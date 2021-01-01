Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Form would suggest that this game is Denmark's to lose. Eight goals in their last two games and a great head-to-head record with the Czech Republic - plus a higher world ranking - suggests they are the favourties on paper.

But their opponents had to topple the Dutch to get here - and they won't be satisfied with simply rolling over and letting the Danish Dynamite waltz into the semi-finals at their expense.

This could be an absolute cracker between two sides rarely thought of as football titans.