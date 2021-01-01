Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Italy vs Spain updates, news and TV reaction

With just three games left to play in this tournament - there will be no third-place playoff down the line for whoever comes up short today and tomorrow in north London - every match is an event fixture now, afforded the standalone respect it deserves.

That means there's one game in town - but what a game it is. At one end is a team unbeaten since 2018, looking to make amends for their absence from the biggest world stage. At the other is a side blighted by pandemic-pained preparations, determined to prove the naysayers wrong.

From Wembley Stadium, it's a game with a little bit of grudge, a rematch of the Euro 2012 Final, when the Azzurri were outclassed by La Roja in Kyiv. It is, of course:

Italy v Spain (2000, London)

(All times BST)