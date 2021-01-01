Live Blog

FC Goa vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL play-offs clash in real time

After bagging the ISL League Winners Shield title, Mumbai City now face FC Goa in the first leg of the play-off...

Updated
Comments (0)
FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC

Three changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-03-05T13:36:24Z

Sergio Lobera makes three changes in Mumbai City's winning combination. Hugo Boumous, Vignesh D and Mehtab Singh replace Amey Ranawade, Hernan Santana and Pranjal Bhumij.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City

2021-03-05T12:44:05Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs first-leg clash between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.