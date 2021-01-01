India 0-0 Sri Lanka: Follow the SAFF Championship 2021 action LIVE

15' Chhetri in sight!
2021-10-07T11:15:25Z
Mandar spots the run of Chhetri in the box but the cross is punched away by Sri Lanka goalkeeper Sujan Perera who was alert to the threat.
Who will score first?
2021-10-07T11:10:30Z
There's a 98-point gap between the two teams' latest FIFA Rankings with India at 107th in the world ahead of this edition of the SAFF Championship.
The first shot, though not on target, by Sri Lankan midfielder Ahmed Waseem Razeek. India are yet to register their first shot in this match, although they have around 75% of ball possession.
India are third
2021-10-07T11:04:18Z
With Maldives taking on Bangladesh in the other game of Matchday 3 later today evening, India are currently third in the group with 4 points from 1 game. Nepal are on top with 6 points off their two wins in the tournament so far, and Sri Lanka at the bottom after two defeats.
KICK-OFF!
2021-10-07T11:01:14Z
India, in blue, get us underway in Male against Sri Lanka who are sporting a white kit and playing from right to left in the first half.
The options from the bench for India
2021-10-07T10:58:43Z
Brandon, Sahal start on the benchIndia substitutes: Sana, Apuia, Manvir, Brandon, Farukh, Dheeraj (GK), Jeakson, Yasir, Sahal, Kotal, Rahim, Kaith (GK)
TEAM NEWS
2021-10-07T10:57:04Z
Sunil Chhetri leads the attack for India
3⃣ changes for India as Seriton, Mandar and Suresh come in for Kotal, Chinglensana and Manvir 👇#INDSRI #BlueTigers #SAFFChampionship2021 #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball
India vs Sri Lanka
2021-10-07T10:52:38Z
Can India get three points?Hello and welcome to the SAFF Championship 2021 tie between India and Sri Lanka at the National Football Team in Male, Maldives. The Blue Tigers drew their last outing 1-1 against a 10-man Bangladeshi side while their south western neighbours were on the wrong side of a 2-3 result against Nepal in their previous fixture of the tournament.