted a minimum of 40 tackles this #ISL season. 53 of his 68 tackles were successful. He has also conceded the most fouls (62). Combative. #HeroISLFinal #MCFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/IFWHNfrs0T— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) March 13, 2021
Antonio Habas' record in ISL final
ATK Mohun Bagan in red-hot form
Unchanged lineups
Team news!
#HeroISLFinal - The lineups are in 👇#ISL #MCFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/CBX8lt2U9N— Goal India (@Goal_India) March 13, 2021