Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

One of a handful of sides left in the tournament who had the luxury of a full slate of group stage games on home turf, this is only La Roja's second time away from their own back yard at Euro 2020.

Their first trip to Copenhagen yielded eight goals between them and Croatia across 120 minutes of football, but Luis Enrique will hope that his side have stamped out the propensity for late implosions suggested on Monday.

They never got to Saint Petersburg three years ago at Russia 2018, eliminated in Moscow on penalties against the hosts - but can they make this place a home away from home?