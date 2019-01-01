Emiliano Sala missing plane: Search called off after second day

Martín Molteni, a friend of Sala, spoke to the media on behalf of the family in Sala's hometown of Progreso on Wednesday.

"We only have the information being released by the official media," Molteni said.

"The search continues. We're in constant communication with the Argentine embassy in France, the provincial government and Emiliano's agent.

"We want to ask emphatically: The search must continue until the last consequence, and the necessary means have to be instrumented to make it so.

"All the efforts are in finding the plane. Then, an investigation must be done. Romina, Emiliano's sister, travelled to England with her partner and a companion. She had official help to facilitate her entrance to the UK."

Asked about the leaked audio sent by Sala to his friends, Molteni said: "That was private, it shouldn't have leaked. We're sorry that something like that happened."