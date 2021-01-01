Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: England vs Germany, Sweden vs Ukraine updates, news and TV reaction

Some celebrities in attendence
Dangerous set piece coming for England
A decent start for Werner
Timo Werner has not really been in the game but he's just constantly making those off the shoulder runs, whether the ball comes to him or not. It finally did just then. He looks pretty sharp. #Euro2020 #Eng #Ger— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 29, 2021
HUGE save for Pickford!
Just two touches for Kane so far
England on the front foot
Great delivery from Trippier
England growing into the game a bit
Did we miss supporters or what?
The atmosphere inside Wembley, though 👏#EURO2020 | #ENG #GER pic.twitter.com/jfbrMRZQz2— Goal (@goal) June 29, 2021
Save Neuer!
Germany clear
Dangerous free kick coming from England
Free-kick is blocked
Yellow card for Rice
A slightly nervy start for England
Walker heads it away
Kickoff and we're underway!
Both teams take the knee before kickoff and we're now underway.
Here. We. Go.
National anthems are over!
Good times never seemed so good!
🎶🔊 #SweetCaroline#Euro2020 #eng #GER pic.twitter.com/DUYJR5WREU— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 29, 2021
'Southgate has been watching Musiala since he was 10'
Jamal Musiala is with the German team today, but there was always a chance that he could have ended up in Gareth Southgate's squad instead.
His former school coach has revealed that Southgate was always an admirer, having watched the now-Germany starlet since he was a youngster.
Low on Werner's inclusion
Germany boss Joachim Low, speaking to ARD about Timo Werner's inclusion: "We need depth up-front today and Timo Werner offers a lot of qualities there. He has tremendous pace and can hurt defences that way."
Big day coming for the Chelsea man?
England and Germany at Wembley
Today's game will be the 13th meeting between England and Germany at Wembley.
After winning four of the first five, most importantly the 1966 World Cup finale, England haven't won any of the last seven.
A look at the scenes outside of the stadium
Some atmosphere at #eng vs #ger already. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/N69g8xgIPj— Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 29, 2021
Some big names left out of the England XI
No Grealish. No Foden. No Mount. No Sancho, No Rashford.
Southgate will have plenty of firepower on the bench if needed!
Saka joins elite company
By starting today, Bukaya Saka becomes only the third teenager to start a knockout round game for England at a major tournament?
The other two? Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen. Decent company!
Lineups are in!
Here. We. Go.#ENG 🆚 #GER— Goal (@goal) June 29, 2021
Who wins?#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/n7joBij9rt
Welcome to the matchday blog!
As if yesterday wasn't exciting enough, there are two more games on tap today, including one of the most highly-anticipated of the tournament so far.
First up is the main event as England look to finally earn some measure of revenge against their rivals Germany in a clash of heavyweights.
And then, once that's over, there will still be one more game to finish off the Round of 16 as Sweden and Ukraine will look ahead and see potential Cinderella runs if they can earn the win today.