Euro 2020 Final Matchday LIVE: Italy vs England updates, news and TV reaction

The festival atmosphere that has swept across England over the past few days looks to be getting out of hand around the national stadium, with Goal's Nizaar Kinsella on hand with a particularly discouraging eyewitness account.



"There's some concern in the press box at Wembley, with journalists sharing stories of scenes witnessed on the 156-metre walk leading up to the stadium," he says.

"People have had their credentials stolen, there have been fights, displays of public nudity and 40 or so people tried to rush into the VIP club Wembley seats without tickets.

"Personally, I witnessed some dangerous scenes with people climbing up scaffolding and an injured supporter with blood all down his face.

"It has led to an atmosphere among security and police of concern as they risk being outnumbered before the showpiece event. Metal barriers have been erected now to try to control a crowd where many have consumed a significant amount of alcohol."